Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich's avatar
Rich
1h

Not surprised but shocked at how our society has gotten mentally screwed by the medical and big pharma industry.. im fortunate to have escaped the endless refills and being told I have a chemical imbalance that there's no test for the measurement of the imbalance. I had to take meds for heartburn because of the meds I was prescribed for mental health. Meds in the morning and handful at night. At one time i was 60 lbs over weight because I was reduced to a souless slobbering man in a medicated shuffle. Thankfully I did the tough work of one on one and group therapy in taking responsibility for my actions but more importantly becoming accountable for what happened in my childhood that was never my fault. I did at a young age start self medicating because I was unhappy with so much insanity from the adults in my life. Today I still have issues with addiction but I get to do what is necessary for mentorship/sponsorship and having good productive conversations with people who essentially have become my best friends. Mental health meds are personality crushers, where life is a grind. No ups, no downs just no passion nothing too make me feel like the person god made me to be. There was a time where the meds did stabilize me for me to get sober. But because of the diagnosis the best option for them was literally countless different scripts over a 15 year period where the doctor had run out of options because eventually the dope would quit working from a place I could never achieve through medication/dope. The same with self medication through alcohol and street drugs. Im grateful because I've seen so many leave our world way too soon because of suicide or overdose trying to escape the feeling of being told we are not normal. I like who I al today as I belong to a Clubhouse that's an international accredited model for living a healthy lifestyle with a diagnosis. Im not saying there's NEVER a reason for mental health meds. Because some of us are sicker than others. But if we took the time and invested ourselves into helping others it comes back ten fold. I have a saying that I stole from a song.

What have I done lately to help you help me.

I suggest if youre lonely that you find a good counselor and therapist who have personal experience in overcoming tough family dynamics and lifestyles where we become free from being told we are fucked up and then find time in your life to give back for surviving a tough world and getting unfairly tougher.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Roger McFillin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture