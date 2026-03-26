Two of the most powerful men on earth are standing together at a military parade in Tiananmen Square. A hot microphone catches what they didn’t intend the world to hear.

Putin says: through continual organ transplantation, perhaps we can achieve immortality.

Xi responds: our target is 150 years.

This was not a private briefing that leaked. It was caught on Chinese state television and broadcast by Reuters. Two heads of state, speaking openly about using organ transplantation as a pathway to personal immortality, while inside China’s prison system, a living database of prisoners of conscience is already being killed to order to meet transplant demand.

Most people will read that and keep scrolling. I understand why. This is dark territory and the mind has a way of protecting itself from information it isn’t ready to hold.

But that instinct to look away is exactly what the people behind this industry are counting on.

I’m asking you to stay with this. What Jan Jekielek has spent twenty years documenting is not a distant geopolitical abstraction. It is a living, operating machine of death that is running right now, today, as you read this. And as I discovered in our conversation, it connects to an agenda much closer to home than most people are prepared to admit.

Jan is not a sensationalist. He is one of the most careful, credentialed investigative journalists working today. As senior editor at the Epoch Times and host of American Thought Leaders, he has interviewed nearly a thousand heads of state, scientists, dissidents, and survivors. His new book, Killed to Order, took two decades to build. When a man like that tells you this is the largest ongoing crime against humanity on the planet, you don’t scroll past it.

What Jan documents is this: The Chinese Communist Party has built a state-sanctioned, industrialized system for harvesting organs from living prisoners of conscience. Falun Gong practitioners. Uyghurs. Tibetans. People whose crime was practicing a spiritual discipline, believing in something the Party couldn’t control. They are blood typed, tissue typed, organ scanned, catalogued into a database — and killed on demand when a paying recipient arrives.

Sixty to one hundred thousand transplants per year. Conservative estimates.

In a normal transplant system, you wait. You wait because sourcing an organ ethically requires a catastrophic accident to a person who happens to match you, at the moment you are still able to receive. It’s rare. It’s unpredictable. You can’t schedule it two weeks out.

Unless there is a living database of people waiting to be killed.

The Transhumanist Thread No One Wants to Pull

This is the part of the conversation I keep thinking about. The part that I believe connects what is happening in China to something much closer to home.

Those who have been watching the transhumanist movement closely have seen the pattern building for years. Billions poured into longevity research. Organ replacement technology. Anti-aging biotechnology. Life extension programs with names that sound benign until you start asking who benefits and whose body becomes the resource.

The transhumanist vision is not hidden. It is openly stated. The dream of transcending biological limitation, of upgrading the human body like it is hardware, of eventually defeating death itself. It is celebrated at conferences, funded by the most powerful private interests on earth, and quietly embedded in the policies of institutions most people still trust.

What this conversation with Jan made impossible to ignore is how organ harvesting on an industrial scale fits perfectly into that vision. Not as an accident. Not as an unfortunate parallel. As infrastructure.

This is what the transhumanist project looks like when you strip away the Silicon Valley branding and the TED Talk optimism. It looks like this. It looks like a small class of people who have decided that their lives are worth extending indefinitely — and that the bodies of others are a legitimate resource for doing so. It looks like the complete collapse of any meaningful boundary between a person and a product.

Utopian movements do not begin with atrocity. They begin with promise. They begin with the language of healing, optimization, and human flourishing. And then, quietly, inevitably, someone starts drawing the line between the humans worth saving and the ones whose bodies serve a different purpose. That line is being drawn right now.

When a culture begins treating the human body as upgradeable hardware, it has already made a decision about the soul. It has decided there isn’t one. Or that if there is, it doesn’t matter.

A Spiritual War in Plain Sight

When I spoke with Jan, I asked him a question I think most interviewers avoid: Is the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners — people who organized their entire lives around truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance — the most explicit example in the modern world of what spiritual warfare actually looks like in practice?

His answer was immediate. Yes.

Think about what that means. The Chinese Communist Party did not accidentally target a group that meditates in parks and lives by the principles of being true, good, and enduring. Totalitarian systems always identify and destroy what threatens them most. And what threatens control most is a population that answers to a higher authority. That cannot be broken. That will not sign the piece of paper.

These are the people who get targeted first. They always are.

There is a pattern to how human beings get destroyed by systems. It does not vary much. Dehumanize. Isolate. Extract. The Chinese Communist Party did not invent this sequence. They simply industrialized it. And when they discovered that Falun Gong practitioners would not break under the first two stages, they moved with chilling efficiency to the third.

The CCP could not break the Falun Gong practitioners through re-education and torture. So they made a different calculation. If we cannot extract their loyalty, we will extract their organs.

I believe this is what spiritual war looks like when it is made visible. And I believe we are meant to look at it.

We are not immune to this in the West. I want to be honest about that. The negotiation over which lives are worth protecting is already well underway here. We feel it in our cultural conversations about abortion, euthanasia, assisted suicide, gene editing. We feel it in the quiet institutional drift from “first, do no harm” toward the utilitarian calculus of greatest good for the greatest number — always with someone else deciding what that good is, and whose body pays the cost.

When I look at what Jan has spent twenty years documenting, I do not see a foreign story. I see a warning. I see the end point of a logic that has already taken root here. The distance between our current cultural trajectory and what is happening in China is not a difference in kind. It is a difference in degree. And the degree is closing.

Darkness thrives in the silence of overwhelmed, averted eyes.

Watch This Conversation

The conversation is below. The book is at killedtoorder.com.

What Jan has spent twenty years documenting will not go away because we find it overwhelming. The machine does not stop running because we look away. The only thing that changes when we pay attention is whether the people inside it have any witnesses at all.

Be a witness.

For years I have been writing about a mental health system that profits from diagnosis, that keeps people dependent on drugs they were never honestly informed about, that has replaced genuine healing with chemical compliance. The pharmaceutical industry does not harvest organs. But it has mastered the same preliminary step: convincing society that certain human experiences are disorders to be suppressed rather than signals to be understood. That is dehumanization with a prescription pad. And a culture that accepts that logic, quietly, incrementally, across decades, becomes a culture less equipped to recognize where that logic ultimately leads. China is showing us. The question is whether we are willing to see it.

AWAKEN

Thank You!

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