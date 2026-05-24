Look around. Really look.

The Epstein client list never came. The men who flew to that island still walk the halls of power, still write the op-eds, still advise the president who promised to drain the swamp. The names are known. Nothing happens. The judges who sealed the records, the prosecutors who declined to charge, the federal agents who lost the evidence, the politicians who took the meetings, all of them still in place, still respected, still in charge of your tax dollars and your children's future.

Your grocery bill has doubled while the official inflation rate insists you are imagining it. Rent has become an extraction event. The modest home that built the middle class now costs three times the median household income. Anything you actually need to live keeps climbing while your savings evaporate into accounts you will never own.

The same priesthood that screamed climate emergency for two decades is now breaking ground on AI data centers that consume the electricity of small nations and the water of entire watersheds. Not one prophet objects. The carbon footprint of training a single large language model exceeds the lifetime emissions of dozens of human beings, and the silence from the climate clergy is total. They were never worried about the planet. They were worried about your compliance.

We are being pushed toward war with whoever we are told to hate this season. Russia, China, Iran. The enemy rotates. The wars are permanent. Trillions vanish into the killing machine while bridges collapse and children in Appalachia drink lead.

Division is not a side effect. Division is the product. Every platform, every channel, every algorithmic feed exists to keep you suspicious of your neighbor, estranged from your family, and isolated in your outrage. Red and blue. Vaxxed and unvaxxed. Pro life and pro choice. Native and immigrant. The categories shift. The function does not.

Everything is worse.

How is this possible if we are awakening?

For five years now the awake community has been congratulating itself. We saw through the matrix. We caught the COVID lies. We named the censorship. We tracked the Great Reset. We watched the lab leak go from conspiracy to consensus. We were right about so much.

So why does it keep getting worse?

We have not been awakening. We have been watching. There is a difference, and that difference is the entire game.

They Require Your Energy

There is a word for what is being extracted from you. The word is loosh.

The term comes from Robert Monroe, the consciousness researcher and founder of the Monroe Institute, who described in his out-of-body explorations a substance generated by human beings in states of suffering, fear, grief, and terror. He came to understand that this substance was being harvested. Not by abstract forces. By specific intelligences that have organized human civilization around the perpetual production of this energy.

You do not have to accept Monroe’s metaphysics to follow the mechanism. Call it cortisol. Call it adrenaline. Call it engagement metrics, chronic-stress biomarkers, behavioral capture, attention. The labels are interchangeable. Something is being extracted from you in measurable quantities, and the entire architecture of modern life has been engineered to extract it more efficiently.

Loosh is the energetic emission of human consciousness under duress. It is what fear tastes like to whatever is eating you.

From a 3D materialist point of view, this sounds insane. And it would be, if the materialist frame were complete. It is not.

What you have been taught to call reality is only the surface, the thinnest layer of what is actually here. Beneath it, everything is energy, everything vibrates, and every vibration broadcasts a frequency that something somewhere is tuned to receive. Matter is condensed energy, thought is energy in motion, and emotion is energy organized into pattern. When your energy is rooted in love (a high frequency), you are essentially invisible to the lower realms. When it collapses into fear, you light up like a beacon in the dark.

Something is in the dark.

The ancient traditions never confused this. Paul wrote in Ephesians of principalities and powers, the rulers of the darkness of this world, spiritual wickedness operating in realms our eyes were not built to see. The desert fathers spent decades in caves wrestling with what they called demons, and they did not mean metaphors. The Gnostics named them archons, parasitic intelligences serving a false god they called Yaldabaoth, the architect of the illusion we now call the matrix. The shamans of every continent recognized the same predators by different names and warned every generation that to broadcast fear was to invite them in.

These intelligences cannot create. They can only consume. They have no light of their own, so they require yours. They cannot generate the vibrational energy that sustains a conscious being, so they engineer the conditions under which conscious beings produce that energy in abundance and then leak it outward as suffering. They are real intelligences operating in a real spiritual realm that surrounds and interpenetrates this one, and they have been working through human institutions for a very long time.

You are being farmed.

Showing You The Plan Is The Plan

This is how the farm is run.

