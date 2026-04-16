Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Me's avatar
Me
9h

Hey, leave my rainbow co-ordinated sock drawer out of this. But if you want to obsess on my rainbow co-ordinated closet, tank top to sweater sorted...haha. I like when my items look pretty & are easily found. People need to relax a bit & step into my cluttered kitchen, because that is in constant use. Look only at the sock drawer, you get one version, pan out & you see the whole person. I've told my stories of hurt enough times to not want to bother anymore. The rehashing & chewing of cud gets me nowhere. Yes, my brain still tells me stories that I'd rather not listen to, but I hear it out & move on.

I stay far away from anyone with a Dx & Rx to peddle. I have, in the past, been subjected to these people & instinctively knew they were full of it. Don't ask a 14 year old about her sex life, that is perversion. Don't pull a 6th grader out of class in front of everyone to talk about things because your mother is in denial that you are getting bludgeoned by your sister on a regular basis & are just reacting to that. They only make it worse. I've removed myself from really truly bad situations, living there in my head doesn't bring peace or contentment. Moving on & finding way & people who are loving does that. Pills certainly don't. Lexapro to a nursing mother doesn't ward off post partum depression that hasn't occurred, it poisons two people.

I am grateful for your series of information, as it makes sense. My son doesn't have a diagnosis because I removed him from public school when they tried to get me to medicate him for not sitting still for 6 hours a day. No that isn't ODD or ADHD, that is normal movement & reaction to very dull work given to a very bright boy. Everywhere one turns these days, there is a person wanting to sell a diagnosis & a pill. They need to be jailed.

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Live the Change's avatar
Live the Change
11h

I couldn't agree with you more, yet you leave out the people who actually lived through some really hurtful stuff, like rape, DV, CSA, CSE, war, famine etc, racism etc, those that actually would need some decent support but don't get it, because the therapy rooms are full of these people that you describe, not anchored in reality. And the truth is that when these people with actual hardships in their lives, meet the therapists you describe, the risk for iatrogenic harm is extremely high. Because therapists are not trained to deal with actual brutal reality. I see "mental health care" as in general very dissociative and disconnected. Therapy is for privileged people, who can pay for it. And to become a therapist you need to be privileged too, as that too costs a lot.

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