Three million documents. Released by the Department of Justice. And what has the dominant conversation been?

Names. Who attended what dinner. Who flew on what plane. Who knew whom and when.

That is the distraction. And it is working perfectly.

Because while you are arguing over the guest list, the philosophy that justified all of it has been quietly normalized. Packaged. Rebranded. And absorbed into institutions you interact with every single day. It is in your medicine, your technology, your schools, and your mental health system.

And here is what should disturb you most: you likely have no idea how deeply it has already shaped the way you think about yourself, your body, your children, and what it means to be human.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a worldview. And it never went away. It just got better marketing.