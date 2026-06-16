Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
2d

The medicalization of moral failure is one of the most successful cons of the modern era. Not because mental illness is not real. Because genuine suffering has been collapsed into a category that conveniently exempts the person from the painful work of seeing themselves clearly. The diagnostic label becomes a shield. Not against stigma. Against accountability. Against the unbearable discomfort of recognizing that you are the author of much of your own chaos.

The line about psychiatry providing a framework for rewriting personal history is the key. The affair becomes mania. The phone addiction becomes ADHD. The lack of discipline becomes neurodiversity. And the person is left with a label instead of a mirror. That is not healing. That is a sophisticated form of avoidance.

The truth is harder. The truth is that most people already know what they are avoiding. They just need permission to stop running. That is what real therapy should offer. Not a diagnosis. A mirror that does not flinch.

Thank you for writing this. It is a rare piece that names the game instead of playing it.

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Jade Elliott's avatar
Jade Elliott
2d

I find myself agreeing with parts of this article, particularly the concern around pathologising ordinary human experiences and using diagnoses as a way of avoiding difficult self-reflection.

At the same time, I wonder if the waters have become so muddied that it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between normal human struggles, learned patterns of behaviour, and difficulties that genuinely require support or intervention.

Not all harmful behaviour is the result of a mental health condition. People can be selfish, reactive, entitled, avoidant, or unkind. We all have the capacity to make poor choices and cause harm. Accountability matters, without it growth can't begin.

However, there are also people whose difficulties are shaped by trauma, neurodevelopmental differences, mental health conditions, or nervous systems that have adapted to challenging environments. Understanding these influences does not remove responsibility. If anything, it can help people take responsibility more effectively.

What strikes me most is that perhaps the deeper issue lies in how we think about emotional wellbeing itself.

Modern culture often seems to present wellbeing as a state of perpetual happiness, confidence, productivity, and positivity. Social media can create the impression that psychologically healthy people are always thriving, always resilient, and always emotionally regulated.

Yet this is not how human beings work.

There seems to be little room for sadness, uncertainty, frustration, grief, disappointment, loneliness, or anger, despite these being entirely normal aspects of life. We increasingly label emotions as positive or negative, healthy or unhealthy, when in reality emotions are neither.

They are information. Anger can be an alarm to a crossed boundary. Sadness can be helpful to recognise a loss and process a loss. Anxiety can draw attention to uncertainty or risk. Guilt can encourage reflection and repair.

The goal of psychological wellbeing cannot be the elimination of difficult emotions because that goal is impossible. A life of perpetual happiness is not achievable, nor would it necessarily be desirable. Many of the qualities we value most as human beings wisdom, resilience, empathy, self-awareness, compassion, and growth often emerge through challenge rather than comfort.

Perhaps the question is not whether we should view ourselves as responsible or unwell, but whether we have lost sight of the purpose of our emotional lives altogether.

All emotions are part of being alive. They can be misplaced, acted upon unhelpfully, or given too much space, but their existence is not evidence that something has gone wrong. Sometimes the healthiest response is not to eliminate an emotion, but to understand what it is trying to tell us.

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