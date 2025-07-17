Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Witczak's avatar
Kim Witczak
13h

Boom 💥 You nailed it, Roger. Your words hit straight to the heart—because like you, I’ve lived it.

Long before I was blindsided and thrown into my drug safety advocacy after my husband Woody died by suicide, just five weeks after being prescribed Zoloft for insomnia, I had already witnessed the quiet cost of what you so eloquently described.

Years earlier, I helped bring a program called Free Arts to Minnesota, using the power of creativity and caring volunteers to kids who had been abused, neglected, and forgotten by the system. After one session, the children (ages 8 to 12) excitedly showed us where they lived in their group home. I’ll never forget when several kids picked up tiny plastic cups filled with pills, like it was nothing.

Shocked, I asked the staff if they were all sick …like strep throat.

She said, “No. That’s their behavior medicine.”

I didn’t have the words for it then, but something in me knew this wasn’t healing. That moment planted a seed.

Fast forward a few years—Woody is dead, and I’m sitting on FDA Advisory Committee. That’s where I saw the machine from the inside. The “experts” nodding to “the data.” The blind acceptance of pharmaceutical narratives. The absence of critical questioning. The silencing of those who dare to ask why.

We’ve pathologized pain. We’ve treated trauma like a glitch. And we’ve replaced human connection and compassion with checklists and pills. We’ve given our power away to those playing God and think they “know better” than us.

Like you, I can’t sit back and do nothing. I know what happens when we do. I’ve seen what’s at stake…for vulnerable kids (especially unborn babies), for grieving families, for anyone who dares to trust the system too deeply.

I can’t wait to hear your 5 minutes. I know it will be powerful and leave a lasting mark. And I’m grateful to Commissioner Makary for convening this long-overdue conversation.

Thank you for your boldness, your clarity, and for being a voice rooted in love NOT fear. These conversations matter. You’re helping people wake up.

Huge fan!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Roger McFillin
Lynley Hocking's avatar
Lynley Hocking
16h

Thankyou.

I was having emotional regulation difficulty during my second pregnancy and was recommended SSRI's by Dr Amanda Ward in Warracknabeal, Victoria. It was in the first trimester that they were introduced.

My son is 21 now. He struggles with mental health issues like complex anxiety. I would appreciate knowing how this medication impacted and what might support him moving forward. His older sister, does not suffer like him, and I took no medication during her pregnancy. An observation she made recently while watching my son was.. 'it is hard hard work for Noah to navigate a day with his mind'.

I wish to take responsibility for the SSRI impact on Noah.

Regards

Lynley Hocking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Roger McFillin
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture