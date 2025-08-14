I'm sitting here in a coffee shop when I hear it: a twenty-something explaining to her friend why she can't make it to her birthday party. "I need to prioritize my mental health," she says, scrolling through her phone. "My therapist says I need better boundaries."

I see the hurt flash across her face before she buries it. Her friend just bailed on her birthday, but she can't say anything. Challenging someone's "mental health needs" would make her the villain. So she validates the abandonment that's been reframed as self-care. The magic words have worked: they've made it impossible to call out selfishness, to express hurt, to have any real conversation about what's actually happening between them.

They validate each other for the next twenty minutes, swapping therapy insights and diagnosis suspicions. Every normal life struggle gets filtered through the language of pathology. Neither questions whether this constant analysis is helping or if they're just learning to speak fluent victim.

These are the perfect candidates for SSRI market. Not because they need them, but because they've been primed to believe that their problems are medical rather than practical. They're doing nothing to address the actual sources of their unhappiness: the avoidance, the dishonesty, the refusal to tolerate discomfort. So when therapy alone doesn't fix what's wrong (because they're not actually doing anything different), the next logical step is medication. They'll accept the chemical explanation eagerly.

I'm watching the finished product of what Illinois wants to mass-produce.

These twenty-somethings didn't wake up one day and decide to pathologize their entire existence. This started somewhere. Maybe in third grade, when a well-meaning counselor first asked them to "check in with their feelings." Maybe in middle school, when they learned that anxiety was a "disorder" rather than a normal response to being thirteen. Maybe in high school, when they discovered that claiming mental health struggles got them extensions on assignments and exemptions from responsibilities.

They've been trained since childhood to scan themselves for symptoms, to interpret every discomfort as dysfunction, to believe that normal human experiences require professional intervention. They're exactly what you get when you teach kids to see themselves as patients first, people second.

Here's my major concern with this therapy-speak masquerading as evolution. She doesn't need to justify skipping a party. Maybe her friend group is exhausting. Maybe she genuinely needs a quiet night. Maybe she just doesn't feel like it. All legitimate reasons.

But watch what happens when you wrap avoidance in therapeutic language. Instead of simply saying "I don't feel like coming" or "I'd rather stay home," she needs to transform it into a mental health necessity. She can't just be tired or antisocial or honest about preferring her couch. No, she must be "prioritizing her mental health" and "maintaining boundaries."

This is what therapy culture has done: it's made simple honesty impossible. Every decision needs clinical justification. Every preference requires a therapeutic framework. You can't just not like someone anymore; they must be "toxic." You can't just be lazy; you must be "protecting your energy." You can't just be scared; you must be "trauma-informed."

The words "boundaries," "self-care," and "mental health" have become magic spells that transform ordinary human experiences into medical necessities. They've become shields against accountability, growth, and the basic discomfort of being human.

And she knows it's bullshit. Somewhere beneath all that therapeutic armor, she knows she's lying. That awareness, that she's performing wellness while getting sicker, that she's using clinical language to avoid simple truths, that's what's really destroying her. The therapy-speak isn't just making her weak. It's making her a fraud, and she knows it.

And now Illinois wants to formalize this programming. Make it mandatory. Start it in third grade. Create an entire generation just like these two, except worse, because at least these women chose their therapy. Illinois wants to remove even that choice.

This is what passes for mental health treatment now: creating lifelong patients who can recite their diagnoses like credentials while never actually getting better.

And Illinois just decided to industrialize the process. Those mandatory screenings aren't about finding kids who need help. They're assembly lines for manufacturing exactly what I'm watching in this coffee shop: young adults so fluent in dysfunction they've forgotten what normal looks like. Each screening plants seeds of pathology that will bloom into diagnoses, prescriptions, and decades of therapeutic dependency.

As if the mental health industrial complex wasn't satisfied with voluntary victims, Illinois just became the first state to mandate annual mental health screenings for every student from third grade through high school. Starting in 2027, kids will be required to fill out forms asking them to evaluate their own psychological state, often with parents excluded from the process.

Think about that. We're going to ask eight-year-olds to self-diagnose their mental health. We're going to train children to scan themselves for pathology every single year, like some dystopian wellness check-in, introducing them to concepts like "suicidality" and "trauma" that they might never have considered otherwise.

You know what's going to happen? The mathematics alone guarantee disaster. When you screen massive populations for rare conditions, false positives overwhelm accurate diagnoses. We're talking about error rates above 95%. Every kid having a bad week will screen positive for depression. Every nervous test-taker will flag for anxiety. Every teenager who feels weird about their changing body (which is literally all of them) will get flagged for something.

Once little Johnny screens positive for "potential anxiety," guess what happens? He gets funneled into the system. He learns he's "at risk." His parents panic. The school counselor intervenes. Suddenly a kid who was just nervous about math class has a documented mental health concern following him through his academic career.

