Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis Samuel's avatar
Dennis Samuel
3d

Great read yet again! As a physician (not in psychiatry), I can attest to the fact that we do in fact over medicalize everything and we get very used to prescribing medications to the point where we don’t really give even informed consent about the medication.

I absolutely love the fact that modern day medicine have come so far in the last 100 years especially. It’s really a common grace that God has showered upon us with the increased use of technology. As an endocrinologist, I can’t imagine treating diabetes mellitus before the discovery of insulin.

But I want to appreciate new medicines as a tool that I carefully and ethically use rather than something I just pull out willy nilly. Even SSRIs and modern day therapy have its place and role. But, anytime I go to my own primary care doctor, and I score a moderate on the PHQ-9, the SSRIs and therapy are always pushed. When in fact, I am just going through a tough season. And I’d rather just rely on my marriage, church, and community to help heal me and be my support. And more often than not, that tough season goes away. And if it comes back again, I know what I need.

Of course, some people really do need therapy and again it has its role. I have seen people really do well with it. But, you have to curate and really decide when you want to use that tool and what you are trying to achieve with it. And to also constantly re-assess and see if it’s working. As physicians, we are so bad at re-assessing and changing course if something’s not working.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Simonde's avatar
Simonde
3d

Perfectly said. You call it as it is and we are grateful. I will forever see therapists as 'a ventriloquist dummy with five different hands up their ass'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture