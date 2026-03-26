Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
7h

No wonder they are pushing the euthanasia edict for the young now . These healthy youthful Organs for entitled lucifarian pedo psychopaths to bestow upon themselves for their quest of eternal life , defying Gods law of 120 Years .

Reply
Share
S. K.'s avatar
S. K.
6hEdited

If WE can kill children in the womb, WE can easily DO all of these things. You see.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Roger McFillin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture