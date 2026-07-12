This feels like the most important work of my career, and also the most risky.

The past year has been a complete purging of my life. I eliminated much of what distracted me from my soul’s purpose, and what I eventually came to understand is that these distractions were “interference,” static preventing a direct connection to God.

I gave up alcohol, adopted the strictest of diets, increased my exercise, and spent more time in nature. Hardest of all, I stopped watching television. I have always been a huge sports fan, devoted to every Philadelphia professional team, and my Sundays in the fall belonged to the NFL. Like most Americans, I filled my free time with entertainment, news, and the endless scroll of social media.

All of it went, and in its place came silence. What began as a fifteen minute daily meditation practice expanded to thirty minutes, then an hour, and at times I found myself in stillness for hours.

The purging was not limited to habits. It reached into my personal life, including relationships that were no longer in alignment with where I was being called. Some of what I walked through during this period was painful in ways I will not detail here, but every loss carried a teaching, and the deepest one was this: I was being drawn toward unconditional love.

Love without conditions, without transaction, without the need to control or be controlled. It is as if I turned a dial and began broadcasting on a new frequency, and that frequency attracted new relationships and new people, the very ones I had been told God would place in my path.

None of this happened overnight. It began with a spiritual awakening in 2020, and the shift was slow at first. I started meditating and reading voraciously on the spiritual and metaphysical dimensions of life: quantum physics, Christian and Jewish mysticism, channeled texts, Stoic philosophy, and the Gnostic writings in particular. As I began to understand the unseen aspects of living, the veil thinned. I became connected to the 99%, a term used to describe the portion of reality invisible to our senses, and I felt closer to God. I committed to learning about the life of Jesus outside the dogma of the religion I was raised in.

In moments of deep silence and connection, I began to receive guidance. Sometimes it was simple wisdom about the next step in my life, or the inspiration to write an article or create a podcast. Other times it was more powerful and undeniable, like a direct message for a client I had been working with, information I could not have known that became a key unlocking new possibilities for their life.

I was also awakening to a larger reality: that much of what had been sold to me throughout my life was propaganda, a deliberately manufactured version of reality serving a dark spiritual energy. So I began setting intentions before meditation and prayer, asking for divine wisdom, for exposure to hidden knowledge, and for the ability to assist humanity at this inflection point. And I would receive, sometimes immediately within the meditation itself, other times through being directed to a book or handed a thread to pull. I could write an entire second book on the people I have met, the conversations I have had, and the mystical journey I am on.

As 2025 turned into 2026, the connection grew clearer and the synchronicities came faster. I was pushed out of my comfort zone and spiritually guided to make major shifts, becoming a direct channel for what were at times nearly explicit instructions for the next phase of my life.

And this is where the real lessons in faith began.

The instructions asked me to abandon certainty. Give up providing therapy, the career I had spent twenty years building?

Start a media company, with no roadmap and no guarantee? The questions came fast and they were reasonable.

How would I do this?

Where would the money come from?

What if I was wrong?

Trusting God's plan is easy to speak about. Living it is another matter entirely, because it means acting before the evidence arrives, moving while every practical voice in your head is demanding proof. I had to jump from the cliff and trust the wings would come. Metaphorically, of course. But the fear was not metaphorical, and neither was the fall.

I jumped.

And everything fell into place, one instruction at a time. I wrote a book that releases this fall. I stopped providing therapy, started a media company, and traveled to meet the people God placed in my path.

Which brings me to what is next.

Radically Genuine is transitioning to an in-person studio podcast, produced from a new location built for exactly this purpose. But the change is far bigger than a studio.

I will not be doing this alone. I am honored to announce that Tracy Thurman is joining me as co-host. Some of you already know her work: the legal strategist behind the Amos Miller food sovereignty defense, the public face of the Roger Ver case, an investigative writer for the Brownstone Institute on the global war on food, and a woman whose own path runs through vaccine injury, healing the mainstream said was impossible, and a spiritual calling that mirrors my own. Tracy was one of the people God placed directly in my path, and the moment we began working together, the reason became obvious. Neither of us arrived here by accident.

