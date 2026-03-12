For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:

A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness

Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows

Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made

Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are

Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have

Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray

Day 6: You Are Not A Victim: A challenging lesson

Day 7: Rest for Your Soul: Finding the stillness beneath the noise

Day 8: Control and Fear: An invitation to see what you’ve b been participating in

Day 9: Love and Fear: The choice you’re making every second

Day 10: Love Yourself: Why your healing requires this

Day 11: Peace: The war you keep choosing

Day 12: Pain and Suffering: Pain Is Inevitable. Suffering Is Not

Day 13: Alignment: What you focus on grows

Day 14: Returning to Love: The answer to every question you have

Day 15: Separation is Illusion: You forgot this was a playground

Day 16: Joy is Your Birthright: The collective agreement to stop playing

Day 17: The Way of the Heart: A new age of understanding

Day 18: Staying Present: Be here…now

Day 19: Continuing in Presence: Love holds no records of wrong

Day 20: Freedom: Guilt and shame are not keeping you safe

Day 21: Day Twenty-One: Love Is Unconditional Acceptance: You are a wave in the ocean of God

Day 22: Choose Love to Heal: An introduction to healing

Day 23: Love is A Divine Connection: The new earth is dawning

Day 24: Your Life Has a Purpose: Why the search never ends

Day 25: Obstacles to love: What’s blocking the flow?

Day 26: The Nonduality of Love: Beyond right and wrong

Day 27: Hope: Raising your frequency

Day 28: Love Draws Together: Gather Together

Day 29: Place Your Trust in God: Call Back Your Power To Yourself

Day 30: Letting Go of the Old: What keeps you small

Day 31: Love As Service: Your essence is your offering

Blessings. On to today’s lesson.

Beloved children, a new day has arrived, full of the glory of God. And we give thanks that you have joined us once again, for all minds are joined and we speak to you now through the frequency of Love. Today we bring a lesson that is integral to your growth on this pathway to Love, and we will refer you back in time to the lesson we gave titled Love Yourself. For this is but a continuation of that lesson, a deeper understanding. For as you continue to absorb the words we offer, whether or not you fully comprehend, you are rising in frequency. For your mind has now been exposed to a higher frequency, and your soul is expanding to incorporate this knowledge. And so, beloved children, do not let worries or fear unsettle you. We understand that it may seem as though the lessons come fast on the heels of the last one, and we acknowledge that these lessons are impactful and therefore difficult to strive to put into practice. And we know this, and we remind you that you need only open your heart to our message. For to effort change is merely striving, and is not the way we intend you to learn. Beloved children, trust. Trust that you have opened your heart and that as you read our words, your soul will be awakened to the remembering of what you once knew, all of you. For every soul here on this plane once knew all there is to know. And now your mission is to let your soul remember and awaken. This will not come about by force or striving, but by hearts open and resonating with the frequency of Love. As I have said before, only a little willingness is needed. And so, beloved friends, enjoy the journey. Find one another, reach out your hand, and travel this pathway together. Let Love draw you together. And now we want to continue with today’s lesson: Know Your Worth. My children, you are all part of the Sonship, sons and daughters of God. You are extensions of His Love. Your worth comes directly from this knowing, and if you doubt this truth, you fail to see your worth. And as you see your brother as separate, you once again diminish your own worth. For to come into this knowing requires you to see every soul as one with the Sonship, and to see their divine worth. Separation wants you to believe that an “us and them” exists, but you do not realize that when you believe such illusion, you are diminishing your own worth. Again, in truth, your worth never really diminishes, but it is as a light that is placed under a shade or a cover that hides its beaming from those around it. Throw off the cover and let your worth shine out into creation! And this is really about letting go of separation, separation from your brothers and sisters and separation from God. For if you could truly see your part in the Sonship, as it truly is, you would delight in wonder and awe. Love would pour through your being and out into your brother. You are one with the Father! And you would come into the knowing that there is nothing that can change this immutable fact. You and the Father are one. I and the Father are one. Your brother and the Father are one. And so all and the Father are one. And therefore all are one. And from this knowing comes your understanding of your worth as a divine being incarnated here for a time. For this experience is brief and there are many to follow. Beloved children, choose the Love of your Father in Heaven. Let this knowing of your worth transform every relationship, every moment, every breath. Let it wash over you, and step forward into a new wonder and a new life. The choice is yours, beloved friends. And we call you friends, for that is what you are. Friends on a journey together. And so, befriend one another and come together to join in raising the frequency of your planet. Become one in your knowing and your Love. All of creation awaits your choice to choose Love and Love alone. For as you choose Love, the rest will follow. It is like the moments before dawn. Quiet and still, as if the earth holds its breath in wonder and awe, anticipating what is to come. And then it comes, majestic and glorious, the rising sun. And all creation rises to meet it in wondrous song and celebration that a new day has dawned. No one wonders if it will. All know the coming of a new day, and yet each one quiets in beautiful expectation of the glory about to unfold. And it does. Beloved children, the New Earth is dawning. The first rays have already touched your hillsides. Greet it with wonder and expectation. It is here for you and for all who choose the way of Love. Fear not the dismantling of the old. Rather, anticipate the new and extend a hand to those who tremble. My beautiful friends, children of God, use this day to stand firmly in the knowing of your worth as a fractal of God, one with the Sonship and a piece of the Kingdom of Heaven. And from this knowing, see each of your fellow souls as a part of the Sonship, just like you. Uplift one another in this knowing and together transform your planet. Trust and believe. Amen

My commentary:

Before I offer my thoughts on today’s message, I want to address something that has been building throughout this series.

The New Earth keeps coming up. The shift. The dawning. The first rays already touching the hillsides. If you’ve been reading these messages daily, you’ve noticed this thread weaving through the teachings. It’s not incidental. These messages are clearly designed to prepare us for something.

I wrote about this in my piece on 5D consciousness. The shift from separation to unity. From fear to love. From the three-dimensional operating system that has governed human experience toward something fundamentally different. What I’m recognizing more clearly now is that every teaching in this series has been preparation for that transition.

Love. Forgiveness. Identity. Presence. Releasing fear. Clearing blockages. Knowing your worth. These aren’t random spiritual concepts arranged in arbitrary order. They’re building blocks. Each one addresses something that must shift internally before the external shift can be navigated successfully. The messages are a curriculum for the transition, delivered daily, preparing hearts and minds for what’s already underway.

I suspect some readers are wondering: what exactly is the New Earth? When is it coming? What will it look like? I don’t have precise answers. What I have is the growing recognition that something significant is occurring, that the old structures are crumbling for a reason, and that those who have done the inner work will experience what’s coming very differently than those who haven’t.

Now to today’s teaching.

This message builds on the earlier teaching about self-love and takes it somewhere deeper. The question isn’t whether you should value yourself. The question is where your value comes from.

Our culture offers endless metrics for worth. Your productivity. Your income. Your appearance. Your achievements. Your diagnoses. Your follower count. We spend our lives measuring ourselves against external standards, and the measurements never quite add up. There’s always someone doing better. Always some way we fall short. The pursuit of worth through accomplishment is a race without a finish line.

The message says something radically different: your worth comes directly from this knowing, that you are a son, a daughter of God, an extension of His Love. Not earned. Not contingent. Not dependent on behavior or achievement or how well you’re doing compared to others. Your worth is a fact of your existence, as unchangeable as the source you came from.

In truth, your worth never really diminishes, but it is as a light that is placed under a shade or a cover that hides its beaming from those around it.

The light doesn’t go out. It gets covered. By shame. By self-judgment. By the internalized voices that told you you weren’t enough. By the diagnostic labels that became identity. By the comparison game that always finds you lacking. The light remains. You just stopped letting it shine.

Here’s where the teaching cuts deep: as you see your brother as separate, you once again diminish your own worth. Separation doesn’t just harm relationships. It harms you. When you look at another person and see “other,” when you judge them as less than or unworthy, something in you contracts. You can’t diminish another without diminishing yourself because there is no other. There’s only the one Sonship, and every attack on a part is an attack on the whole.

This is why the media works so hard to maintain separation. Turn on the news and watch how quickly they teach you who to hate. The other political party. The other country. The other religion. The other tribe. Every broadcast is a lesson in othering, carefully designed to keep you seeing enemies instead of brothers.

And then war becomes possible. You can’t drop bombs on yourself. You can’t massacre your own family. But convince people that those over there are fundamentally other, that their lives matter less, that they are threats to be eliminated rather than souls to be loved, and suddenly violence becomes not just acceptable but righteous. The separation consciousness that produces war doesn’t stay on the battlefield. It lives in your nervous system, contracting your heart, diminishing your worth with every enemy you agree to see. We are a sick culture.

Every time you accept the invitation to hate, something in you shrinks. Every time you see a face on a screen and feel contempt instead of recognition, you’ve agreed to forget what you are. The war isn’t just over there. It’s being waged on your consciousness, and the casualty is your own connection to Source.

The inverse is also true. When you recognize the divine worth in your brother, your own worth becomes clearer. When you see them as one with the Father, you remember that you are too. Worth isn’t a competition. It’s a shared inheritance.

The message ends with the image that keeps returning: the moments before dawn. Quiet and still, as if the earth holds its breath in anticipation. And then it comes, majestic and glorious, the rising sun.

The New Earth is dawning. The first rays have already touched your hillsides. The old structures are crumbling not as catastrophe but as clearing. Something is coming that requires you to know your worth, to stand firmly in it, to extend a hand to those who tremble because they haven’t yet remembered theirs.

These messages are preparing you for exactly that.

Read slowly. Let it land.

AWAKEN

