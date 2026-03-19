The person I am about to describe is not a real client. She is a composite, drawn from countless real ones. If you have been through the system, you will recognize her immediately.

She does not look distressed when she walks in. She looks tired. Sedated in the way that is not quite sleep, her eyes present but something behind them turned down, the way you turn down a light without switching it off. When she speaks her voice carries no variation, no lift, no drop. It delivers words. When I say something that should land with feeling, there is a pause where the feeling should be, and then a word or two, and then silence. She is present and she is somewhere else at the same time.

Amanda is twenty-eight years old. She was referred to me for the treatment of self-injury and the management of her Bipolar Disorder. Those were the presenting concerns as the system understood them. A behavior to be extinguished and a condition to be maintained.

She is taking four psychiatric drugs, and she has been on some version of this combination for long enough that the person she was before them is no longer accessible to her. She knows she has emotions because she can observe them at a distance, the way you observe weather through a window. They do not complete themselves. They arrive and flatten and stay.

I ask her to tell me her story. Not her symptoms. Her story.

Her stepfather moved into the house when she was eleven. By the time she was fourteen the abuse had begun. She told no one, because she had already learned how to calculate what the people around her could bear, and because she was not certain it was not her fault.

Silence has its own logic for a fourteen-year-old girl, and the question it produced was never about him. It was always what is wrong with me that made this happen. That distinction is everything. A child does not think clearly about power and predation and the responsibility of adults.

A child thinks about herself.

What she did. What she wore. What she said. Whether she had been too friendly, too available, too something. The conclusion she reached in that silence was not accurate. It was the only one available to a fourteen-year-old girl with no one to tell her otherwise. And she carried it forward into every room she ever entered after that, including mine.

She ran away at seventeen, and the years that followed were the years you would predict for a seventeen-year-old girl alone in the world with no resources and a mind and body that had learned, across years of sustained harm, that danger was the only thing that felt like home. There were hospitalizations. There was self-injury. There was a night when she decided she did not want to continue and was brought to an emergency room and from there to a psychiatric unit.

That is where the diagnosis was made. A psychiatrist she had never met came to her room on the inpatient unit. The interaction lasted fifteen minutes. He reviewed her chart, asked a series of questions, and delivered his conclusion with the flat efficiency of someone who had done this many times and had somewhere else to be.

“You have Bipolar Disorder, he said. It is a serious medical condition. You will need to take these drugs for the rest of your life. The goal is management. Stability. Preventing future episodes.”

What he did not know, because he had not asked, was that she had spent years believing the abuse was her fault. That she was too much, too emotional, too difficult to love. The diagnosis did not challenge that conclusion. It confirmed it.

It gave it a medical name and a biological explanation and the full authority of institutional psychiatry behind it. She was not a person whose responses made complete sense given what had been done to her. She was a person with a serious medical condition that produced disordered emotions and required lifelong pharmaceutical control.

Early in our first session I asked her what brought her in. She did not hesitate.

“I am bipolar”, she said.

Not I have bipolar disorder. Not I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I am bipolar. The diagnosis had not described her. It had become her. Whatever she had been before that fifteen-minute conversation had been replaced by a clinical category she had done nothing to earn except survive circumstances that would have broken anyone.

Amanda had been in therapy before. More than once. What those sessions had in common was not what was discussed but what was avoided. The clinicians she saw were not indifferent people, but they were frightened ones.

Every session circled the same questions. Are you having thoughts of suicide? Have you hurt yourself? Do you have a safety plan?

The focus was not on understanding her. It was on managing the liability of her. She was a risk to be assessed and monitored, a checklist to be completed, a signature on a contract promising she would call a hotline before acting on anything.

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She learned quickly what the sessions were actually for and learned to give the answers that would end the questions, because the room was never safe enough for the truth and the person across from her was more concerned with their own fear than with hers.

I want to be direct about what that diagnosis was and was not. Bipolar Disorder is not a discrete medical condition in the way that term is commonly understood. It is a label, a category constructed to organize a range of human experiences under a single clinical heading and lend them the authority of medicine.

There is no biomarker. No blood test. No brain scan. No biological finding that distinguishes it from anything else. The diagnosis is made entirely by checklist, by a clinician observing behavior and asking questions, without ever asking what produced the behavior in the first place.

Childhood bipolar diagnoses increased fortyfold between 1994 and 2003. The disorder did not change. The children did not change. The incentives changed. Atypical antipsychotics needed new markets, and the diagnosis and the drugs grew together because they needed each other.

Allen Frances, the psychiatrist who chaired the DSM-IV Task Force and helped write the very criteria that produced the bipolar epidemic, later described in precise detail how psychiatric diagnosis had been captured by pharmaceutical industry interests. He did not write this as an outsider or a critic. He wrote it as a confession.

