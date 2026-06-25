Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Hans Peder From's avatar
Hans Peder From
12h

Excellent piece!

Freya India describes the role social media play in the manufacturing of fragility.

https://www.freyaindia.co.uk/p/girls-is-out-now

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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
12h

"A painful feeling is not an injury."

This is the distinction. The field does not eliminate pain. It holds it. The protective layer is not the absence of feeling. It is the coherence that allows feeling to pass through without becoming identity.

Thank you for this necessary reframe.

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