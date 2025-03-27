I've been reading Gregg Braden's remarkable book, "Pure Human: The Hidden Truth of our Divinity, Power and Destiny," and it's forced me to confront something we've all been programmed to forget: we are not merely passive victims of biology, genetics, or circumstance – we are powerful creators of our own physical reality.

When is a miracle not a miracle? When it's simply a manifestation of a power we've always possessed but been conditioned to forget.

Think about it. From childhood, we're taught that health is something that happens TO us rather than THROUGH us. We're told our genes determine our destiny – as if we somehow lost the genetic lottery before birth. We're conditioned to believe that healing comes from outside ourselves – from doctors, pills, potions, and procedures. The entire medical establishment rests on a fundamental belief: you cannot heal yourself; you must be fixed by someone or something else.

What if this foundational assumption is not just flawed, but deliberately misleading?

What if the most potent healing force in the universe isn't found in a pharmaceutical lab or surgical suite, but in the infinite power of human consciousness itself?

The Vanishing Tumor

I want to tell you about something Gregg Braden witnessed in Beijing, which he recounts in "Pure Human." This isn't an isolated incident – these phenomena occur far more frequently across the globe than Western medical journals would ever dare publish. What you're about to read, Western medicine would dismiss as "impossible" – and that's precisely the problem.

A woman with a life-threatening bladder tumor – diagnosed as malignant and deemed inoperable by Western doctors – lay on an examination table in what they called a "medicineless hospital." Three practitioners surrounded her, not with surgical tools or pharmaceutical cocktails, but with something infinitely more powerful: focused consciousness.

As an ultrasound technician moved the wand across her abdomen, projecting real-time images onto a screen, the practitioners began chanting a phrase that roughly translates to "Already done, already done." They weren't hoping for healing – they were creating in consciousness the feeling that the healing had already occurred. They weren't begging some external force – they were becoming the force itself.

And then, in front of witnesses and cameras, the impossible happened. The tumor began to disperse. In real time. In less than four minutes, it simply... disappeared.

This wasn't a sleight of hand. This wasn't suggestion or hypnosis. This was physical matter responding to consciousness. This was the most fundamental force in the universe – belief – demonstrating its absolute authority over what we call "reality."

But here's the thing: The practitioners weren't the only healers in the room.

Before this "miracle" could occur, the woman had to participate in what the clinic considered non-negotiable prerequisites. She had to adjust her diet. She had to learn movements that stimulated her life force (chi). She had to master specific breathing techniques. She had to take responsibility for her own healing rather than passively waiting to be "fixed."

The healing wasn't done to her – it was done through her and with her.

The Stories We Live In

“Rebecca” sits across from me, shoulders hunched, eyes rarely meeting mine. She's 34, accomplished professionally, but her relationships are a wasteland of false starts and painful endings.

"I just can't trust men," she tells me, the conviction in her voice as solid as granite. "Every time I start to open up, my body just... reacts. My stomach knots up. I get these migraines. It's like my body is screaming at me that something's wrong."

"And has something always been wrong?" I ask.

She pauses. "Well... not always in the way I expected. But something always happens eventually."

Of course it does. How could it not? Rebecca's consciousness has created a reality where male betrayal isn't just expected – it's inevitable. Her belief isn't just a thought – it's an operating system running every function of her being. Underneath this level of consciousness was a strong belief that she was unlovable.

She doesn't see how she creates precisely what she fears through a symphony of subtle behaviors – the slight pulling away when he reaches for her hand, the reflexive questioning of genuine compliments, the preemptive emotional distancing that makes genuine connection impossible. Her consciousness has constructed the perfect self-fulfilling prophecy, manufacturing evidence that reinforces her core belief while remaining completely blind to her role in creating it.

The stomach pain she experiences isn't imaginary – it's real inflammation triggered by a stress response generated by her beliefs. The migraines aren't psychosomatic fabrications – they're genuine vascular responses to the neurochemical cascade produced by her anticipatory anxiety.

Rebecca doesn't just think men will hurt her. Her entire physiological system is organized around this certainty.

This isn't some esoteric psychological theory. Rebecca's beliefs are literally creating her biological reality. Her consciousness isn't just interpreting her world – it's manufacturing it, cell by cell, relationship by relationship.

“Michael” came to me convinced he had early-onset Parkinson's disease. His father had developed the condition in his sixties, and Michael, at 45, was experiencing what he believed were the first tremors.

"I've been waiting for this my whole life," he told me. "Every time my hand shakes, I know it's starting."

After extensive medical testing revealed no evidence of Parkinson's, Michael was referred to me. His tremors occurred exclusively during periods of acute anxiety, particularly when thinking about Parkinson's.

Michael wasn't just afraid of developing Parkinson's – he was rehearsing it daily in his consciousness. He would stand in front of mirrors examining his hands for tremors. He would intentionally hold objects to see if he could detect a shake. He would read symptom lists repeatedly, mentally checking off each one he believed he had experienced.

He was an anxious mess.

With each mental rehearsal, his neural pathways strengthened. The tremors weren't Parkinson's, but they were very real – they were his body manifesting exactly what his consciousness was programming it to manifest.

Over six months of treatment, as Michael gradually shifted his consciousness away from the certainty of disease, his tremors disappeared entirely. Not through medication. Not through surgery. Through the reprogramming of his consciousness.

How pervasively does this occur? Our minds continuously manifest our deepest fears into physical reality, yet this same power could be redirected. If consciousness can create disease, couldn't it equally create what we now dismiss as "miracles"? What if these extraordinary healings aren't anomalies but glimpses of our natural capabilities when freed from collective limitation?

Your "Miracle" Is Just Physics We Don't Know

What we call "miraculous healing" isn't miraculous at all. It's physics. It's biology responding to consciousness exactly as designed. The miracle isn't that tumors can disappear in minutes – the miracle is that we've been successfully convinced such things are impossible.

Think about it. We live in a world where quantum physicists have proven consciousness affects physical reality at the subatomic level. Where the placebo effect is so powerful pharmaceutical companies design elaborate double-blind studies just to compete with it and then have to manipulate the designs to get their drug to market. Where peer-reviewed studies show meditation can alter gene expression. Where people with multiple personalities exhibit different allergies and disease markers depending on which personality is "in control."

Yet somehow, we're supposed to believe that a tumor spontaneously disappearing is "impossible"?

And let's talk about the success of our current medical paradigm. For the first time in modern history, U.S. life expectancy is actually declining. Chronic disease rates are skyrocketing. Cancer affects nearly 1 in 2 people in their lifetime. All this despite spending more on healthcare than any nation in history.

I'm reminded of the old joke about the man caught in a flood who refuses help from a truck, a boat, and a helicopter because "God will save him." When he drowns and meets God, he asks why he wasn't saved. God replies, "I sent you a truck, a boat, and a helicopter. What more did you want?"

We're doing the same thing with consciousness. We're drowning in disease while ignoring the most powerful healing tool ever created – our own minds – because it doesn't come in a package with a pharmaceutical logo and a $200 price tag.

What we hold in consciousness literally becomes our cellular reality. This isn't metaphor – it's physics manifesting through biology.

The scientific evidence is overwhelming:

Researchers at the HeartMath Institute have documented how thoughts and emotions create measurable changes in our DNA expression in real time

Dr. Masaru Emoto's work showed how human intention can physically alter the crystalline structure of water

Harvard psychologist Ellen Langer's "counterclockwise study" demonstrated how elderly men who mentally immersed themselves in an environment from their younger days showed measurable improvements in physical strength, joint flexibility, and even vision

Bruce Lipton's research in epigenetics revealed how cell receptors read energetic fields around them, translating vibrational frequencies into biological responses

This is mainstream science, published in peer-reviewed journals, replicated across multiple studies. This isn't fringe research – it's data that simply doesn't fit the prevailing narrative, so it gets systematically marginalized.

Beyond Placebo

What we're discussing goes far beyond what science has labeled "the placebo effect" – as if giving it a name somehow explains away its profound implications. The placebo effect isn't some cute psychological trick. It's a window into the fundamental relationship between consciousness and biology.

In a previous article on antidepressants and placebos, I covered the re-analysis of the Treatment of Adolescent Depression Study (TADS) which revealed something threatening to conventional medicine: teenagers who received placebo but believed they were getting Prozac showed better outcomes than those who actually got Prozac but didn't believe in it. We weren't witnessing a statistical anomaly. We were observing consciousness directly altering their emotional experience more effectively than a drug designed specifically for that purpose.

