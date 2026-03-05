Radically Genuine

Niamh Ni Argain
It is interesting to me how children and those with special needs often come through difficulty and trauma better than most adults. Yes, youth is a great healer, as is play but these people are often too young to understand the notion of being 'a victim,' 'too traumatised to work,' or 'I can't do that because of my disability/ history.'

There is often a great determination to prove that, yes they can achieve what they want. It makes me wonder how adults in similar cases might be if we didn't limit ourselves with the like of 'I am too damaged/ too traumatised/ I will never get better.'

(Also, you don't have to get 'better,' to achieve in life. If that were the case, very few people would ever have done anything!).

