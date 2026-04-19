On Saturday, the president stood in the Oval Office with Joe Rogan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, and a row of veterans, and signed an executive order to fast-track psychedelic drugs through the FDA.

On the surface this looks like a win. It’s a trap. Heed the warning.

We are witnessing the beginning of the end of SSRIs. You could hear it in the room. Admissions slipped out between the handshakes, casually, almost carelessly, as if the failure of an entire generation of psychiatric drugs were now common knowledge among the people who sold them to us. It is. But the admission is not repentance.

The institutions have not told the truth. The regulators have not grown a conscience. The industry has not repented. This era is ending because the people are awakening. The lie of the chemical imbalance has been exposed. The harmed community is too large to silence.

Watch carefully what they are replacing it with.

Listen to what FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said at the signing, starting at the 14:57 mark. The FDA will issue three national priority vouchers next week for what he called “serotonin 2A agonists.” That is not a description of a plant. That is a pharmaceutical classification.

That is the tell.

The sacred is already being translated into the synthesizable, the billable, the patentable. Makary said these drugs could be approved in weeks, at the same urgency the agency applied to HIV in the 1980s. He said the first ibogaine investigational new drug clearance has been issued. Administration will require a “controlled setting,” two people in the room, conditions like “an ICU or an operating room.”

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Read those words slowly. That is not ceremony. That is not the cave, the medicine song, the elder, the forest, the night of prayer. That is the same clinical world that produced the SSRI disaster, dressed up with a new molecule and a softer word.

Make the distinction clear. A plant medicine is not a pharmaceutical. A plant is a living intelligence that emerged from the earth and has been held by human ceremony for thousands of years. A pharmaceutical is a molecule designed in a laboratory, optimized for a receptor, manufactured in a facility, protected by a patent, and scaled for profit. One is a teacher. The other is a product. One has a relationship with the soul. The other has a relationship with a shareholder. They are not the same thing, no matter how similar the binding profile looks on paper.

So ask yourself the question they do not want you to ask. Do you trust how that pharmaceutical will be engineered? Do you trust the same industry that gave you OxyContin, SSRIs, Vioxx, and the COVID mandates to now engineer the molecule that will open your consciousness?

Do you trust the captured agency that approved forty years of psychiatric poison to now tell you which synthetic awakening is safe and which is not? Do you trust the laboratory that optimizes for patent protection to optimize for your soul?

You already know the answer.

And yet people will walk right into it. That is the deepest part of the trap. The same culture that was trained to seek a chemical solution to depression will be trained to seek a chemical solution to the emptiness of a culture that is stripped of meaning.

The same patient who swallowed a pill to numb the grief will swallow a pill to feel it on a schedule approved by the state. The problem was never that the chemical was wrong. The problem is that a chemical was sought at all. The answers people are looking for were always within themselves to resolve. No molecule designed in a factory is going to give you back what only prayer, silence, community, and courage can return.

You cannot patent nature. You cannot patent iboga, the tree grown in Gabon for the healing of nations. You cannot patent psilocybin. You cannot patent ayahuasca. You cannot patent a ceremony that predates the FDA by thousands of years.

But you can synthesize a molecule that mimics the receptor binding. You can strip it from the ceremony, from the tradition, from the community that held it. And once you have done all that, you can patent the corpse of it and sell it back to the descendants of the people who knew it as medicine.

That is the whole game.

Understand what real psychedelics actually do. They are not drugs. They are spirit molecules. They are teachers. Used with reverence, inside ceremony, they dissolve the manufactured self. They break the illusion of separation. They awaken the soul to who it truly is underneath every label the system has stapled to it.

This is why they are so effective for people who are suffering. Not because they erase the pain. Because they reveal it. Grief, fear, emptiness, rage, shame. These are not symptoms. These are not disorders. These are the real human reactions to loss, to betrayal, to the slow violence of a culture that taught us to perform instead of to feel. The psychiatric system pathologizes these responses and medicates them into silence. The plant does the opposite. The plant meets the person inside the suffering and walks them through the door they have spent their whole life trying to avoid.

On the other side of that door is the remembering. The knowing that the self underneath the grief is not separate from the tree, the mother, the creator, the stranger, the land. The illusion dissolves. The limitations of the mind dissolve. The person realizes they were never broken, only buried.

That is the healing. Not a reduction in symptoms. A return of the soul to itself.

And this is exactly why these medicines must be approached with reverence. They thin the veil. Under the wrong conditions, without preparation, without a guide, without prayer, without community, the opening becomes a wound.

People can be left in prolonged destabilization. Spiritual emergencies the clinical world has no framework to hold. Psychic openings that do not close. The traditions that held these medicines for thousands of years held them inside ceremony for a reason. The ceremony is not decoration. The ceremony is protection.

A medical procedure room is not protection. A digital health record is not protection. Two licensed observers with clipboards are not protection. You cannot license your way into the sacred. You cannot algorithm your way through the veil and come back whole.

It is a trap. The door opens into the technocratic state, and it locks behind you.

So the system will not scale ceremony. The system will scale something else wearing the same name. A synthetic analogue. Delivered in a clinic. Paired with an algorithm that measures your “response.” Integrated with a digital health record. Tied to compliance metrics. Wrapped in the sanitized language of precision medicine.

Precision medicine is the marketing term. The engineering term is individualized control.

You have been warned before. You are being warned again.

The same intelligence networks, the same captured agencies, the same pharmaceutical cartel that engineered the first chemical cage are engineering the second. They have watched the psychedelic renaissance for twenty years. They know these molecules open people. They know an open person, if left open, will remember. So they will not leave people open. They will meter the opening. They will script the integration. They will license the guide. They will own the molecule.

This is Agenda 2030 in a capsule. A population medicated into compliance, then pharmacologically “awakened” into a curated opening that never quite reaches the door.

The plants are not theirs. They never were. The path home does not run through an FDA voucher. It runs through the same door it has always run through. Stillness. Prayer. Reverence. Community. The courage to meet yourself without a prescription pad in the room.

The people are waking up. That is why the pivot is happening now.

Do not go back to sleep.

They are counting on it.

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