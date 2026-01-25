There’s a study most people have never heard of. And there’s a reason for that.

In 2011, researchers at Yale demonstrated something that should have fundamentally changed how we think about the human body. But it didn’t make headlines. It didn’t reshape medical education. It didn’t spark a national conversation. Because if people understood what this study actually means, the entire disease industry would be in trouble.

Here’s what they did.

They gave people milkshakes. Identical milkshakes. Same ingredients, same calories, same everything. But they told half the participants they were drinking a 620-calorie “indulgent” shake. They told the other half it was a 140-calorie “sensible” shake. Then they measured ghrelin, the hormone that regulates hunger. Ghrelin rises when you’re hungry and drops when you’re satisfied.

The people who believed they drank the indulgent shake showed a dramatically steeper decline in ghrelin. Three times steeper than the “sensible” group. Their bodies didn’t respond to what they consumed. Their bodies responded to what they believed they consumed. Same shake. Different belief. Different physiology.

This study, and dozens like it, exposed something the medical establishment doesn’t want you to internalize: your beliefs don’t just affect your mood. They direct your biology. And since that’s true, the entire framework of modern medicine starts to tremble. Because the system isn’t designed to help you understand the power of your own mind. It’s designed to make you identify with disease.

And right now, the psychiatric medical establishment is targeting your children.

Let me show you how.

I Ask Questions

If belief can change how your body metabolizes a milkshake, what else can belief change? If your hormones respond not to reality but to your perception of reality, what are the boundaries of that phenomenon?

Is there a boundary?

Can belief change how your body processes medication? Can it change how you heal from injury? Can it change whether a cell becomes cancerous or whether an immune system attacks or protects?

The research says yes. To all of it.

But we’re not taught this. We’re taught the body is a machine, that inputs create outputs, that chemistry is destiny, that what you believe is irrelevant next to what you swallow or inject. We’re taught to hand our bodies over to experts who will fix us with interventions we don’t understand. We’re taught to be passive recipients of disease and passive recipients of treatment. What we’re never taught is that we are active participants in what our bodies become.

And here’s the question that keeps me up at night: if belief shapes biology, what happens when we teach millions of children to believe they have a disease? What happens when we hand a child a questionnaire, tally up her answers, and tell her there’s something wrong with her brain?

What are we installing in her? And what will her body do with that installation?

The Screening Mandate

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends depression screening for all children ages twelve and older. But that wasn’t aggressive enough.

In July 2025, Illinois became the first state in the nation to mandate universal mental health screening in public schools. Not for twelve-year-olds. For third graders. Eight-year-olds. Every year. Every child.

The pitch is familiar. Early detection saves lives. Find it before it becomes severe. Intervene before tragedy strikes. It sounds compassionate. It sounds like progress. Governor Pritzker called it “an integrated, comprehensive approach.” Supporters said it would “catch the early signs of anxiety, depression or trauma before it becomes a crisis.”

But if the milkshake study taught us anything, it’s that the act of labeling changes biology. We are not neutral observers of disease. We are participants in its creation.

And now we’re handing questionnaires to eight-year-olds, asking them to self-report on sadness, worry, and fear, tallying their answers, flagging the ones who score above an arbitrary threshold. This is not care. This is surveillance. And the consequences will be measured in damaged childhoods.

Here’s what happens when you tell a child she has depression. You don’t just describe her. You install a filter. From that moment forward, every experience passes through that filter.

Bad day at school? That’s the depression.

Tired after staying up too late? Depression.

Unmotivated to do homework she finds meaningless? Depression.

Fight with a friend? The depression making her irritable.

The diagnosis becomes a lens through which she interprets herself, and the lens is self-confirming. It finds evidence everywhere because it’s designed to.

Before the diagnosis, she was a child having a hard time. After the diagnosis, she’s a child with a mental illness having symptoms. Same girl. Same experiences. Completely different relationship to her own mind.

This is an attack on life. They want her drugged. This is obvious.

And if her ghrelin can respond to a false label on a milkshake, what is her nervous system doing with a label like “depressed”?

Be Informed

The milkshake study isn’t an anomaly. It’s part of a pattern that medicine keeps stumbling over and purposely ignoring.

In 2007, researchers told hotel housekeepers that their daily work exceeded the Surgeon General’s recommendations for exercise. That’s it. No change in behavior. Just a change in belief. Four weeks later, the informed group had lost weight, reduced body fat, and lowered their blood pressure. The control group, doing the exact same physical work, showed no changes. Belief altered physiology. Not through behavior. Through perception alone.

