Pause for a moment and ponder what images flash through your mind at the mention of someone who is "bipolar." If you're being honest, you might conjure up the notion of “instability”.

Perhaps you envision the rollercoaster of extreme mood swings. Picture someone in the throes of a manic episode: hyperactive, possibly delusional, chatterbox, sleepless nights, and impulsive actions. Or on the flip side, imagine them sunk in profound depression, a stark contrast to the lively and vibrant individual you once knew.

The classic perception of bipolar disorder aligns with what was once known as Manic Depressive Illness, now termed Bipolar I. According to the latest Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM), a diagnosis of Bipolar I disorder necessitates experiencing a manic episode. A manic episode is defined as a stretch of time characterized by significantly elevated, expansive, or irritable mood, alongside markedly increased goal-directed activity or energy. This state must persist for at least one week, dominating most of the day, nearly every day.

How Easy Is It To Meet Criteria For Mania Now?

Upon closer examination of the criteria outlined above, it becomes apparent that meeting the threshold for diagnosis requires experiencing just three or more of the listed symptoms. When you consider the array of seven potential symptoms, one glaring realization emerges: It's surprisingly easy to fulfill the criteria, and there's a significant risk of misinterpretation if not viewed within the appropriate context.

Take distractibility, for instance. It's listed as a symptom of manic disorder, yet it's a common trait of umm… being a human.

Similarly, experiencing a decreased need for sleep over a week is something many of us have encountered, especially during periods of excitement or productivity. Not out of the ordinary for many people at certain points in their life. In fact, new mothers often report a decreased need for sleep.

Increased goal-directed activity? That’s quite vague and most people still don’t know what that actually means and is again open up for misrepresentation. That's a hallmark of meeting deadlines or being deeply engrossed in a project. It could also represent a period of increased motivation.

Just like that, we could easily tick off three symptoms. This highlights how these criteria might apply broadly to everyday experiences, potentially leading to misinterpretation without careful consideration of context.

Is this purposeful?

Who benefits with more people being labeled “bipolar”?

Psychiatric disorders, when reduced to categorical diagnoses based on symptom checklists, can indeed be problematic. Using such a simplistic approach risks mislabeling normal human behavior as symptoms of a severe mental illness.

This approach is crude, invalid, and often misleading. It's like trying to fit the complexity of the human experience into rigid boxes, disregarding the nuances and context that shape our thoughts, moods, and behaviors.

Certainly, in very rare circumstances individuals may experience manic episodes necessitating emergency medical attention. Manic presentations can arise from a wide range of medical, pharmacological, and contextual causes that have nothing to do with bipolar disorder. This is one of the most clinically important differentials in psychiatry, and one that gets systematically underemphasized in training. The diagnosis of bipolar disorder does not explain mania. It names it, packages it, and stops the inquiry there. That stopping point is where patients get harmed.

The existence of the category itself is the problem. It provides a socially legitimate resting place for a presentation that demands further investigation. Here is a quick review of conditions that could present as mania.

Medical and Neurological

Traumatic brain injury, particularly frontal lobe involvement

Stroke or cerebrovascular events (right hemisphere lesions are especially associated)

Multiple sclerosis

Lupus (CNS involvement)

Thyroid dysfunction — hyperthyroidism is a classic and frequently missed cause

Cushing’s syndrome (hypercortisolism)

Addison’s disease

HIV/AIDS encephalopathy

Neurosyphilis

Epilepsy — particularly temporal lobe seizures and post-ictal states

Wilson’s disease

Huntington’s disease

Brain tumors — especially in the right hemisphere or limbic system

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Thiamine deficiency (Wernicke’s)

Folate deficiency

Pharmacological and Substance-Induced

Corticosteroids — one of the most common iatrogenic causes

Antidepressants — particularly SSRIs, SNRIs, and TCAs triggering a switch; this is especially controversial and clinically significant

Stimulants — amphetamines, methylphenidate, cocaine

Dopaminergic drugs — levodopa, pramipexole, ropinirole

Anabolic steroids

Thyroid hormone (when over-supplemented)

Antibiotics — specifically clarithromycin and fluoroquinolones in some cases

Isoniazid (INH)

Tramadol

Cannabis — high-THC strains can precipitate acute manic or psychotic states

Alcohol withdrawal (agitated, elevated states early in withdrawal)

Caffeine toxicity at extreme levels

Sleep Deprivation

Sleep deprivation deserves particular attention because of how completely it disappears inside the bipolar diagnosis.

Severe or prolonged sleep disruption alone can produce a full manic syndrome — elevated mood, racing thoughts, grandiosity, impulsivity, pressured speech — in vulnerable individuals and even in those with no prior psychiatric history. The neuroscience is not ambiguous. Sleep loss dysregulates dopaminergic and noradrenergic systems, impairs prefrontal inhibition, and destabilizes circadian architecture in ways that map directly onto the neurobiological profile of mania. This is not a correlation. It is a mechanism.

The clinical trap is this: disrupted sleep is also a symptom of mania. So when a patient presents manic and reports they have not been sleeping, the clinician sees confirmation of the diagnosis rather than a potential cause. The sleep disruption gets absorbed into the syndrome. It becomes evidence of bipolar disorder instead of a question worth pursuing.

New parents, shift workers, medical residents, people with undiagnosed sleep apnea — all of them can present with manic features driven entirely by sleep disruption. In each case, the bipolar diagnosis forecloses the investigation that would have revealed the actual driver. It does not just miss the cause. It buries it by reclassifying the cause as a symptom.

The relationship between sleep and mood is bidirectional, and that bidirectionality is precisely what makes it easy to misread. Because sleep disruption can both cause and accompany mood dysregulation, it takes real clinical discipline to ask which came first. The bipolar diagnosis removes the incentive to ask that question at all.

Infectious and Inflammatory

Encephalitis — herpes simplex, autoimmune (anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis is a major one)

COVID-19 and post-COVID neuropsychiatric syndromes

Lyme disease (late-stage CNS involvement)

Toxoplasmosis

Rabies (early stages)

Autoimmune

Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis deserves special emphasis — it frequently presents with psychiatric symptoms first and gets misdiagnosed as bipolar or schizophrenia for months

Hashimoto’s encephalopathy

PANDAS/PANS in younger patients

Toxic Exposures

Heavy metal toxicity (lead, mercury, manganese)

Organophosphate exposure

Bipolar disorder has no confirmed genetic marker, no validated biomarker, no replicable neuroimaging signature, and no laboratory test that can establish its presence or absence in a single human being.

It is a clinical description voted into existence by committee, refined through consensus, and then handed to patients as if it were a diagnosis in the same category as diabetes or multiple sclerosis. That fraudulent equivalence is not a minor academic concern. It is the mechanism by which millions of people are placed on long-term psychiatric drug regimens that carry serious metabolic, neurological, and cognitive risks, told they have a lifelong brain disease that requires lifelong management, stripped of the belief that recovery without drugs is possible, and never directed toward the actual investigation their presentation demanded.

The harm is not a side effect of an otherwise sound system. The harm is the system functioning exactly as designed. A diagnosis without scientific grounding does not become safer because it is widely accepted. It becomes more dangerous. Consensus is not evidence. Widespread use is not validation. And the confidence with which clinicians deliver this diagnosis to patients bears no relationship whatsoever to the scientific foundation that would justify it.

Bipolar I Disorder Is Historically Rare

The research detailed in the seminal book "Anatomy of an Epidemic" by Robert Whitaker sheds light on historical trends in bipolar disorder. In 1955, there were approximately 12,750 hospitalizations for bipolar illness, indicating a disability rate of 1 in every 13,000 people. Surprisingly, outcomes before the widespread use of “medication” were surpisingly positive. Studies showed that 50% of patients in New York hospitals never experienced a second manic episode, and only 20% had three or more. Bipolar disorder was not considered a lifelong chronic illness during this era.

Moreover, research from Johns Hopkins Medical School in 1929 revealed that the majority of individuals diagnosed with manic depressive illness typically recovered within one year, with fewer than 1% requiring prolonged hospitalization. During the pre-drug era, a robust body of research indicated that 85% of those diagnosed experienced "social recovery," returning to their previous work roles, getting married, and living independently in their own homes. This information is highlighted in Washington University Professor George Winokur's 1969 book, "Manic Depressive Illness."

“there was no basis to consider that manic depressive psychosis permanently affected those who suffered from it. In this way it is, of course, different from schizophrenia.” George Winokur, MD -1969

As previously mentioned, in 1955, approximately 1 in every 13,000 people were disabled with manic depressive illness. However, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), as of now, about 4.4% of all U.S. adults will experience symptoms of bipolar disorder.

This translates to roughly 11 million adults, or almost 1 out of every 22 people. A 2022 long-term prospective study found that about half of patients with type I or II bipolar disorder suffer from persistent work disability that leads to disability pension.

The data suggests a concerning trend: despite the widespread use of drugs to treat bipolar disorder, there are now more individuals diagnosed with the condition and more people experiencing disability from it compared to before. What has happened?

Turning Episodic Struggles Into Bipolar Disorder

Now remember, the vast majority of people receiving this diagnosis are receiving it NOT because the doctor is actually witnessing a Manic Episode but rather based on an interview in which the doctor is asking questions about their past and interpreting it as a Manic Episode. Not the most scientific approach to identifying a “disease”, especially when someone is struggling and in the presence of an authority figure.

Memory is notoriously unreliable, let alone the myriad of other reasons why a family member or romantic partner may WANT the person diagnosed with a mental illness (that’s a topic for another post).

So it’s not that we can actually trust the person experienced actual mania. Decreased need for sleep? Distractibility? Increase in goal directed behavior? Again, this reflects most people. Imagine what is going through the mind of the person feeling depressed? “I must have undiagnosed bipolar disorder!”

The primary reason most individuals find themselves in a psychiatrist's office or a hospital setting is often due to the presence of what psychiatrists diagnose as "Major Depressive Disorder" or some form of emotional dysregulation leading to low mood.

In fact, I would argue that nearly every person could meet the criteria for major depressive disorder at some point in their life, if they reported it to a doctor. Let's take a closer look at the criteria.

Within just a short two-week span, regardless of context, individuals who experience fatigue, sleep disturbances, loss of pleasure, low mood, and changes in appetite, meet the criteria for “major depressive disorder”. However, the interpretation of these reactions can vary greatly depending on who you're speaking with. They can be viewed as normal responses to stress or adverse events, or they can be framed as symptoms of a psychiatric disease.

When diagnosing Bipolar I disorder, mental health professionals no longer necessarily require the presence of a major depressive episode. Instead, they can utilize the term "hypomania" to encompass various mood dysregulations within the spectrum of bipolar disorder. This broadening of criteria has led to an increase in the number of individuals meeting the diagnostic threshold, effectively expanding the prevalence of what was once considered a rare diagnosis.

What Is Hypomania and Bipolar II Disorder?

Hypomania is a bit of a running joke for those who are critical of psychiatry’s assault on normal. I have heard clinician’s refer to it as “bipolar light”. Hypomania as a core feature has lead to the astronomical rise in diagnoses of bipolar with a new category, Bipolar II.

Until 30 years ago, bipolar II disorder was the Pinocchio of psychiatric disorders-long recognized and referred to- but not a “real disorder”. Finally, in 1994, bipolar II disorder was finally given formal recognition in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-IV) (American Psychiatric Association 1994). This recognition has continued in all subsequent DSMs with notably little modification of its definition. Below are the criteria.

You'll notice that to receive a diagnosis of Bipolar II disorder, all that's required is a history of one Major Depressive Disorder episode (which is nearly ubiquitous) and the presence of "hypomania."

But what exactly is hypomania?

Well, it's tricky to pin down. Essentially, it's a milder version of "mania" with a lower threshold of just four days. Confusing, right? Let me break it down: if someone feels unusually irritable, a bit more upbeat, slightly more distractible, or struggles a bit more with falling asleep, any uninformed mental health professional could slap them with a Bipolar II diagnosis. I'm not kidding; this is serious.

What I'm witnessing is a staggering surge in bipolar diagnoses, largely driven by the Bipolar II designation. Most people, including patients themselves, often don't grasp the distinction; they simply believe they have bipolar disorder.

And how do you treat bipolar II disorder?

Well, the approach is typically identical to treating Bipolar I disorder: drugs upon drugs. It's yet another gateway into the mental health system, often leading to chronic reliance on medication and perpetuating the cycle of mental illness.

I've seen acute trauma victims, individuals with PTSD, teenagers, and countless others labeled as bipolar disorder, often when their presentation reflects typical mood dysregulation. Go into a hospital and leave with bipolar disorder. Once stamped with that diagnosis, it's rare to shed that label within the sick care system.

Furthermore, the similarities to bipolar disorder can be strikingly induced by side effects of widely prescribed medications, substance abuse (yes, including cannabis), and undiagnosed medical issues. Shockingly, these crucial factors are seldom given due consideration before slapping on a diagnosis. It's akin to building a house of cards, and the more we cling to this unreliable, unscientific, and compromised medical system, the sicker we'll inevitably become.

We are awake.

RESIST

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