The platform itself is expanding as well, far beyond my previous focus on the mental health industrial complex and into the full terrain of what I have come to see: spiritual awakening, health and medical freedom, consciousness science, suppressed knowledge, and the systems of control arrayed against the human being.

For years, Radically Genuine has been one of the few platforms willing to name the psychiatric industrial complex for what it is. That work is not finished, and it never will be while the system still stands. But I now understand that the mental health industry is one front in a much larger war, a war on the human being itself, on the body, the mind, the family, and the soul’s connection to God. Naming one front while ignoring the others is no longer enough. Together, Tracy and I intend to name them all.

Something is happening across the world right now. People everywhere are waking up, sensing beneath the noise that something is deeply wrong, questioning what they were told, remembering who they are. This is the Great Awakening, and it needs a voice. A platform that is spiritually serious and scientifically rigorous at the same time. A home for the awakened scientists, physicians, attorneys, healers, and visionaries the mainstream will not platform, and for every listener who senses the truth but has not yet found the words for it.

That is what Radically Genuine is becoming: the voice of the awakening.

I did not choose this mission. I was guided to it, one instruction at a time, and I intend to follow it through. To those of you who have been with me from the beginning, thank you. You built this. To those just arriving, welcome. You are right on time.

The new era of Radically Genuine launches this September.

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In the meantime, I am compelled to begin a new series documenting what I have been learning: the hidden knowledge that has been concealed from humanity and used for dark purposes for thousands of years. I know this is my path forward. I believe my soul incarnated for this purpose.

This Substack series will serve as the catalyst for something larger: a deeper podcast series that Tracy and I will develop together once the show launches. What I write here in these unveilings, we will bring into the studio, expand, and follow wherever it leads. Her calling and mine converged on this exact work, and by now you understand that nothing about our being brought together was coincidence.

When Radically Genuine launches after Labor Day, we will open a community for those who want to go further, with access to everything we are given as we receive it. Short films. Documentaries. Long-form conversations that follow the threads wherever they lead. This is what we are building, and it is only the beginning.

This series is for my paid subscribers only. Consider it a small barrier of entry, a threshold for those who feel called to this information rather than merely curious about it. And I ask one thing of everyone who crosses it: set your intention now.

This knowledge is to be used for the good of humanity, on behalf of the light, and for no other purpose. What follows will carry deeper meaning for some than for others, and that is by design.

Jesus taught in parables for a reason. A parable is knowledge wearing a disguise. On the surface, a simple story about seeds, soil, or a lost coin. Beneath the surface, a transmission, available only to those prepared to receive it.

He said so himself: he taught this way so that others "may see and not perceive, and hearing they may hear and not understand" (Mark 4:12). The same words reached every ear in the crowd. The meaning did not. It never has. The deeper knowledge has always been layered beneath the surface of things, hidden in plain sight, waiting for eyes that truly see and ears that truly hear. If you are reading this, something in you already suspects you are one of them.

I am committing to writing for my paid subscribers at least weekly leading into the launch of the show. Consider this series required reading, the foundation for everything we will build together once the community opens. Though knowing how this journey has unfolded so far, I would not be surprised to find myself writing several days a week.

The truth is, I am not entirely in control of the schedule. As I write this, it is 4am. I was pulled out of bed to begin, as has happened again and again on this path. When the instruction comes, I have learned to follow it.

If your intention is set, the first principle is waiting on the other side.

And let me say this before we begin: despite the darkness we will name in this series, this is not a journey of fear. It is the opposite. Enjoy this ride with me. Life is meant for love, for creation, for freedom, and for the growth that only comes through the lessons we chose before we arrived. The ruling class wants you anxious, distracted, and small. The knowledge itself wants you free. Remember that distinction as we go, because everything that follows serves it.