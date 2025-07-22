So NBC News, that beacon of journalistic integrity whose existence depends entirely on pharmaceutical advertising dollars, decided to take a sledgehammer to my words from the recent FDA panel discussion on SSRIs in pregnancy.

Their hit piece quoted me as suggesting "depression wasn't an illness but rather a product of 'women just naturally experiencing their emotions more intensely.” They then smugly added that I made this claim "without evidence."

Without evidence?

Let me give you the evidence they don't want you to see: the context they surgically removed to protect their drug-dealing sponsors.

What I Actually Said (And Why It Terrifies Them)

Here's what NBC's pharmaceutical stenographers conveniently omitted:

I was challenging the systematic medicalization of women's natural emotional experiences. I was questioning why women are prescribed antidepressants at double the rate of men, not because women are inherently more “mentally ill”, but because we've weaponized their emotional depth against them.

When I said women "experience emotions more intensely, naturally, and that's a gift, not a symptom," I was defending women against a predatory system that pathologizes nature. I was calling out the pharmaceutical industry for creating screening tools designed specifically to increase antidepressant sales.

I was asking the hard question: Are we diagnosing women with "mental illness" because they're genuinely diseased, or because a profit-driven system has learned to exploit their emotional authenticity?

But NBC couldn't let that narrative survive. Why? Because it threatens the very foundation of their business model.

Watch my 5 minutes and decide for yourself.

The Real Story They're Desperate to Hide

Let's talk about what actually happened at that FDA panel, the conversation NBC tried to memory-hole.

We were discussing how 5%-10% (probably much higher) of pregnant women are now taking SSRIs during pregnancy, exposing developing babies to chemicals that freely cross the placenta and alter fetal brain development. We were examining studies showing increased rates of miscarriage, preterm birth, and developmental complications.

I pointed out that we're conducting a massive uncontrolled experiment on developing brains while telling women these drugs are safe. I highlighted how many women feel coerced into taking these medications, pressured by doctors who spend 5-10 minutes with them before writing prescriptions.

I challenged the narrative that every emotional struggle is a "chemical imbalance" requiring pharmaceutical intervention. I questioned why we're pathologizing normal responses to life's challenges, particularly in women who are naturally more emotionally expressive and intuitive.

But NBC couldn't report that story. Why?

Because that story threatens billions in pharmaceutical revenue.

NBC: Brought to You by Pfizer

Let me make this crystal clear: NBC doesn't exist without pharmaceutical money.

Their primetime programming is wall-to-wall drug commercials. Their "news" segments regularly feature pharmaceutical talking points disguised as health reporting. Their medical correspondents are essentially industry spokespeople with journalism degrees.

When someone like me stands up and says, "Hey, maybe we shouldn't be drugging pregnant women and their developing babies based on profit-driven screening tools created by Pfizer," NBC's handlers start sweating.

So they deployed their standard playbook: take the message out of context, mischaracterize the messenger, and protect the profit stream at all costs.

The Question That Triggered Them

Here's the question that sent NBC's pharmaceutical overlords into panic mode:

Why are women, particularly young women between 15-30, being prescribed antidepressants at unprecedented rates?

Is it because: A) Women have suddenly developed a genetic predisposition to "chemical imbalances" B) A profit-driven system has learned to pathologize women's natural emotional intensity

I suggested it's B. And that suggestion threatens everything.

Because if women's emotional depth is actually a strength, if their capacity to feel deeply, to process complex emotions, to intuitively understand their inner landscape isn't a disorder but a gift, then the entire psychiatric-pharmaceutical complex loses its justification for mass medicating half the population. If women's tears aren't symptoms of a mental illness but natural responses, if their mood fluctuations aren't pathology but natural rhythms, if their emotional struggles aren't diseases but growth opportunities, then Pfizer's stock price becomes a problem.

The Real Coercion

NBC claims I provided "no evidence" that women feel coerced into taking antidepressants.

Here's your evidence:

Doctors seeing 5 patients per hour to maintain profitability

Screening tools designed by pharmaceutical companies to increase "positive" results

Medical training sponsored by drug manufacturers

Professional guidelines written by researchers with pharmaceutical conflicts of interest

Insurance systems that pay for pills but not comprehensive care

A culture that pathologizes normal emotional experiences

Women walk into medical offices vulnerable, seeking help, and get handed a prescription instead of understanding. They're told their pain is pathology, their struggles are symptoms, their emotional depth is dysfunction.

That's not medicine. That's coercion wrapped in a white coat.

Why This Matters

They're protecting a system that's systematically drugging pregnant women and exposing our most vulnerable population to brain-altering chemicals.

Let me be crystal clear about what we're talking about here. As Dr. Adam Urato, a maternal-fetal medicine physician, stated at the panel: "Never before in human history have we chemically altered developing babies like this, especially developing fetal brain, and this is happening without any real public warning."

These aren't harmless substances. SSRIs freely cross the placenta and enter the developing fetal brain, where serotonin plays a crucial role in organ development. Dr. Urato pointed out that we can literally see the effects on ultrasound: "SSRI-exposed fetuses have different movement and behavior patterns." After birth, these babies show higher rates of jitteriness and admission to neonatal intensive care units.

Twelve consecutive MRI studies show these drugs alter the developing brain. Twelve. Not one or two anomalous studies that might be statistical flukes. Twelve studies showing structural and functional brain changes in babies exposed to these chemicals in utero.

We're conducting an uncontrolled mass experiment on the most vulnerable members of our society, our developing babies, based on the pharmaceutical industry's assurances that these drugs are "safe." Meanwhile, the evidence mounts that we're chemically rewiring developing brains during the most critical period of human development.

While I was arguing for women's emotional strength and advocating for their right to truly informed choice about these risks, NBC was running interference for an industry that profits from keeping this information buried.

While I was questioning why we medicalize normal human experiences and drug pregnant women based on screening tools developed by Pfizer, NBC was protecting the narrative that keeps pills flowing and profits soaring.

While I was demanding transparency about the risks of chemically altering developing brains, NBC was ensuring that conversation gets buried under character assassination and misquoted soundbites.

This isn't about being anti-medication. This is about informed consent. This is about protecting the most vulnerable. This is about acknowledging that never before in human history have we done what we're doing now, and we're doing it without proper warnings, without adequate long-term studies, and without honest conversations about the risks.

NBC's hit piece isn't journalism. It's damage control.

Because people are waking up. They're questioning why depression rates skyrocket alongside antidepressant prescriptions. They're asking why emotional pain gets medicated instead of understood. They're wondering why pregnant women are told these drugs are safe when the evidence suggests otherwise.

And that awakening threatens everything the pharmaceutical-media complex has built.

So they dispatch their media attack dogs to distort, distract, and destroy anyone who challenges the profitable orthodoxy.

Keep coming.

Every hit piece, every distortion, every attempt to silence me only proves how desperate they are to protect their lies.

RESIST

