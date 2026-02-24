This is Part VI of the Mind Control Series. The previous articles documented how your mind is captured as an adult. This one documents how the capture begins before you are old enough to refuse it. Read it in order if you haven't. Then come back.

Introduction: The War for Your Mind

Part I: They Know Your Programming. Do You?

Part II: Noncompliance is Contagious

Part III: Your Thoughts Aren’t Yours

Part IV: Divided By Design

Part V: The File They Have On You

The BBC just released a new adaptation of Lord of the Flies.

They spent a fortune making sure you would trust it. And it is still telling the wrong story. Not the wrong story you grew up reading. The wrong story about human nature.

About all of us.

Start there. Because Lord of the Flies is not an isolated choice. It is one data point in a pattern that begins before a child can read.

Bambi watches his mother get shot. Simba’s father is murdered in front of him. Dumbo is separated from his mother and mocked by everyone around him. Nemo’s mother is killed in the opening minutes. These are not adult films stumbled upon by accident. These are the stories a culture decides to hand to its youngest children, often before they can speak in full sentences, delivered with stunning animation and music engineered to drive the emotional impact as deep as possible.

The parent dies. The child is alone. The world is dangerous. Other people cannot be fully trusted.

That is the lesson. Delivered at four years old. Before the critical mind exists to question it.

Then the classroom completes the work. Lord of the Flies. Of Mice and Men. A Separate Peace. Death of a Salesman. Story after story in which friendship ends in betrayal, hope collapses under the weight of human weakness, and the cruelest lesson of all is delivered repeatedly: this is simply how people are.

Look at the architecture of it. The youngest children are taught that the people closest to them can be taken without warning. The older children are taught that their peers, absent authority, will destroy each other. The adolescents are taught that the institutions meant to protect them are engines of control, but that resisting those institutions leads to annihilation.

Fear of loss. Fear of other people. Fear of scarcity. Fear of the group. Fear of the authority. Fear of what happens without the authority.

A child conditioned this way does not grow into an adult who organizes with neighbors or extends trust to strangers or believes that people, left to themselves, will find their way toward cooperation. That child becomes someone who has been pre-loaded with the precise emotional profile that makes them manageable.

In Part I of this series, I described how the brain stem responds to threat. How fear suppresses the analytical mind and drives compliance. How a frightened population does not question. It seeks safety. And safety, in the architecture of a fear-conditioned mind, looks like authority. Like institutions. Like someone in a white coat or a uniform or behind a podium telling you what to do.

You do not need to wait until adulthood to install that response. You can begin at four years old with a dead mother in a forest. You can reinforce it at twelve with boys on a beach killing each other. You can complete it at seventeen with a boot stamping on a human face forever.

By the time the authority arrives with its messaging, its mandates, its official consensus about what is true and what is dangerous, the work is already done. The person sitting across from that authority has spent their entire life being told, through story after story, that the world is not safe, that people cannot be trusted, and that without structure and control, the worst of human nature takes over.

They are not being persuaded. They are being activated.

In Part III, I showed you what Bernays understood: you do not argue someone into a belief. You install it before the critical mind develops. You repeat it until it feels like common sense. Until it feels like their own conclusion.

There is no neutral story. There is only the lesson and the person who designed it.

I do not think the pattern is accidental. I think it is a design. And I think the question worth asking, the one almost no one asks, is this: who benefits when an entire population is fear-conditioned from childhood to see scarcity in abundance, threat in the stranger, and salvation only in the institution?

That question is what this article is about.

He Called His Darkness Human Nature

Before you can understand what Lord of the Flies does to the mind, you need to understand the mind that produced it.

William Golding was an alcoholic. Not a functional drinker with a writing problem. A man whose relationship with alcohol was severe enough that he acknowledged it directly, without being forced to. He once described himself as a “binge drinker” who would lose days at a time.

But it is something else he said that should stop you cold.

In his own words: “I have always understood the Nazis, because I am of that sort by nature.”

Read that again.

The author of the most influential novel about human savagery in the 20th century told us directly that he understood the Nazis because he recognized something in himself that matched what drove them. Not that he understood their historical circumstances. Not that he understood their propaganda. He understood them because he was, by his own admission, of that sort.

He was not describing human nature.

He was describing his own.

And then he projected it onto children.

He took his personal darkness, his alcoholism, his violence, his acknowledged affinity for the mentality that produced the Holocaust, and he placed it inside a group of boys on a beach and called it a universal truth about the species.

The literary world called it a masterpiece. The educational establishment called it essential curriculum. And millions of children read it and absorbed the lesson: this is what people really are when the rules go away.

I want to say something here that I know will push some of you. I ask you to stay with it.

There is a framework for understanding this that goes beyond psychology. Beyond media theory. Beyond the documented history of propaganda and institutional capture that I have been tracing throughout this series.

We do not live in a purely material world. Something exists beneath the visible surface of human events. A current. A force that moves through broken people and broken institutions and broken ideas, not randomly, but with direction. With intent.

What does that force want? The same thing it has always wanted. Separation. Fear. The extinguishing of the inner light that makes a human being hard to control.

A man saturated in darkness, disconnected from whatever spiritual grounding might have protected him, does not simply write a bleak novel. He becomes a vessel. His wounds become the channel. And what pours through that channel, dressed in literary craft and awarded prizes and assigned to children by institutions that do not examine what they are transmitting, is not just one man’s projection.

It is a message. Carefully placed. Widely distributed. Installed in the minds of the young before they have the capacity to refuse it.

You cannot see the 99% of reality that exists beyond the material. But you can see its effects. You can see what a culture becomes when its children are systematically told, through story after story, that human beings are savage at the core. That the other person is a threat. That cooperation is fragile pretense. That God, or love, or whatever word you use for the force that actually connects us, is not real, but the beast on the island is.

In Part IV of this series, I wrote that every act of dehumanization is, at its root, a spiritual assault. An attempt to blind you to something sacred in the other person.

Lord of the Flies is that assault delivered through literature. Golding did not need to know he was the instrument. The most effective vessels rarely do. His acknowledged darkness, his alcoholism, his self-described Nazi nature, these were not incidental to the work. They were the source of it. And something that wanted that message in the world found exactly the right broken man to write it.

The literary world called it a masterpiece. The educational establishment called it essential curriculum. And millions of children absorbed the lesson before anyone thought to ask who benefits when an entire generation believes, in its bones, that humanity is irredeemably savage.

That question has an answer.

And it is not human.

What Actually Happened

Rutger Bregman, Dutch historian and author of Humankind: A Hopeful History, spent a year looking for the real Lord of the Flies.

He wanted to know whether it had ever actually happened. Whether children, stripped of adult authority and the structures of civilization, had ever descended into savagery the way Golding described.

It took a year of research. But he found it.

In 1965, six boys from a boarding school in Tonga stole a boat. They got caught in a storm. They drifted for eight days without food or water. When they finally reached land, it was ‘Ata, a remote, uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. They were stranded there for fifteen months.

What happened on that island was the exact opposite of William Golding’s novel.

These boys built a working commune. They planted a food garden. They stored rainwater in hollowed-out tree trunks. One of them, Stephen, who would later become an engineer, managed to start a fire using two sticks and kept it burning for the entire fifteen months.

They built a gym with improvised weights. They built a badminton court. When one of them, Sione, broke his leg falling off a cliff, the others set it, splinted it, and nursed him back to health. They sang together in the evenings.

They argued. Of course they did. Conflict is not the problem. The question is what you do with it. Their rule was clear: when conflict arose, both parties went to opposite ends of the island to cool down. Then they came back and apologized.

“That’s how we stayed friends,” one of them said.

Back home, their families held funerals. They were assumed dead. When an Australian captain named Peter Warner found them, he radioed their names to Tonga. After twenty minutes, a tearful response came back: “You found them. These boys have been given up for dead. If it’s them, this is a miracle.”

Warner commissioned a new ship and hired all six boys as his crew. He named it the Ata, after the island where he found them. The boys remained friends for the rest of their lives. Warner and one of them, Mano, became lifelong companions. Bregman tracked all of them down. It is documented in Humankind. Go find it.

Six real boys. A real deserted island. Fifteen real months.

No savagery. No collapse into tribalism and murder. Cooperation, problem-solving, loyalty, and the deliberate management of conflict.

The exact opposite of what you were taught is inevitable.

What They Told You and Why

Here is what should disturb you about this.

The real story existed. It happened four years after Golding published his novel. It is documented. It is verifiable. The boys are real people with names and families and careers.

And it is not in the curriculum.

The fictional story, written by a self-described alcoholic who identified with the mentality of the Nazis, is assigned reading across America.

The true story, which directly contradicts the lesson of the fictional one, is not assigned anything.

This is not an accident of educational oversight. School curricula are not assembled carelessly. They represent deliberate choices about what children should internalize as truth. Someone chose Golding. Someone chose to make his vision of human nature a foundational text in American education. And that choice was made while the real story was available, if anyone had bothered to look.

