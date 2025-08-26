I've become hypersensitive to the narratives that shape our reality and the devastating impact they have on human sovereignty. Once you see how language is weaponized to control behavior, you can't unsee it. In fact, it hits you in the face like a brisk cold wind on a blustery winter day. Every carefully crafted message designed to make you surrender your power.

It's part of every initial medical consultation. A question so routine, so standard, that you answer automatically. It's in every intake form, every new patient exam, every first appointment.

This programming is so deeply embedded in our culture that we consider it normal, even responsible.