Researchers have looked at people diagnosed with hypertension versus people with identical blood pressure who hadn’t been diagnosed. Same physiology. Different label. The diagnosed group had significantly worse outcomes: more sick days, more anxiety, more disability. Not because their blood pressure was higher. Because they believed they were sick.

The diagnosis itself was the pathogen.

Your materialist friends can nod along to this. Yes, yes, the mind affects the body. We knew that. But I don’t think we’re just talking about the mind affecting the body. I think we’re talking about consciousness creating matter.

In 2002, researchers performed sham knee surgery on patients with osteoarthritis. Anesthesia, incisions, the sounds of surgery, but no actual procedure. Two years later, there was no difference in outcomes. The patients who received fake surgery improved just as much as those who received real surgery. There was nothing to heal from. No intervention occurred. Belief generated physical repair.

“The universe does not exist ‘out there,’ independent of us,” wrote physicist John Wheeler. “We are inescapably involved in bringing about that which appears to be happening.”

This isn’t mysticism. This is physics. And if consciousness participates in creating physical reality, then what we believe, individually and collectively, literally shapes what manifests in our bodies.

Now consider what we’re telling children about themselves.

The Collective Consciousness

When the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends universal depression screening and Illinois mandates it for every child starting in third grade, they’re not just creating a medical protocol. They’re creating a collective thoughtform. They’re teaching millions of parents to look at their children through the lens of pathology. They’re training children to interpret their inner lives as symptoms. They’re embedding the idea that children are psychiatrically fragile into the fabric of cultural consciousness.

And this embedding has consequences that extend far beyond any individual child.

The more we screen for depression, the more depression we will find. Not because we’re detecting hidden illness, but because we’re installing it. Children are extraordinarily susceptible to becoming what they’re told they are. Their sense of self is still forming. The boundaries between belief and reality are still porous. The stories we tell them about themselves become the architecture of their brains and the biology of their bodies.

So when we hand an eight-year-old a questionnaire, tally her answers, and tell her she has a disease characterized by hopelessness and inability to experience pleasure, we are not helping her. We are programming her biology. We are teaching her nervous system that she is fragile. We are collapsing her identity into a diagnosis. She will carry that label into every relationship, every challenge, every moment of difficulty for the rest of her life. It will shape what she attempts and what she avoids. It will determine whether she trusts her own mind.

And it will shape what her body becomes. Because consciousness and matter are not separate.

What we believe, we become.

The Way Out

I don’t have a policy prescription. I’m not interested in reforming a system designed to create patients. I’m not interested in politely asking the disease industry to stop profiting from human suffering.

I’m interested in waking people up.

Every screening initiative, every awareness campaign, every diagnostic threshold lowered is an act of war against human flourishing. It is an attempt to colonize your mind, to make you believe you are broken so you become dependent on those who claim to fix you. This is not healthcare. This is control. And I’m done pretending otherwise.

We do not have to comply.

Illinois allows parents to opt out. But they’re counting on you not knowing that, not asking, and not pushing back. Here’s how to refuse.

Before the 2027-2028 school year begins:

Submit a written opt-out letter to your school principal. Do not wait for the school to notify you. Do not assume they will ask for your consent. The system is designed as opt-out, not opt-in. That means your child will be screened unless you actively refuse. Demand the opt-out form in writing. Ask your principal directly: “What is the process for opting my child out of mental health screenings?” Get it in writing. Schools are required to have an opt-out policy, but they are not required to make it easy. Submit your opt-out at the beginning of every school year. There is no guarantee you will be reminded annually. Assume you won’t be. Make it part of your back-to-school routine. Know the law on parental notification. In Illinois, children 12 and older can seek mental health treatment without parental consent or notification. This means if your child is screened and flagged, you may not be told what happens next. Opting out is the only way to prevent this. Talk to your child. Tell them they have the right to refuse. Tell them no questionnaire defines who they are. Tell them that feeling sad, anxious, or uncertain is not a disease. Arm them with the understanding that their mind belongs to them.

If you’re not in Illinois:

Watch your state. Illinois is the first. It will not be the last. The USPSTF recommendation for universal screening of children 12 and older is already being implemented in pediatric offices and schools across the country. Ask your pediatrician if they conduct depression screenings. Ask your school district if they have plans to implement mental health assessments. Get ahead of it.

If your child has already been screened:

A screening is not a diagnosis. A score is not an identity. You have the right to refuse follow-up evaluation, referrals, and treatment. You have the right to seek a second opinion outside the school system. You have the right to tell your child that a questionnaire does not define them.

The system wants compliant parents who trust the experts. Be the parent who asks questions. Be the parent who refuses to hand your child’s mind over to a machine designed to find illness.

AWAKEN

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

