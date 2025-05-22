Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelsey O’Brien's avatar
Kelsey O’Brien
1d

This is the most beautiful, powerful essay I have ever read. I will save it and reread it from time to time. How I wish people understood this wisdom. We have created a Brave New World that is killing us. The so-called experts do not understand that the human being is a divine and mysterious creation of nature that cannot be manipulated artificially. All the greatest writers of world literature have always understood the sacred connection between human life and nature. They are one and the same. To violate this connection, to see ourselves as separate from nature is to bring on needless suffering. The modern world is ignorant and blind. And the revenge of Nature is powerful and swift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dana Leigh Lyons's avatar
Dana Leigh Lyons
1d

Here’s to not overcomplicating or over-commodifying everyday wellness. It really is the basics, over time, that make the biggest, most predictable impact. Thanks for your voice, Dr. McFillin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture