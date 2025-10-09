“I ran this by my therapist and she agrees you’re in the wrong.”

I’ve witnessed this rhetorical weapon deployed enough times to recognize we’re dealing with a cultural phenomenon worth examining. Generation Z has turned their therapists into the ultimate arbiters of truth, wielding professional opinions like supreme court verdicts in every disagreement. Whether it’s relationship conflicts, workplace disputes, or family arguments, “my therapist says” has become the conversation-ending nuclear option.

Which has gotten me thinking: How did psychotherapists achieve such unassailable cultural authority? How did we reach a point where someone with a master’s degree in counseling or social work now commands the kind of reverence that previous cultures reserved for elders who had built communities, raised families through hardship, inherited wisdom through genuine lineages of masters, and proved their teachings through the thriving of those they guided rather than just the theories they could recite?

We’ve handed over moral and philosophical authority to 28-year-olds who learned their craft from textbooks and role-playing exercises. Previous generations sought guidance from people who had walked the path before them, who had skin in the game, who had earned their wisdom through trial and error and actual consequences. Now we’ve outsourced that role to people whose primary qualification is having sat through enough graduate seminars to get credentialed by other people who learned their wisdom from graduate seminars.

The results have been catastrophic.

The street cred we’ve provided therapists is unprecedented in human history. No other profession has managed to position itself as the final word on how humans should think, feel, and behave while having such minimal requirements for entry and such absent accountability for outcomes. We’ve created a new priesthood, except these priests can be ordained with two years of online coursework and their scripture changes with whatever’s trending on therapy TikTok.

I became a clinical psychologist for a specific reason. I wanted to understand how people could overcome the depths of human suffering, not just through the narrow lens of Western psychology, but through a synthesis of rigorous scientific inquiry and the accumulated wisdom of human experience across cultures and centuries. How does someone contemplating suicide find their way back to wanting to live? This question has been explored by Buddhist monks, Stoic philosophers, indigenous healers, and now neuroscientists. How does someone starving themselves to death reconnect with their body and reclaim their life? Cultures throughout history have questioned the relationship between body, mind, and spirit long before we medicalized it as “anorexia nervosa.”

Modern therapy culture now functions as social control dressed up as self-care, creating a population that needs permission to think, feel, and act while fearing the consequences of existing without therapeutic supervision.

The Gateway to Irreversible Medical Interventions

Perhaps nowhere has the expansion of therapeutic authority become more absurd than in therapists’ role in life-altering medical interventions. Think about what we’re actually allowing: A therapist meets with your confused 14-year-old, validates their distress, and that validation becomes the gateway to testosterone injections, double mastectomies, and psychiatric drugs with black box suicide warnings. We’ve made therapists the gatekeepers to interventions that alter bodies and brains forever, based on conversations about feelings.

How the fuck did we get here?

How did professional organizations like the American Psychological Association become the unquestionable authority determining that immediate affirmation without comprehensive assessment is the only ethical response? That supporting mood and mind altering drugs is “evidence-based mental health care”?

The answer reveals how thoroughly our professional organizations have been captured. The APA and similar bodies now operate more like political action committees than scientific organizations. They issue guidelines based on activism rather than evidence, knowing that individual therapists are too terrified of being labeled bigoted to question whether a child’s self-diagnosis after three TikTok videos warrants medical intervention.

What makes this particularly insane is the complete inversion of therapeutic principles. We’re taught to help clients slow down, examine their thoughts, question their assumptions, explore multiple perspectives. But when it comes to gender identity or medication, we’re told to immediately affirm and validate without question. The therapeutic process gets thrown out the window in favor of rubber-stamping whatever the client has already decided after scrolling through social media.

We need to take about seventeen steps back and start treating “I ran this by my therapist” as what it really is: a confession of intellectual dependency at best, manipulative bullshit at worst, and never the conversation-ending authority it’s become.

The Illusion of Authority

But here’s the most insidious part: Most therapists I meet aren’t actively pushing these interventions. They’re not medical evangelists or ideological warriors. They’re useful bots in a system they don’t understand, providing the illusion of professional authority for decisions they’re not qualified to make.

Take SSRIs. A therapist listens to someone describe feeling sad, unmotivated, struggling to get out of bed. They validate: “That sounds really difficult. Your pain is real.” This generic acknowledgment gets transformed into confirmation of “Major Depressive Disorder” because anything less would be “invalidating” or “minimizing” the client’s experience. Now the therapist is trapped. They couldn’t explain how SSRIs work, what the long-term effects are, or why the black box warning exists. But the “guidelines” say medication is “evidence-based treatment” for depression.

So they offer the path of least resistance: “Have you considered talking to a psychiatrist about medication options?” They’re not recommending it, exactly. But they’re not not recommending it either. They’re covering their ass while maintaining plausible deniability. If the client develops Post-SSRI Sexual Dysfunction at 22 and can’t orgasm for the rest of their life, the therapist didn’t prescribe it. If the medication triggers suicidal ideation, well, they just suggested exploring options. They were following “evidence-based” guidelines. Their hands are clean.

The same cowardly dynamic plays out with gender dysphoria, but with even higher stakes. A 14-year-old says “I think I’m trans.” The therapist knows that anything other than immediate validation could be career suicide. The APA says affirmation is the standard of care. Their graduate program taught them that questioning gender identity is conversion therapy. Social media is ready to destroy anyone who doesn’t immediately celebrate.

So they validate: “Thank you for trusting me with this. Your identity is valid.” They don’t say “You were born in the wrong body.” They don’t explicitly recommend hormones. They don’t explore. They don’t assess. They don’t assume this to be an idea created in the mind. They just validate and document.

When that teenager needs a letter for hormones six months later, what choice does the therapist have? They’ve already been validating this identity in every session. The “evidence-based” guidelines say affirmation is the only ethical approach. Refusing to write the letter would be “gatekeeping.” It would violate the “standards of care.” It would probably get them fired and possibly destroy their career. They become a rubber stamp with a graduate degree, signing off on medical interventions they don’t understand because the system demands it and they’re too scared, too ignorant, or too indoctrinated to resist.

These therapists are the perfect useful idiots (no offense). They provide the illusion of professional assessment without actual assessment. They offer the appearance of therapeutic oversight without genuine oversight. They create a paper trail that makes irreversible medical interventions look carefully considered when they’re actually just following a script they’re too frightened to deviate from.

The modern therapist is the perfect product of fear-based conditioning. Every questioning thought gets immediately suppressed by the terror of being labeled problematic. Every clinical instinct that contradicts guidelines gets smothered by the knowledge that one wrong opinion could end their career.

Graduate school taught them that independent thinking equals liability. Supervision taught them that questioning protocols equals professional suicide. Social media taught them that disagreeing with approved narratives equals public destruction. By the time they’re sitting across from your teenager, they’re not a clinician anymore; they’re a ventriloquist dummy with five different hands up their ass.

The APA speaks through them. The activists speak through them. The pharmaceutical industry speaks through them. The fear of lawsuits speaks through them. The terror of being canceled speaks through them.

But their own voice?

Their actual clinical judgment about what might help this specific human being sitting in front of them? That voice was murdered years ago in the name of “evidence-based practice” and “professional standards.” They don’t exercise independent thought because they’ve been trained, like Pavlov’s dogs, to experience physical anxiety at the mere possibility of thinking outside approved parameters.

Meanwhile, parents are told “the therapist recommends” interventions that the therapist doesn’t even understand. The therapist couldn’t explain how puberty blockers affect brain development. They don’t know the desistance rates. They haven’t read the studies showing increased suicidality after medical transition. They just know that the “evidence-based guidelines” say to affirm, and questioning those guidelines would make them a bad therapist, possibly a bigot, definitely unemployed.

This is the perfect system of distributed responsibility. Everyone can point to someone else. The therapist points to the guidelines developed by their governing bodies. The governing bodies are bought and sold by special interests. The medical doctors point to the therapist’s assessment. The parents point to professional recommendations. And the kid? The kid gets sterilized or suicidal while everyone covers their ass with “evidence-based” protocols that no one really understands but everyone’s too scared to question.

How We Created the Therapeutic Priesthood

How did a profession that didn’t even exist 150 years ago suddenly become the supreme moral authority on every aspect of human existence?

So what happened?

1. The Medicalization of Everything

First, we pathologized normal human experience. Sadness became “depression.” Worry became “anxiety disorder.” Being an asshole became “narcissistic personality disorder.” Once everything was a diagnosis, you needed a professional to “treat” it.

This started innocently enough. We wanted to help people who were genuinely suffering. But we’ve lost all ability to distinguish between someone who literally cannot get out of bed and someone who’s bummed about their breakup. Between someone having panic attacks that land them in the ER and someone nervous about asking for a raise. Between the actual psychopaths designing this system of mass medicalization for profit and regular people who are just selfish and need to grow the fuck up. We’re so busy diagnosing everyone with everything that we can’t see the real personality disorders are in the C-suites of pharmaceutical companies and the committees writing our diagnostic manuals.

The DSM went from 106 diagnoses in 1952 to nearly 300 today. Did humans suddenly evolve 200 new forms of mental illness? Or did we just get really good at turning every human experience into a billable disorder? Now you can’t feel sad about your breakup without someone suggesting you have “adjustment disorder with depressed mood.” You can’t be nervous about public speaking without it being “social anxiety disorder.” You can’t even be a kid who’d rather play than sit still without getting slapped with an ADHD label.

Once we medicalized everything, we created a population that believes they need professional intervention for basic human experiences. Feeling emotions became symptoms. Having reactions became disorders. Living life became a series of pathologies requiring therapeutic management.

2. The Death of Traditional Authority

We killed God, told people their parents were probably toxic, dismissed generational wisdom as “outdated,” and created a massive authority vacuum. Guess who rushed to fill it? An army of people with psychology degrees and Instagram accounts.

Religion, for all its flaws, at least provided consistent moral frameworks that had been tested over millennia. Your grandmother’s advice came from lived experience and genuine care for your wellbeing. Community elders had actual wisdom from navigating life’s challenges. But we threw all that out as primitive, oppressive, backwards thinking.

What did we replace it with? 27-year-old therapists who’ve never been married counseling couples. Instagram therapists whose qualifications consist of good lighting and Canva templates. We traded accumulated wisdom for credentialed inexperience. We replaced time-tested principles with whatever therapeutic trend is going viral this week.

The authority vacuum was so massive that anyone with a degree and a Psychology Today profile could position themselves as a life expert. Never mind that most therapists go into the field to figure out their own shit. Never mind that having a master’s degree doesn’t mean you’ve successfully navigated a single adult relationship. We were so desperate for new authorities after rejecting the old ones that we elevated anyone who could speak in therapeutic jargon.

3. The Culture of Fragility

We convinced entire generations they were too fragile to handle life without professional support. Every disappointment became “trauma.” Every challenge needed “processing.” Every normal human experience required therapeutic intervention.

Your kid didn’t make the soccer team? Trauma. Book them six sessions immediately. Your teenager got dumped? This requires professional counseling. You felt uncomfortable in a social situation? Better unpack that with your therapist before it becomes a complex.

We’ve created a culture where people genuinely believe they cannot handle basic life experiences without professional support. The message is clear: you’re too broken, too fragile, too damaged to navigate existence on your own. You need us. You need weekly sessions.

This learned helplessness is now so ingrained that young adults literally cannot make decisions without therapeutic consultation. “Should I take this job? Let me run it by my therapist.”

“Should I move in with my partner? I need to process this in therapy first.” “Should I have Thai or Mexican for dinner? This feels like something I should explore with my therapist.”

We’ve convinced them that their judgment is inherently suspect, that their instincts are probably trauma responses, that their thoughts need professional verification to be valid.

4. The Credentialism Con

We created this illusion that having a degree in psychology somehow made you an expert on living. As if reading Freud and memorizing the DSM qualified you to make moral pronouncements about how everyone should conduct their lives.

Let’s be honest about what most therapy training actually involves: reading theories, memorizing diagnostic criteria, practicing “active listening,” and learning to say “how does that make you feel?” without laughing. This somehow qualifies you to determine what’s “healthy” or “toxic” in relationships you’ve never experienced, situations you’ve never faced, and lives you’ve never lived.

But we’ve elevated these credentials to divine status. “My therapist has a PhD” becomes equivalent to “My therapist received wisdom from the mountaintop.” Never mind that their PhD might be in something barely related to your actual problems. Never mind that they spent more time learning to format APA citations than understanding human nature. The letters after their name have become more important than actual wisdom, experience, or common sense.

The credentialism con works because we’ve been trained to defer to experts. And in a world where everyone’s an expert in something, the person with the most letters after their name wins. MSW, LCSW, PhD, PsyD, LMFT... it’s alphabet soup that somehow translates to “this person knows how you should live your life.”

5. The Validation Economy

Therapists figured out that validation sells better than transformation. Why challenge someone to grow when you can just affirm their every feeling for $200 an hour? Why risk losing a client by calling them on their bullshit when you can just nod sympathetically and cash the check?

The therapy industry discovered what every successful business knows: give the customer what they want, not what they need. People don’t want to hear they’re contributing to their own problems. They want to hear they’re victims of circumstances, toxic people, and chemical imbalances. They don’t want to be challenged to change. They want to be validated for staying exactly where they are.

So therapists adapted. Instead of promoting growth, they became professional validators. Instead of pushing clients toward uncomfortable truths, they became echo chambers for comfortable lies. “Your feelings are valid” became the therapeutic equivalent of a participation trophy. Everyone’s feelings are valid, everyone’s a victim of something, everyone’s struggles are equally legitimate.

The equation is simple and damning: The more therapists per capita, the more mental illness we diagnose. The more mental health professionals we train, the more mentally ill we become. The more we therapeutic-ize normal life, the less capable we are of living it. This isn’t treatment; it’s a cultural death spiral.

A healthy society doesn’t need 700,000 therapists. A functioning civilization doesn’t require professional mediators for every human interaction. A thriving culture doesn’t need to medicalize childhood, pathologize parenthood, or pharmaceutically manage the entire lifecycle.

Rome had bread and circuses; we have Prozac and therapy sessions. We’re not building a healthier society. We’re documenting our own collapse, one billable hour at a time. The question isn’t whether we need this much help. The question is whether a society that needs this much help can survive. History suggests it cannot. Now is the time.

