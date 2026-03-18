For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:

A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness

Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows

Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made

Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are

Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have

Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray

Day 6: You Are Not A Victim: A challenging lesson

Day 7: Rest for Your Soul: Finding the stillness beneath the noise

Day 8: Control and Fear: An invitation to see what you’ve b been participating in

Day 9: Love and Fear: The choice you’re making every second

Day 10: Love Yourself: Why your healing requires this

Day 11: Peace: The war you keep choosing

Day 12: Pain and Suffering: Pain Is Inevitable. Suffering Is Not

Day 13: Alignment: What you focus on grows

Day 14: Returning to Love: The answer to every question you have

Day 15: Separation is Illusion: You forgot this was a playground

Day 16: Joy is Your Birthright: The collective agreement to stop playing

Day 17: The Way of the Heart: A new age of understanding

Day 18: Staying Present: Be here…now

Day 19: Continuing in Presence: Love holds no records of wrong

Day 20: Freedom: Guilt and shame are not keeping you safe

Day 21: Day Twenty-One: Love Is Unconditional Acceptance: You are a wave in the ocean of God

Day 22: Choose Love to Heal: An introduction to healing

Day 23: Love is A Divine Connection: The new earth is dawning

Day 24: Your Life Has a Purpose: Why the search never ends

Day 25: Obstacles to love: What’s blocking the flow?

Day 26: The Nonduality of Love: Beyond right and wrong

Day 27: Hope: Raising your frequency

Day 28: Love Draws Together: Gather Together

Day 29: Place Your Trust in God: Call Back Your Power To Yourself

Day 30: Letting Go of the Old: What keeps you small

Day 31: Love As Service: Your essence is your offering

Day 32: Know Your Worth: The light under the shade

Day 33: Abundance in Love: Scarcity is a decision

Day 34: Healing Through Forgiveness: Judgment is making you sick

Day 35: Become As Little Children: When did you lose your wonder?

Day 36: Every Moment is Extraordinary: Everything is happening for you

Day 37: Sustaining Connection to Source: De-Identify with the small self

Blessings. On to today’s lesson.

Beloved friends, we are here again. Another day has dawned. Be present, be still. Open your heart to hear our message today.

And today we wish to remind you once again of how perfect Love drives out fear. You may feel as if this is a redundant lesson, and haven’t we been over this already? But my friends, have you truly overcome fear? Its grip is tight, learned over generations and passed on to you from your ancestors. And the undoing of the habitual return to fear will take vigilance and a return to Love over and over, in its place. And to build new habits requires repetition. And so, here we are again today.

And today I wish to turn your memory back to a story you know well. The story of a woman caught in adultery. She was dragged to the outskirts of the town and condemned to death by stoning, as was the custom according to the law of Moses. My friends, you, most of you, know this story well; but I want to retell it for you through the lens of Love. For what causes one to stand in judgment of another? Fear. Fear of what would happen if the act was left unpunished, but most of all, fear of the part in you, in me, that reflects that action. For judgment, as we have said, comes when one recognizes oneself in another and does not like what he sees. And so men act out of their fear. But there is no fear in Love.

So then, what would Love do? Love demonstrates another way, a way of seeing the soul before you as a divine extension of God’s Love, a fractal of God. Love reaches out a hand. Love treads where fear refuses to go. Love steps forward and calms the storm. “For I desire mercy, not sacrifice,” God has said. And what is mercy? Mercy is the willingness to see through the eyes of Christ, to see only Love.

So put down your stones. Turn not on your brother who is but reflecting what needs to be healed in yourself. See where you have followed fear, and retrace your steps until you find Love again, then follow that path instead. And you will find that it leads you to your brother whose actions are but a cry for help, a longing for Love. Extend this Love, extend this mercy. For I desire mercy, not sacrifice.

And you have put so much effort into sacrifice. You have sacrificed your joy and taken the illusions you created so seriously. You have sacrificed your freedom for the chains of fear. You have sacrificed your divine power for the belief that you are small and limited. Be done with sacrifice, both now and forever. Let it go.

Choose to step into the Love of your Creator, and let this Love guide your path. And where you notice fear or contraction, allow Love to flow to these barren places of your heart, that the beauty of Love can once again flourish. See that when you judge another, you are creating in separation. See that when you judge yourself, you are believing that you are not one with God.

Release the fears that keep you gripping your stones. Put them down. For where Love walks among you, no stones of judgment are needed. And even if all around you are flailing their rocks, you can still choose Love. Become the frequency of Love and realize that fear is but a belief in illusion, and therefore it is not even real. Walk toward your brother, your sister in need of Love, and extend mercy and forgiveness and grace, that all might see the greatness of Love.

For only Love can truly heal. So heal your minds, heal your brother, heal your planet with Love. And where there is fear, walk it back in your mind until you find the source of Love. Beloved children, choose to undo the fear-based programming that has been absorbed by your mind. Look at my example. Look at the brothers and sisters around you who live from Love. Uphold one another. And where a rock is raised, gently remind one another that only Love is real, and the illusion can be let go.

For this, my beloved friends, is how you will truly awaken and come to walk the New Earth. The choice is yours, always. Love or fear. Choose Love. Let go of sacrifice and let your frequency rise and shift the planet. Be you one who chooses only Love. And yes, it takes practice and vigilance, but what else is each moment of your day for, except to give you the chance to practice the choice of Love?

And so that is our message for you this day: let Love cast out fear. Recall your oneness with God and with all creation. Let your heart beat together with the song all creation sings— the song of Love. Rise with the morning sun and bring Light to every soul you encounter today. This is The Way.

You are loved, beloved children. You are loved far beyond your wildest imaginings. Let peace fill your heart today and forever. Amen.