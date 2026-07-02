Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Amy's avatar
Amy
3d

I appreciate the anecdote and listing of the criteria for alleged depression.

According to that list, I was severely depressed following the sudden, totally unexpected death of my husband last year. Never mind, I guess, the legitimate biophysiological responses in my body causing all manner of shock and disorientation. Heck, even my pastor said, "off course you're not thinking clearly. You've got cortisol coursing through your body." I much appreciated his acknowledgment.

I was, OF COURSE, in deep and profound grief. As I *should have been.*. I did not need to be drugged out of my emotional experience. I needed care and soothing and presence and time to begin to reorient and reconfigure life. I'm still in that reorientation and reconfiguration process.

Grief is evidence of deep love lost. Not a thing to be fixed with pharmaceutical restraints.

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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
3d

Great marketing funnel, pretty soon having a single negative thought will get you qualified for some serious mind-bending drugs.

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