Twenty years ago you had to dig through obscure websites for hints about surveillance, depopulation, central banking, or pharmaceutical fraud. Now they publish the blueprints. The Great Reset is a book. Eat the bugs is a TED talk. You will own nothing and be happy is a promotional video with broadcast-quality production. Chemtrails once invisible are now gridded across the sky in broad daylight. They are not hiding. They don’t even care that we know.

The question is why?

Because revelation is the harvest. They show you the dystopia because your fear of the dystopia is what builds it. Your terror is the construction crew. Your doomscrolling is the funding mechanism. Every hour spent in horrified fascination with their leaked plans is an hour of your creative consciousness building their timeline.

For years I told my readers to RESIST. I was still feeding the system. Resistance acknowledges the reality of what is being resisted. Resistance keeps your attention locked on the thing you do not want. Resistance is compliance wearing the mask of defiance. They want you to resist. Your resistance is their fuel. Your rage is the highest-grade loosh they produce.

Paul Selig is a channeler. For fifteen years his Guides have spoken through him in a body of channeled texts I consider among the most important spiritual material of our lifetime: the early works including I Am the Word, The Book of Love and Creation, and The Book of Knowing and Worth, followed by the Mastery Trilogy, the Beyond the Known Trilogy, and the Manifestation Trilogy. His most recent book, Divine Union, discussed this shift to unity consciousness.

I have read every one. The teaching is consistent across all of them, and the central premise is uncompromising: you are a creator, not a victim, and the world you live in is the world you have agreed to create. If these books are not on your shelf, they should be.

His Guides say it plainly: what you damn, damns you back. You cannot fight a dystopia by marinating in it. You feed what you witness.

When millions, even billions of human beings lock onto the same predicted catastrophe, they generate what Selig’s Guides call an agreement field, a coherent collective resonance at a specific frequency. It crystallizes into the institutions, policies, headlines, and lived conditions we then call reality.

Moral Non-Compliance

Take war as the clearest case. If these sociopaths declared a war and nobody showed up, what would happen?

Nothing.

The empire requires young men willing to die for it, factories willing to produce its weapons, journalists willing to launder its narratives, parents willing to surrender their sons, taxpayers willing to fund the trillions. Every war in history is a collective agreement built off fear. The machine stops the moment the agreement ends.

The same logic applies to the excessive taxation funding these atrocities. We agree to the automatic payments out of our checks. Look at the line items of what we are paying for.

War.

The poisoning of the food supply with glyphosate, seed oils, and synthetic chemicals served to your children at lunch.

Omnibus bills no senator reads, signed overnight, stripping rights your grandparents/great grandparents died to protect.

Surveillance of your phone, your speech, your purchases.

Data centers consuming watersheds and gigawatts to train the AI that will monitor and replace you, financed by the same regime that called gas stoves a climate emergency.

Chemtrails painted across the sky in broad daylight.

The drug dealers masking as healthcare writing SSRI prescriptions to your kids. Schools that “suggest” schedule II narcotics for boys for being boys.

The Epstein class, whose immunity you have already purchased with your paycheck.

WE write the check. WE fund all of it.

Now consider what would happen if we collectively made a moral decision to no longer fund this with our own money.

Federal tax revenue depends entirely on voluntary compliance. The compliance rate is already only 85%. Less than half of one percent of returns are ever audited. The IRS lost 28,000 employees in 2025 and has no capacity to expand.

If 10% to 15% of Americans publicly stopped filing, the IRS cannot build the cases, the courts cannot try them, the prisons cannot hold them. The enforcement model collapses on contact with mass refusal. A coordinated 5% with named leaders forces capitulation. The empire holds together because you keep paying. The moment enough of us stop, it ends.

Is there another way?

Christ himself overturned the tables in the temple and called the religious authorities of his day a brood of vipers.

The American colonists dumped the king's tea into Boston Harbor and refused his taxes, knowing full well it was treason.

The conductors of the Underground Railroad broke every fugitive-slave law on the books to deliver human beings to freedom.

Bonhoeffer plotted against Hitler from inside a Lutheran seminary and went to the gallows still convinced he had done the right thing.

The White Rose students printed anti-Nazi leaflets in Munich and were beheaded for it before any of them turned twenty-five.

Solzhenitsyn smuggled the Gulag Archipelago out of the Soviet Union one chapter at a time, and the empire he indicted collapsed within fifteen years.

The Romanians cornered Ceaușescu in a public square, and the regime that had ruled them for decades was gone in seventy-two hours. Every one of them understood the same physics: the regime can only do what we agree to fund and what we agree to obey.

This is the path of moral non-compliance. Not a political position. Not a partisan flag. A moral refusal to participate in what you already know to be evil. And every hour you reclaim from feeding the harvest is an hour returned to creation. The energy you have been pouring into outrage, doomscrolling, and dutiful complicity is the same energy required to build the parallel world that makes the empire irrelevant.

Sit with the moral arithmetic. We pray for peace while writing the check that buys the missiles? We pray for the healing of a sick child while funding the regulators who approved the poisons making her sick.

Can we decry the Epstein class while paying the salaries of the prosecutors who let them walk?

There is no neutrality on the line items. Continued payment is continued consent. At some point compliance becomes complicity, and you have to decide whether you can live with that.

The only thing holding us in compliance is fear. That fear is not weakness. It is the conditioning of a population farmed for generations to believe the regime is omnipotent and the individual is small. But every fear they installed in you is fear they require from you. The day you face it, the harvest begins to fail.

We are not victims of this system. We are conscious creators actively aligning with these systems and consenting to the madness. The structures are large only because billions of small consents prop them up.

Moral non-compliance becomes irresistible the moment it becomes collective. One tax refuser is a criminal. Ten million tax refusers are a revolution.

One mother who refuses the mandated vaccine is a problem case. Millions of mothers refusing together are a policy change. One man who will not report to a war is a deserter. Ten thousand who refuse end the war. The math has always favored us. We have just been kept too afraid of each other to count.

Build the Parallel

Withdraw your attention and your consent. And while you are withdrawing, build.

This is not denial. This is strategic redirection of attention. When the Davos coverage streams, turn it off and create something with your children. When the algorithm pushes the latest dystopian leak, shut the screen and plant something. When everyone in your feed is hyperventilating about the newest horror, organize a meal with your neighbors. They need your attention to build their world. Without it, they are just psychopaths talking to empty rooms.

Build the parallel structures that make the central system irrelevant. Connect with local farmers raising real animals on real grass. Build raw milk networks. Create food systems they cannot regulate, surveil, or shut down. Every backyard chicken is rebellion. Every fermented vegetable is resistance.

When they announce digital currency, do not protest. Do not petition. Do not comply and build alternatives. Start a barter network. Trade sourdough for eggs. Vegetables for repair work. Wellness services for homegrown meat. Make the centralized system irrelevant through mass non-participation.

Find the doctors who are already pulling out of the sick care system. The midwives, the herbalists, the carpenters, the bakers, the men who can still fix things.

Find the small churches where the Holy Spirit can actually move because the room is small enough for the people in it to know each other.

Find the parents willing to take their children out of the indoctrination system and teach them independence, knowledge, skills and morality.

This is the parallel society. It is already forming all around you. Your only task is to find it and contribute to it.

The revolution is not coming. The revolution is your refusal to participate in their reality, multiplied by enough of us doing the same thing at the same time that the apparatus has nothing left to harvest. It is the simplest revolution in human history. It requires no weapons, no political party, no permission from any institution. It requires only that we stop feeding what was never sustainable to begin with, and turn our energy toward what is.

Awaken to your power as creator, not victim. Awaken to love as a force more powerful than their fear. Awaken to the truth that there are billions of us and only a handful of them, and they cannot exist for one more day without our compliance.

The Epstein class loses its grip the moment we stop being shocked by what we already know. The pharmaceutical empire collapses the moment we stop accepting their diagnoses. The endless wars end the moment we stop watching the coverage and start building the local life that makes empire irrelevant.

They want you to resist because resistance is relationship. But when you awaken, when you simply turn your creative power toward building the beautiful, the local, the sacred, the real, they become irrelevant. Forgotten. A failed timeline that could not sustain itself without our fear.

There is no THEM when we stop creating THEM with our valuable attention.

Where your attention goes, your energy flows. Where your energy flows, your life is built. Where enough lives are built outside the harvest, the harvest starves.

AWAKEN.

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. Your support provides me the courage to write what needs to be written, not what’s safe or acceptable. Thank you for believing in this work and making it possible for me to dedicate real time to these revelations.

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