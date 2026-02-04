I’ve been thinking about magic bullets lately.

Not the kind that kill. The kind that promise to save us. The chemical shortcuts that let us bypass the hard work of being human. The pills and injections that whisper: You don’t have to change your life. You just have to change your chemistry.

I’ve watched this pattern repeat itself so many times I’ve lost count. A new drug emerges. The marketing is breathless. The trials are presented as impressive. Millions of prescriptions get written. And then, years later, we discover what we should have known all along: You cannot chemically override one part of the human system without affecting the whole.

SSRIs were supposed to correct a “chemical imbalance” in serotonin. We now know the chemical imbalance theory was never proven, that these drugs affect far more than mood, that millions of people struggle to discontinue them, and that the long-term outcomes are far murkier than the glossy ads suggested. Benzodiazepines were supposed to provide targeted relief for anxiety. We created an epidemic of dependence. Antipsychotics were supposed to be reserved for severe mental illness. Now we give them to teens who are “moody”.

Every time, the same story. The promise of precision. The reality of systemic disruption. The profits extracted before the consequences become undeniable.

And now, Ozempic. If you have not been following this story… you should!