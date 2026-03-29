Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Alta Ifland's avatar
Alta Ifland
3h

As always, excellent! You should have a talk show on a major channel. But, of course, you could never get it because they wouls lose their Big Pharma sponsors.

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Sarah Creich's avatar
Sarah Creich
1h

I figured out all the mumbo jumbo of surface level psychiatry when I was going through menopause. I had always been a highly functioning individual employed in a high stress job. Then after losing my job, my family and I had then moved nearly 2000 miles to another state to be near my elderly father. We formerly lived in a large metro area and found ourselves now transplanted into a somewhat backward rural community. I checked myself into a psych hospital for short term eval during a 3 day stay. Not once did the "professionals" discuss menopause along with these major life changes as possible cause for my sudden unexplained crying/anxiety episodes. They swiftly labeled me as bipolar with a side of personality disorder. Wasted no time writing scripts for psychiatric meds and discharged me. Thankfully I followed up with a counselor who was aghast at that hospital's approach.

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