The morning of the Inner Compass Initiative conference: The Future of Mental Health in America, I sat with a cup of coffee and wrote about what I was afraid to say. I published it that same day. I called it How to Break a Human Being: Evidence Based Practices

I wrote about seeing something deeper than financial incentives. Deeper than well-meaning professionals trapped in a broken paradigm. I wrote that I saw a spiritual attack on human beings. A systematic severing of everything that makes us whole.

I told you that was where I lost people. That the moment I used the word “spiritual,” half the room would file me under “not serious.” That the moment I named God, I would no longer be a scientist.

And then I told you which way I was leaning.

A few hours later, I stood before a room filled with some of the sharpest critics of psychiatry in America and spoke for ten minutes.

Here is what happened when I stopped leaning.

I have watched this video several times since December. Each time I notice something different.

What strikes me most is not what I said. It is what I felt while saying it.

There is a moment when you stop calculating. When you stop managing how you will be perceived. When the gap closes between what you believe in private and what you are willing to say in public. I do not know exactly when it happened during those ten minutes, but I know it happened.

Twenty years of clinical experience teaches you to be careful. To hedge. To speak in ways that protect your credibility with colleagues who hold different assumptions. You learn the dance. You learn which words open doors and which ones close them.

I am tired of the dance.

What I did not say in that room, what I have been sitting with since, is the cost of staying silent. Not the professional cost. The spiritual cost.

Every time I have softened my language to make materialism comfortable, I have participated in the lie. Every time I have used their diagnostic categories as if they were real, I have lent my authority to a fiction. Every time I have held back the word “soul” because I did not want to be dismissed, I have abandoned the very people I am trying to help.

My clients are not looking for someone who speaks in approved language. They are looking for someone who sees them. Who sees what is actually happening. Who is willing to name it.

The psychiatric industrial complex maintains its power partly through force. Partly through money. But mostly through the compliance of people who know better. Professionals who see the harm and say nothing. Researchers who bury the findings that threaten the paradigm. Clinicians who keep using the labels because insurance requires them.

These are the bystanders.

I have been one of those people. Not in what I believed, but in what I was willing to say out loud.

I do not know what the room thought of me when I finished speaking. I received some encouragement afterward. Some silence. The usual mix. But I realized walking out of that conference that the room’s opinion had stopped mattering to me in the way it once did.

Something is coming. I feel it in the conversations I have with people who are waking up. In the emails I receive from readers who say they thought they were alone in seeing what they see. In the growing number of professionals who are quietly questioning everything they were trained to believe.

The paradigm is not going to reform itself. It is going to collapse. And when it does, we will need people who have been practicing saying the truth out loud. Who have been building the language for what comes next.

That is what I am doing now. Practicing. Building. Saying it out loud so that when the moment comes, I will be ready. So that you will be ready.

The video above is ten minutes. It is not polished. It is not careful. It is me, in a room full of people I respect, saying what I actually believe.

I hope you will do the same.

The piece I wrote the morning before this panel: How to Break a Human Being

