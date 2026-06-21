Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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The Hidden Life Is Best's avatar
The Hidden Life Is Best
2d

Fabulous post. Science became a faith based religion and to question it is heresy. It is SO EASY TO LIE WITH SCIENCE. All you have to do is fake the data. Or lie about the data. Science seemed so great with cars and phones and planes that it became Scientism. Scientism lives on lies. Scientism is tyranny. Scientism is bad Religion. Examine the real evidence! We need separation of Scientism and State.

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PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
2d

I am that defiant mother and forever will be

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