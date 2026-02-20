For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:

A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness

Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows

Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made

Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are

Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have

Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray

Day 6: You Are Not A Victim: A challenging lesson

Day 7: Rest for Your Soul: Finding the stillness beneath the noise

Day 8: Control and Fear: An invitation to see what you’ve b been participating in

Day 9: Love and Fear: The choice you’re making every second

Day 10: Love Yourself: Why your healing requires this

Day 11: Peace: The war you keep choosing

Blessings. Now on to today’s lesson.

Blessings, dear children of God. Today we wish to begin a discussion on the concepts of pain and suffering. We say begin because this is only an introduction, a foot in the door, an invitation to begin to perceive this differently. Again, we ask you to read with your heart and lay aside the understanding of your mind. And so we wish to open your heart to the idea that while pain is inevitable on your plane, suffering is a choice. Suffering is a choice. Your choice. Suffering comes from fighting reality, from choosing war instead of peace. Yes, this is a continuation of our discussion yesterday. On the surface, these lessons may seem random to you. But a closer look will show that they all build on each other and are interconnected, held together with the ultimate reality that only Love is real. And so, as we have said before, the choice to believe your thoughts brings suffering. If you believe you should not feel pain, or this or that should not happen, you choose to suffer. This idea itself may be painful to some, but fight it not. Yes, fight it not. (And here we would like to pause and make a side note. Some of you take issue with the grammar that we use. Some find it hard to ingest because it is not familiar. But we choose our words very precisely and the syntax is intentional. This is an undoing of old patterns and beliefs. And so we ask you, stop fighting our words with your mind. Simply hear with the heart.) And now we continue. Pain exists on your planet. Remember that you incarnated knowing this full well, and you chose it still. The death of a child, the betrayal of a friend, physical pain from the breakdown of bodily systems and from disease. All these are part of what you chose when you came here to this plane. And yet, what we are speaking of today is once again about your choice. Your choice to respond to this pain with Love or fear, acceptance or war. This is the reality of your planet. You will feel pain. If you fight this, you suffer. No, we are not saying that pain is good or bad. We are simply attempting to open your eyes to reality. This may feel harsh, but we offer you this new perspective out of great Love. We do not wish to see you suffer. Sit with the pain. Choose to fight it no longer. Feel it throughout your entire being. Ride the waves and let it flow through you. Embrace it. Acknowledge it. Feel it. Then begin to release it. All this depends on your willingness to stay in the present moment, to feel the pain now, and to simultaneously release it, now. Keep feeling, keep releasing until it is gone, until there is nothing left but profound stillness and peace. At first, that stillness and peace may only last for an instant. But when the next wave of pain arises, let it come. Fear it not. Again, embrace it with love and understanding. Let it flow through you and release it. Remember, suffering is a choice. There is no degree of pain that this process cannot be applied to. From the pain you feel in your toe after kicking the door jamb to the loss of a child. All pain met with non-resistance will lead to transformation. That is why you knowingly accepted the conditions of this plane, the knowing that the pain you experienced would lead to profound transformation if you let it. My children, choose suffering no longer! Choose to embrace the reality of your existence. And choose to grow, to transform, to come home. This is not an easy path, but it lies waiting for you all the same. If only you could see the Light waiting for you on the other side of your choice to choose only Love. The choice is yours. We but invite you to see anew. The choice to suffer keeps you small, keeps you limited and controlled by your own web of illusion. Choose this smallness no longer. Embrace your pain and Love your brokenness back to wholeness. For your soul forever remains whole, a fractal of God extended forth from Himself in divine Love. That is your true identity that cannot be shaken by any storm, any pain. Remember this and choose anew. Choose Love. Choose freedom. Choose wholeness. Choose to love the present moment whether you feel pain or bliss. Choose to be present with the holy instant that is now. For the past and the future exist only in your mind. That is why the power to choose Love in the present moment holds such power. So choose Love, choose healing, over and over in each moment. That is the path to restoration and wholeness. Beloved children, go forth into this day determined to Love the present moment no matter what it brings. Choose to let your thoughts based in illusion, separation, and fear be transformed by the Mind of God. Let the thoughts of God fill you. Each one of you is but a beautiful soul, here to find the pathway home. Some have chosen very hard lessons. The way forward is the choice to stay present and to Love. This will guide you homeward. Choose to see your Oneness with all of Creation. Choose to take the first step home. You are loved. Amen

My Commentary:

This one will be hard for some of you.