Go back to everything I have written in this series. In Part III, I showed you how Bernays understood that you do not need to make logical arguments. You need to install beliefs before critical faculties develop. In Part IV, I showed you how easily a line drawn between people activates tribal hostility, and how the question to always ask is who benefits from the division. In Part II, I showed you what Milgram actually discovered: that compliance is contagious, and so is resistance.

Now apply that framework here.

If you want a population that accepts division as natural, that sees other humans as competitors and potential threats, that believes cooperation is a fragile pretense covering an underlying savagery, you start early. You assign the belief as reading in school. You dress it in literary prestige. You tell young people, before their critical faculties are fully formed, that this is what we really are.

The Tongan boys’ story is not just a corrective to a novel. It is a direct falsification of the foundational premise that has been installed in generations of minds.

The Collective Consciousness

Stories do not stay in books. They migrate. They move from the page into the culture, and from the culture into the assumptions we carry through our lives without ever examining them. We become the stories we are told about ourselves.

What a culture chooses to tell its children, what it mandates, what it repeats, what it reinforces through prestige and curriculum and the glow of a screen in a darkened room, becomes the water everyone swims in. Assumptions so deep they no longer feel like assumptions. Reality so thoroughly installed it feels like nature itself.

The dead mother in the forest. The murdered father on the cliff. The child alone in a hostile world with no one coming. These images land in the body before the mind can contextualize them, before the nervous system has any defense. They install a truth that was never examined: the world is dangerous, you are vulnerable, and the people you love can be taken without warning.

Then the classroom completes the work. The boys on the beach. The fire. The pig’s head. The confirmation that beneath every neighbor, every colleague, every stranger, the beast is waiting. A population conditioned this way from birth does not resist institutions built on fear. It builds them. It funds them. It asks for them. Because the alternative, in the story installed before conscious memory, is the island.

This is how freedom is surrendered without a fight. Not through conquest. Through story. La Boétie understood it in 1576: tyranny does not require chains. It requires the belief that without the tyrant, something worse arrives. Install that belief early enough, and the chains become unnecessary. The population monitors itself. Polices its neighbors. Hands over its liberties willingly, even gratefully, because the story told them long ago what freedom actually produces.

The data broker industry knows your psychological profile better than your spouse does. The algorithm knows which emotional triggers keep you engaged. What keeps people engaged, overwhelmingly, is not cooperation and trust. It is conflict, threat, and the confirmation that the person on the other side of the divide is exactly as dangerous as you feared. Golding gave the system its philosophical foundation. The algorithm gives it the delivery system. The story that began in childhood becomes the engine that runs in your pocket every waking hour.

The Tongan boys disproved all of it with their lives. Six real children, genuinely alone, no authority, no rules, no civilization to constrain them. They built a garden. They set broken bones. They kept a fire burning for fifteen months. They made a rule that when conflict arose, both parties separated, cooled down, and came back to apologize. That is not savagery held in check by structure. That is human beings choosing, every single day, who they wanted to be.

Bregman spent a year finding them because almost no one knew they existed. That is not an accident of history. The story that confirms the beast gets assigned in school, adapted by the BBC, awarded prizes, and absorbed into the collective field as truth. The story that disproves it stays unknown. Because a population that knows it can organize without authority is dangerous to authority. A population that trusts its neighbors cannot be divided. A population that has witnessed its own capacity for cooperation cannot be terrorized by the threat of its own nature.

The stories a culture tells itself about human nature become self-fulfilling. A population that believes it is savage produces institutions designed to manage that savagery, institutions that require fear to justify their existence and division to maintain their power. Those institutions then produce conditions that appear to confirm the story. The cycle feeds itself. That is not accident. That is design.

To break it requires something deeper than awareness of any single manipulation. It requires examining what is living in the collective field and asking whether it was chosen or installed. Whether the cynicism feels like wisdom because it is, or because you were handed it before you were old enough to refuse it.

What you build in your own consciousness, you contribute to the field everyone shares. The choice the Tongan boys made, to see each other clearly, to repair rather than dominate, to tend the fire together, that choice lives in the collective field too. It always has. It is what surfaces in every disaster when the official story collapses and ordinary people find each other. It is precisely what the fear conditioning exists to suppress.

You are not the beast. You never were.

Question what you were handed before you could refuse it. Choose, deliberately, what you are going to believe about the person standing across from you.

That is not naive. That is the most radical act available.

They spent decades making sure you didn’t know it was possible.

AWAKEN

