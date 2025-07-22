Radically Genuine

NBC has also been at the forefront of normalizing the belief system of gender dysphoria in children and young people - a condition that supposedly requires medicalizing their objectively healthy human bodies for life. Thank you for your continuous efforts to bring these issues to light.

Thank you for the work you do and for being on the panel. Thank you for fighting for us women and our children. The panel was great and I hope that there is some change that comes out of it. I recently had a baby and it's disheartening to hear of so many moms going on SSRIs because of the intense feelings of overwhelm and sadness they're feeling. This is what happens when you take away the village. We're isolated, alone without support and help. We're going through pregnancies without community wisdom from older moms around us. We are left without help to raise our older children and learn how to integrate a new family member. The solution isn't a mind altering drug.

Listening to your podcast from a few months ago, you and a guest discussed how SSRIs can cause sexual dysfunction as well. I was curious on the link between SSRI use and breastfeeding. The process of having a letdown during breastfeeding is due to oxytocin being released in the brain. If there is dysfunction with this because of the use of an SSRI, it seems to me there would be issues with breastfeeding. There is such a large number of women who are under suppling the breast milk their babies need and I'm curious to know if SSRIs played a role. This is something that needs to be looked into and talked about as well before women are prescribed these drugs.

I was prescribed SSRIs in my early 20s and I bounced around from one drug to another to find the "right combination" and was on at least 2 at a time. In 2011, I felt so disconnected from life that I just quit taking everything. Not taking anything helped me feel so much better, just like you advocate for (obviously I didn't follow recommendations for tapering). But now that I've been trying to breastfeed my children, struggle with undersupply and having enough milk for them, I'm having to resort to other medication to increase my milk supply. It's still not enough. With my first, I had to supplement with additional donor milk. I wish this is something I knew about before taking any SSRI. I needed a village around me to support me through the loss of my grandmother and help me process other emotions I wasn't raised to handle, not to be prescribed drugs.