The message makes a distinction that sounds simple but carries enormous weight: pain is inevitable. Suffering is a choice.

I can already hear the objections forming. Tell that to someone who lost a child. Tell that to someone with chronic illness. Tell that to someone who was abused, abandoned, betrayed. The idea that suffering is a choice can sound cruel, dismissive, even gaslit.

Stay with me.

The message isn’t saying pain isn’t real. It explicitly acknowledges that pain exists on this plane. Death of a child. Betrayal of a friend. Physical breakdown. Disease. These are realities of incarnation. You signed up for a human experience, and the human experience includes pain. There’s no bypass. No exemption. No level of spiritual development that makes you immune.

What the message distinguishes is your response to pain.

Pain is the sensation. Suffering is the war against the sensation. Pain is what happens. Suffering is the story you tell about what happens, the resistance, the “this shouldn’t be,” the fight against reality as it presents itself.

What I’ve observed matches what this message describes. Two people can experience the same loss. One integrates it and eventually finds meaning. The other remains stuck for decades, suffering compounding on suffering. The difference is not the magnitude of the pain. It’s the relationship to it.

The mental health industry has this mostly backward.

We’ve built an entire infrastructure around avoiding pain. Numbing it. Medicating it. Distracting from it. Diagnosing it as pathology. The message you receive, implicitly and sometimes explicitly, is that pain is the enemy. Something to be eliminated. Managed. Suppressed. And when it can’t be eliminated, you’re given a label and a prescription and told this is the best we can do.

What if pain isn’t the enemy?

The message says something radical: you incarnated knowing pain would be part of the deal. You chose it. Not because you’re a masochist. Because pain, met without resistance, leads to transformation. That’s why you accepted the conditions of this plane.

This reframes everything.

Pain isn’t a mistake. It isn’t evidence that something went wrong. It’s part of the curriculum. The question isn’t how do I avoid pain. The question is how do I meet it.

The message offers a process. Simple to describe. Difficult to practice.

Sit with the pain. Stop fighting it. Feel it throughout your entire being. Ride the waves. Let it flow through you. Embrace it. Acknowledge it. Feel it. Then begin to release it. Stay in the present moment. Feel the pain now. Release it now. Keep feeling. Keep releasing. Until there is nothing left but stillness and peace.

This is not suppression. Suppression pushes pain down and stores it in the body. This is the opposite. Full feeling. Complete presence. And then release.

I’ve seen this work. I’ve watched people who carried decades of grief finally let it move through them. Not by analyzing it endlessly. Not by medicating it into silence. By feeling it fully and letting it go. The body knows how to do this. We’ve just been trained out of trusting it.

The message includes a striking aside about grammar. “Some of you take issue with our syntax. It is intentional”. This is an undoing of old patterns. I include this because it points to something important. The way we’ve learned to think, the structures of thought we take for granted, these are part of the problem. The message is deliberately disrupting familiar patterns to create space for something new.

There’s a line I want to highlight: “There is no degree of pain that this process cannot be applied to. From the pain you feel in your toe after kicking the door jamb to the loss of a child.”

This is where many will push back. And I understand. The loss of a child is not the same as a stubbed toe. The message isn’t equating them. It’s saying the process is the same. Feel. Don’t resist. Let it flow through. Release. The intensity differs. The duration differs. The process remains.

I’ve worked with parents who lost children. The ones who eventually found their way through were not the ones who fought the pain or numbed it or pretended it wasn’t there. They were the ones who let themselves break open completely, who stayed present with the unbearable, who rode wave after wave until something shifted. Not closure. Not “getting over it.” Transformation. They became different people than they were before. Deeper. More compassionate. Cracked open in ways that let more light through.

That’s what the message points toward. Pain as portal. Not punishment.

The choice to suffer keeps you small, keeps you limited and controlled by your own web of illusion.

Suffering is often comfortable in a perverse way. It’s familiar. It gives the mind something to do. It maintains the story of victimhood. It justifies staying stuck. Releasing suffering requires letting go of all of that. Some people aren’t ready. The message acknowledges this. It invites rather than commands.

The practical instruction is presence. Stay in the present moment. The past exists only in your mind. The future exists only in your mind. The pain is only ever happening now. And now is where you have power. Now is where you can choose love over resistance.

This is the hardest practice there is. It’s also the most transformative.

Feel it. Release it. Choose love. Over and over. In each moment.

Read slowly. Let it land.

AWAKEN

Thank You!

