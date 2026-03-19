Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

..."classify, medicate, and manage."...the foundation of the entire medical system. The fourth term could easily be murder. I don't really know anyone termed as bipolar except the woman who lives above us in her early 30's with her sometimes unruly 11 year old son. The father died last year of cancer but didn't seem to have a whole lot of contact with his son.

Her mother says she had an episode and is now in the hospital for about three weeks. What tortures she endures are unknown. What drugs she takes are not known. She is a pleasant person. But I fear she is trapped by the system. I might be wrong.

More and more I suspect that the system is far more broken than the patients it pretends to serve.

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Rayne's avatar
Rayne
2mEdited

I looked for any scrap of information on what the hell you mean by “5D consciousness” because already that is a horrendously vague use of what a dimension is unless further defined. But then you ramble about how psychosis involves a deeper connection into “the source” or some mindfuckery. People are going to assume you’re a total nutjob based on how you present yourself, which is quite effective at filtering for those that would buy into… whatever it is. Which I don’t know what it is. Because it’s inaccessible to people unless they pay money. And I can’t be assed to pay money and it’s not really necessary because your view on psychosis is… well it’s something to say the least.

It comes across as convoluted, hand-wavey nonsense.

You sound like a Gaia shill.

I’ll put it straightforwardly. The two psychotic crises I had were apophenia taken to the extreme. Meaningless patterns due to everything being salient in such a way that it must mean something deeper. So joining dots everywhere. Anything can mean anything and be interpreted anyway. You do not need to sound like some Gaia shill to deal with the spiritual dimension of this. I explain consciousness as inherently expressing Chaos at some level, Chaos being spontaneous consciousness without fixed rules/structures. That cuts all the hand-wavey nonsense with a simple first principle.

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