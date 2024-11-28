Our brains evolved to prioritize survival through heightened awareness of threats, creating an inherent bias toward negative experiences. While this ancient wiring served our ancestors well, it poses unique challenges in today's digitally saturated world.

Modern media exploits these psychological vulnerabilities, bombarding us with alarming content that triggers our threat-detection systems. The unprecedented access to information through technology, rather than enlightening us, often amplifies our anxieties and deepens social divisions. We find ourselves paradoxically more connected yet increasingly isolated, as fear-based messaging erodes our sense of community and personal peace.

In this age of weaponized attention and manufactured anxiety, maintaining mental well-being requires conscious effort. This Thanksgiving offers an opportunity to introduce a transformative daily practice for protecting and nurturing our psychological health.

The Story of Two Wolves

One evening an old Cherokee told his grandson about a battle that goes on inside people. He said, "My son, the battle is between two "wolves" inside us all. One is Evil. It is anger, envy, jealousy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego. The other is good. It is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith." The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather: "Which wolf wins?" The old Cherokee simply replied, "The one you feed."

Powerful Daily Practice

"When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive -to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love."

- Marcus Aurelius

We are the architects of our reality, creating from either fear or love - a choice that defines our mental freedom. While many fixate on perceived scarcities and future threats, amplified by the attention-hijacking mechanisms of modern media, we can choose a different path.

The truth about appreciation often comes to us through loss. When grief strikes - the passing of a loved one, the loss of health, the fading of opportunity - we're overwhelmed by what we failed to cherish. Those moments birth a cascade of "if onlys" and "what ifs," leaving us aching for one more conversation, one more embrace, one more chance to express our love.

Yet we need not wait for loss to awaken gratitude. Consider the simple miracle of walking, the luxury of clean water flowing freely from our taps, the wealth of food at our fingertips - conveniences that would astound our ancestors. Most precious are our relationships: the laughter of friends, the support of family, the countless small moments of connection we often overlook.

Today offers us a rare perspective: the chance to experience our lives as if everything had been lost and returned. This lens transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, revealing the profound abundance that surrounds us. In choosing to focus on appreciation rather than lack, we create a reality anchored in love instead of fear.

These twenty-four hours present us with a gift: the opportunity to live fully awake to the blessings we already possess. In this awareness lies the seed of lasting contentment and deeper connection.

Count Your Blessings (Morning Practice)

This practice has been documented in a number of books and gratitude practices/protocols.

First thing in the morning, make a list of 10 blessings in your life you are grateful for. Write why you’re grateful for each blessing Read your list, EVERY MORNING, and when you get to the end of each one repeat the words Thank you, Thank you, Thank you Attempt to feel the gratitude for each blessing as much as you possibly can. Imagine what life may be like without these blessings and cultivate a strong emotion of gratitude for those blessings in your life.

Advanced Application:

When practicing heightened appreciation, you may notice familiar thought patterns emerge - the mind's tendency to drift toward worry, fear, or perceived lack. This natural response reflects our evolutionary wiring to scan for threats and deficiencies.

Today's practice isn't about suppressing these thoughts but consciously redirecting them. When you catch your mind spiraling into anxiety or scarcity thinking, pause. Take a deep breath. This moment of awareness becomes your invitation to choose differently.

Return to your morning gratitude reflections - the abundance you recognized, the relationships you cherished, the simple joys you acknowledged. Let these anchors of appreciation ground you in the present moment. Each time you notice and redirect a negative thought pattern, you strengthen your capacity for conscious choice.

This practice isn't about denying life's challenges. Rather, it's about cultivating a more complete perspective - one that holds both difficulties and gifts in awareness. With each intentional shift from scarcity to abundance thinking, you actively reshape your lived experience.

Be gentle with yourself in this practice. Every moment of noticing and redirecting is a small victory, a step toward a more balanced and appreciative way of being. Through consistent practice, what begins as conscious effort gradually becomes your natural way of seeing the world.

Nightly Gratitude Rock (Evening Practice)

“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.” — Norman Vincent Peale

Find a small rock or stone that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. This will be your 'gratitude rock.' You can source this special stone from anywhere - your garden, a local park, a riverbed, or even use a cherished stone you already own. Once you've selected your gratitude rock, place it beside your bed where you'll see it every night before sleep.

This stone will serve as a physical anchor for our new evening gratitude practice. Its presence will prompt you to engage in a moment of reflection and appreciation at the end of each day.

As you prepare for bed tonight, it's time to put your gratitude rock into action. This simple yet powerful ritual will help anchor your day in appreciation and set the tone for restful sleep.

Here's what to do:

Just before you're ready to sleep, pick up your gratitude rock. Hold it in the palm of your hand and gently close your fingers around it. Feel its weight and texture as you begin to reflect on your day. Take a moment to carefully think back through all the good things that happened. Big or small, acknowledge each positive experience. From these, select the BEST thing that happened today - the one thing you're most grateful for. Once you've identified this highlight, focus your attention on it. Relive the moment in your mind, savoring the positive emotions associated with it. Then, with your gratitude rock still in hand, repeat these powerful words aloud or in your mind: ‘Thank you, Thank you, Thank you' Let the feeling of gratitude wash over you as you say these words. This simple act of appreciation can have a profound effect on your mindset and even your sleep quality.

Remember, consistency is key. By repeating this ritual each night, you're training your mind to seek out and appreciate the positive aspects of your day, no matter how challenging it might have been.

On this Thanksgiving, my deepest gratitude extends to each of you who follows and engages with this work. Your support and presence make this journey meaningful. While today holds special significance, the practice of gratitude transforms every day into an opportunity for appreciation and connection. May this perspective of abundance and thankfulness ripple through all our days, not just the designated holidays.

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment