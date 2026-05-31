Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
4h

Totally agree, we're being sold genetic fairy tales. Industrial poisoning of society continues apace while the blame is foisted onto citizens, patients and victims. It's a cover-up for the true causes of disease. Great system for large corporations and eugenicists, if you can get away with it. Genetic determinism has been disproven beyond doubt in many fields of science, eg Michael Levin's research (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levin_(biologist)) clearly shows it's tiny electrical fields that control biological growth and operation, the genes being mere building blocks of raw material, similar to the bricks of a house. This helps to explain why attention can so readily change the body. The mechanism of action is primarily electrical, bio-chemical changes are downstream events.

Thanks for another great article!

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Fain Zimmerman's avatar
Fain Zimmerman
1h

That's is exactly the reason I talk to my body every day. I thank it for being healthy, going to each organ and sending love. I'm 81 and in very good health!

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