The social contagion will be immediate. Introduce "anxiety disorder" to one friend group and watch it spread like wildfire. The teenagers will game this system instantly: screening positive for anxiety to get out of tests, claiming depression symptoms to avoid PE, checking boxes for extra time on assignments. We're literally teaching kids that claiming mental illness gets them special treatment.

But here's the truly sick part: Even the kids who start out gaming the system will eventually believe their own performance. Tell a teenager they have anxiety enough times, give them enough special accommodations for it, and watch them become exactly what they've been labeled. The screening creates the disease it claims to detect.

What's especially insidious is that they're not just screening for defined conditions. They're looking for "trauma," a term so elastic that school counselors can stretch it to mean anything from strict parenting to religious upbringing. And since school staff are mandatory reporters, these screenings become fishing expeditions into family life.

This isn't prevention. It's recruitment. It's the mental health industrial complex ensuring a fresh supply of lifelong patients, captured before they even develop the critical thinking skills to question whether they're actually sick or just human. We've already watched mental health resources double while adolescent wellbeing plummets. Now they want to formalize the pipeline.

Here is how they will manufacture more lifetime patients.

The Illness Factory

First, they teach you to constantly monitor your internal state. Check in with your feelings. Notice your triggers. Track your moods. Every fleeting emotion becomes data to analyze. Every bad day becomes potential pathology.

Then they teach you their language. You don't feel sad after a breakup—you're "processing trauma." You're not nervous about a presentation—you "have anxiety." You didn't have a shitty childhood—you have "developmental PTSD."

Congratulations. You've just enrolled in the University of Perpetual Patienthood, where the tuition is your soul and the degree is learned helplessness.

BetterHelp spent $100 million last year alone conditioning you to believe that talking about your problems to a stranger on a screen is "taking care of your mental health." The government allocated $8.1 billion to make sure the programming reaches everyone. The result? We've got 25% of adults in therapy, depression rates skyrocketing, and a generation so fragile they need trigger warnings for reality.

Here's what they don't want you to know:

The more you focus on your mental health, the sicker you become.

Australian researchers recently studied what happens when you teach teenagers about mental health. The WISE Teens program versus regular health class. Guess what happened to the kids who got the mental health education?

They got worse. More depression. More anxiety. More emotional dysregulation.

One in eight developed clinical depression after learning about mental health. Compared to one in thirteen who were left alone.

Let that sink in.

Teaching kids about mental health literally makes them mentally ill.

Why? Because you become what you focus on. When you teach someone to scan constantly for symptoms, they'll find them. When you hand them a vocabulary of victimhood, they'll use it. When you tell them their normal human experiences are "mental health issues," they'll believe you.

Here's a radical idea: Let kids be kids. Let them scrape their knees, fail tests, get their hearts broken, and figure things out without pathologizing every stumble. For the small percentage who genuinely need help, by all means, get them support. But for the vast majority? Keep them out of the mental health system entirely. Give them what actually works: high expectations, real responsibilities, time outdoors, less screen time, and the accumulated wisdom humans have used for millennia to navigate difficulty. Not surveys. Not diagnoses. Not therapeutic interventions. Just life.

Stop focusing on yourself. Stop analyzing every feeling. Stop treating your emotions like medical symptoms. Stop talking about every struggle in your life.

Mental health isn't achieved by talking about mental health. It's the byproduct of a life lived with purpose, connection, and meaning. It emerges from competence, not therapy. From contribution, not self-care. From facing reality, not reframing it.

The mental health industrial complex wants you sick because sick people are profitable. They need you fragile, dependent, and convinced that normal human suffering requires professional intervention. They need you to believe that you're broken so they can sell you the cure.

And the government? They're not just complicit; they're co-conspirators. A population that sees itself as mentally ill is a population that won't revolt. Citizens who believe they're too anxious to handle confrontation, too depressed to organize, too traumatized to resist are citizens who'll never challenge authority. They'll be too busy managing their symptoms to notice their freedoms disappearing.

This is why Illinois wants to screen every child. Not to help them, but to create a generation of people who identify as patients first, citizens second. People who look to experts for permission to feel okay. People who need professional validation for every decision. People who can be controlled with a simple adjustment to their prescription or a change in therapeutic guidelines.

A strong, resilient population is a threat to power. But a population convinced of its own fragility? That's a bureaucrat's dream. They'll trade their liberty for the promise of safety, their autonomy for the illusion of care, their strength for the comfort of diagnosis.

The nanny state doesn't want you healthy. It wants you helpless.

Taking care of your mental health means protecting your autonomy and freedom from those who profit from your dependency. Most importantly, protect your children from these predators. Don't let schools mandate screenings that plant pathology in young minds or introduce concepts your eight-year-old cannot developmentally grasp.

Our kids do not belong to the state. Their minds are not government property. Their struggles are not data points for bureaucrats to harvest.

RESIST ILLINOIS.

