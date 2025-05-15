Radically Genuine

Melissa Mowry
3d

In my opinion, there's a real sweet spot we seem to be missing as parents, where we can still be compassionate and empathetic toward our kids' genuine emotional responses AND ALSO teach them that managing discomfort is a very normal and expected part of being human. A few weeks ago in my nine-year-old's parent teacher conference, his teacher mentioned that she had seen how upset my son was when he didn't get chosen to perform in the school's ukulele concert. "Sam's a kid who excels at a lot of things," she said. "It's good for him to practice managing disappointment and failure. I gave him a hug and told him it sucks that he didn't get picked, but sometimes people are just better than you at certain things." I was blown away by her response, which so perfectly mirrored my own to the same situation. To me, THIS is what we can do for our kids: show them compassion ("yeah, that really sucks") and also remind them that a) feelings are normal and b) they are perfectly equipped to survive them.

Ellie S.
3dEdited

I work in the public school system. Most of us would agree with you. But a lot of these kids get “diagnosed” by doctors with ADHD , autism, generalized anxiety disorder, etc. by their pediatrician based solely on interviews with parents , who at the parents’demands write us letters requesting special education services or 504 accommodations, when the majority of kids in school these days have issues with socializing, persisting with academic tasks that require any attention or work, following directions, etc. Half the kids in our school ( I work in an elementary school) are in therapy for crying out loud and their therapists just agree that they have these disorders and we are all supposed to give them “accommodations” that just continue it. The medical establishment is part of the problem. We get more and more kids who aren’t toilet trained coming into kindergarten, etc etc. It’s crazy. How do we fix this?