The people most frequently swept into the bipolar diagnosis are not the ones with genuine manic episodes. They are the emotionally sensitive ones. The artists. The empaths. The people who walk into a room and feel what everyone in it is feeling before a word is spoken.

In the context of childhood trauma, emotional sensitivity is not a malfunction. It is an adaptation. A child raised in an unpredictable or dangerous home learns to scan for shifts in tone, in posture, in the quality of silence in a room, because that attunement kept them alive. To take that child into adulthood and hand them a diagnosis that pathologizes the very capacity that protected them is not science and it is not compassion. It is a system doing what the system was built to do: classify, medicate, and manage.

When I asked Amanda to describe who she was before the drugs, she was quiet for a long time.

I felt things more, she said finally. I didn’t like all of it. But I felt things.

A young woman describing the loss of her own emotional life as though it were a reasonable trade. Feeling less as an acceptable outcome. Flatness as stability. This is what the system had offered her and what she had accepted because nobody had offered anything else.

I did not offer her a different diagnosis. I offered her something the system had never offered. A different question. Not what is wrong with you. What happened to you. And what sense does it make that you responded the way you did to what was done to you.

She was quiet again. Longer this time.

Nobody has ever asked me that before, she said.

A New Way Of Seeing

There is a shift occurring in human consciousness that the mental health system is not equipped to recognize and cannot medicate away. If you have been receiving the daily transmissions on this Substack, you already know what I am pointing toward. And if this is your first encounter with that framework, I would invite you to begin here : They Need You Asleep. Here’s How To Wake Up: An Introduction to 5D Consciousness - before continuing with what follows. The expansion described in that piece, the movement from separation into unity, from fear into love, from unconscious reaction into conscious creation, is the foundation on which this entire series is built.

Amanda sat across from me carrying eleven years of the old paradigm’s verdict about herself. She was disordered. She was defective. She was a biological malfunction requiring permanent pharmaceutical management. The system had looked at everything she carried, the sensitivity, the emotional depth, the attunement that had kept her alive through years of sustained harm, and had named it pathology. It had taken the very capacities that made her a soul of extraordinary perception and told her they were symptoms to be suppressed. And then it had suppressed them, chemically, for over a decade, and called the suppression treatment.

What post-materialist science and unity consciousness reveal about Amanda is something the system was never built to see. She was not disordered. She was a conscious being whose inner experience was pointing somewhere, whose suffering carried a signal the system’s framework had no instrument to detect.

The sensitivity the diagnosis pathologized was not a malfunction of her brain. It was the natural expression of a soul that felt everything. A soul that had developed extraordinary perceptual capacity because survival had demanded it. And a soul that was now, in a different environment, capable of something the system could not have predicted and did not know how to receive. Genuine healing. Genuine connection. Genuine return to herself.

The science supports this entirely. The research on consciousness, on the electromagnetic field of the heart, on the way sustained emotional states shape biology and perception and the circumstances a person creates in their life, all of it points toward the same conclusion that the ancient traditions and the daily transmissions have been pointing toward.

We are not biological machines.

We are conscious, creative, energetic beings whose inner state is not a passive response to external circumstances but an active force shaping them. Amanda’s suffering was not the product of a defective brain. It was the product of a soul that had been taught, by everything that had been done to her and everything the system had subsequently told her, that she was the problem. That story, held in her body as a lived frequency, had been generating her reality for over a decade. And no drug had ever touched it, because no drug can reach a story. Only a different kind of encounter can do that.

This is what the shift in consciousness makes possible for the mental health system and for everyone who moves through it as a patient, a family member, or a helper. Not a new treatment protocol. Not a revised diagnostic category. A fundamentally different understanding of what is in the room.

Two souls. A signal that has been mistaken for a malfunction. A story that has been mistaken for a diagnosis. And the question that the old paradigm was never built to ask and that the new one makes not only possible but inevitable. What happened to you. And what does your soul need now.

Amanda is not an exceptional case. She is what the mental health system reliably produces when it operates exactly as designed. A person who entered the system in crisis and emerged carrying something heavier than what she brought in. A person who learned to call what was done to her treatment.

The series that follows will be available to paid subscribers only. It is a glimpse of my upcoming book, and it will go where the mental health conversation has never gone.

Each installment will describe in detail the shifts in understanding and in practice that are necessary when we stop seeing people like Amanda as disordered and start seeing them as what they actually are.

Conscious beings.

Creator beings.

Souls whose suffering has been pointing somewhere this entire time.

The science, the clinical framework, the consciousness research, and the direct application to the people the system has labeled, medicated, and failed will all be there. It will be unlike anything published in this space before.

If the daily messages have been preparing you for something, this is what they were preparing you for.

The revolution will not be diagnosed. It will be lived, from the inside out, by people who finally understand what they are and what they came here to create.

AWAKEN

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