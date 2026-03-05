For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:

A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness

Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows

Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made

Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are

Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have

Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray

Day 6: You Are Not A Victim: A challenging lesson

Day 7: Rest for Your Soul: Finding the stillness beneath the noise

Day 8: Control and Fear: An invitation to see what you’ve b been participating in

Day 9: Love and Fear: The choice you’re making every second

Day 10: Love Yourself: Why your healing requires this

Day 11: Peace: The war you keep choosing

Day 12: Pain and Suffering: Pain Is Inevitable. Suffering Is Not

Day 13: Alignment: What you focus on grows

Day 14: Returning to Love: The answer to every question you have

Day 15: Separation is Illusion: You forgot this was a playground

Day 16: Joy is Your Birthright: The collective agreement to stop playing

Day 17: The Way of the Heart: A new age of understanding

Day 18: Staying Present: Be here…now

Day 19: Continuing in Presence: Love holds no records of wrong

Day 20: Freedom: Guilt and shame are not keeping you safe

Day 21: Day Twenty-One: Love Is Unconditional Acceptance: You are a wave in the ocean of God

Day 22: Choose Love to Heal: An introduction to healing

Day 23: Love is A Divine Connection: The new earth is dawning

Day 24: Your Life Has a Purpose: Why the search never ends

Blessings. On to today’s lesson

Beloved children, you are here again and this is good. There is much in your world that causes worry and fear to arise, to disturb the calm waters of your soul. You have a saying, “Smooth run the waters where the river is deep.” This is a good metaphor, for we are here to deepen your understanding and your capacity for Love. Fear not. Wars will come and go. Wars of the world and wars of the mind. Let not these disturb the peace of God that you know awaits your willingness. See with the eyes of Christ. Make not enemies, neither within your mind nor with your brother across the sea. There are no conditions to Love, and the Love of God brings peace. And so today we wish to discuss the obstacles and blockages that prevent Love from flowing freely through you. These obstacles have created blocks that keep the frequency of Love from flowing through you. Yes, we say this again so that your heart may hear. Life has brought many difficult experiences to your heart, and when you hold on to them, you are adding to the boulders that block the energy of Love. Now, we have spoken of this before, but today we want to speak in terms of energy and frequency. Find stillness and feel where there is a heaviness or a hurt within your heart. These are obstacles to Love that must be healed for Love to flow freely. And you can heal them by meeting them with awareness and acceptance as they arise. As memories, as heaviness arises in your consciousness, heal it by acknowledging and then completely letting it go. Imagine a tightly closed fist that holds your grief, your pain, your shame, and imagine your fingers slowly relaxing and slowly opening. Let the heaviness and the weight of this low frequency energy dissipate through your open fingers. Let it go. Then turn your open palms to the sun and be filled with the frequency of God’s Love. And this is the process to use anytime heaviness arises in your heart, whether it is memories of the past or fear arising from the present moment, or a worry of the future. For all blockages to Love are healed in the present moment. That is where healing occurs. And it occurs through clearing the low frequency energy, and allowing for the frequency of Love to once again flow freely. And so this is a simple lesson, and one that can be applied daily, hourly, each moment. Clear the obstacles to Love and let Love once again move through you. If you can master this process of clearing low frequency energy as it comes up in your life, you will experience transformation. Make this a new habit, the habit of clearing blockages to allow for the frequency of Love to resonate in your heart. And soon you will begin to welcome circumstances that bring up fear, and worry, and pain for you. For you will know that this is a step toward lasting change, toward awakening, toward your pathway home. The bigger the blockage, the greater the potential for transformation. Love desires to flow through you like a river to the sea. Choose to remove the blockages in its path that it may flow to its full potential. For Love flows through you now, it does. But imagine how much more powerful the current would be without the obstacles in your heart. And so go forth into your day with joy and anticipation, for today will offer you opportunity after opportunity to recognize obstacles to Love in your heart. Look at this with gladness, for if you apply the lesson, these opportunities are offering you an accelerated course to transformation. And so, dear children of God, where there is fear or anxiety or guilt or heaviness, be determined to feel it for the last time today. There is no need to harbor this type of energetic experience in your body. Let it go, and ascend in consciousness. And above all, Love one another. Love without conditions. Love without end. Yours is the kingdom. Be at peace. Amen.

My Commentary:

There is much in your world that causes worry and fear to arise. The message opens here, and as I write this, the words land heavily. Wars breaking out. Institutions crumbling. Uncertainty everywhere you look. The temptation is to let the external chaos become internal chaos, to let the wars of the world become wars of the mind.

The message says: let not these disturb the peace of God. Make not enemies, neither within your mind nor with your brother across the sea.

This isn’t spiritual bypassing. It’s recognition that your inner state is the one thing you actually control, and losing that control helps no one. You cannot bring peace to a world while at war within yourself.

Today’s teaching is practical. It addresses the blockages that prevent Love from flowing freely through you. Not abstract blockages. Energetic ones. The heaviness you feel in your chest when certain memories surface. The tightness that arrives with certain names or situations. The weight you’ve been carrying so long you’ve forgotten it isn’t part of you.

These are boulders in the river. Love wants to flow through you, and it does, but imagine how much more powerful the current would be without the obstacles.

The process offered is simple. When heaviness arises, meet it with awareness. Don’t resist it. Don’t analyze it. Feel it fully. Then let it go. The message uses the image of a clenched fist slowly opening, the grief and pain and shame dissipating through your fingers. Then turn your open palms to the sun and receive.

Notice what the message doesn’t say. It doesn’t say analyze it. It doesn’t say talk about it for years. It doesn’t say understand its origins, trace it back to childhood, construct a narrative that explains why you feel this way.

This is where the modern therapy industry has gone wrong.

We’ve built an entire infrastructure around examining wounds. Talking about them. Understanding them. Developing insight into their origins. And for many people, this process never ends. They understand their trauma perfectly. They can articulate exactly why they are the way they are. They’ve constructed elaborate narratives connecting present dysfunction to past injury. And they’re still suffering.

Understanding is not healing. Analysis is not release.

The therapy model keeps attention fixed on what disturbs. Session after session, year after year, the focus remains on the problem. The wound gets poked and examined and discussed until it becomes the most important thing about you. Your identity forms around your damage. You become your diagnosis, your trauma, your history of harm.

The message offers something radically different. Feel it. Let it go. Don’t build a monument to your pain. Don’t construct a story that keeps you tethered to it. Feel it fully, once, and release it.

Be determined to feel it for the last time today. That’s the instruction. Not feel it again next Tuesday at 3pm when your therapist is available. Feel it now. Completely. And let it leave.

This takes courage. It also takes far less time than the therapeutic model suggests. What we resist persists. What we analyze, we often calcify. What we simply allow to move through us, without resistance, without narrative, without making it mean something about who we are, that energy releases.

Love wants to flow through you like a river to the sea. Clear the boulders. Stop examining them. Let them go.

Read slowly. Let it land.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment