Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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What's going on...'s avatar
What's going on...
14h

Many others dance with various aspects of the truth, you took it to the prom.

Thank you for your artful articulation of THE Truth.

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Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM's avatar
Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM
16h

Grateful for your voice and this message, Dr. McFillin.

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