What we're witnessing isn't just people "feeling better" because of positive thinking. We're observing consciousness directly reprogramming biological function – triggering the production of natural endorphins, activating or silencing specific genetic codes, modulating inflammatory cytokine levels, and recalibrating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis that governs our stress response. These aren't subjective reports – they're objective changes documented through blood tests, brain scans, and immunological markers.

Yet we face a profound challenge in fully activating this power. We don't exist in a vacuum – we live within what Jung called the "collective unconscious," what Sheldrake termed "morphic resonance," and what quantum physicists might describe as entangled consciousness fields.

Your beliefs don't exist in isolation. They interact with, are influenced by, and sometimes must overcome the collective belief systems we all share.

Think of it as swimming upstream. The woman in Beijing didn't heal alone – she had practitioners helping to create a field of belief that overrode the collective programming. The collective field in that hospital expected healing. The practitioners had witnessed this phenomenon repeatedly so they believed in it. Their consciousness wasn't fighting against the dominant paradigm – it was swimming with a different current entirely.

This explains why breaking free of collective limitations often requires immersion in alternative environments. It's why people travel to specialized clinics or seek out particular communities to heal. They're not just seeking treatments – they're seeking consciousness fields that make different outcomes possible.

It's also why solitary "miracle healings" are relatively rare compared to those that happen within communities of belief. One person's consciousness swimming against the collective stream of "that's impossible" faces a much steeper energetic gradient than someone immersed in a field that resonates with possibility.

We're not just talking about feeling better or managing symptoms. We're talking about fundamental biological transformation directed by consciousness itself.

The Therapy Paradox

What's perhaps most astonishing is how little this phenomenon is understood or utilized within mainstream psychotherapy. While mental health practitioners claim to help people change their beliefs, most therapeutic approaches operate at such a superficial level that they barely scratch the surface of consciousness. In fact, the very structure of traditional therapy often inadvertently reinforces the problem – encouraging patients to endlessly ruminate on betrayal, cataloging hurts, analyzing childhood events, and rehearsing worries week after week. Is it any wonder that many leave therapy with an expanded vocabulary for their suffering but little fundamental change?

We could revolutionize what we call "mental health" by simply acknowledging a fundamental truth: we are the ones creating or not creating that health. What we hold in consciousness shapes our neurochemistry, immune function, and cellular reality more profoundly than any pill or conventional intervention. But here's the paradox – we would have to believe this to be true first... and if you don't believe it's possible, you've already created a reality where it isn't. The most powerful prison is the one where you've convinced the prisoner that freedom is impossible, the walls are inevitable, and the key doesn't exist. Our collective belief systems around healing have done exactly that – and it's time we recognized the bars are made of nothing but thought itself.

Reclaiming this power requires courage. It means stepping outside the comfortable victim narrative where everything happens TO you. It means embracing the terrifying responsibility that much of your experience happens THROUGH you. It means acknowledging that while you didn't cause every circumstance in your life, your consciousness shapes how those circumstances manifest in your experience.

This isn't just about health. This is about reclaiming our fundamental nature as conscious creators rather than passive recipients. This is about remembering what we've been conditioned to forget – that belief isn't just a mental state, it's a force that shapes physical reality.

Jesus once told his disciples: "If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you." (Matthew 17:20)

These weren't just poetic words from a spiritual teacher. They were a literal description of how reality functions.

Faith isn't just a religious concept – it's a description of consciousness in action. It's the mechanism by which thought transforms into physical reality. It's the process through which the immaterial (belief) becomes material (experience).

But here's what most people miss about faith: It's not about wishing. It's not about hoping. It's about knowing – with unshakable certainty – that what you seek is already accomplished. It's about feeling, in your very cells, that the future you desire is already present.

"Already done. Already done."

Sound familiar?

The tumor that disappeared in Beijing wasn't experiencing a miracle. It was responding to the most fundamental law of the universe: consciousness creates reality.

The question isn't whether you have this power. The question is whether you have the courage to reclaim it.

BELIEVE

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment