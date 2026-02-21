For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:

Blessings. Now on to today’s lesson.

Blessings, dear children. You are here again. This is good. Follow your soul’s path and listen to your heart. All is well. You are safe. Today we wish to talk about alignment. Alignment is simply to become one with something else in all aspects. To align with the other. There are many systems that you have chosen to align with in your world. Any system that you have collectively or individually decided to believe in and actively participate in. This is fine, for society depends on buy-in from individuals for it to maintain functionality. Notice as you go about your day which systems and thought patterns you have consciously or unconsciously come into alignment with. It could be as simple as the thought that you need coffee to wake up in the morning., or as complex as your ideas on democracy or religion. Notice that you have all decided to drive on the right side of the road, that green paper or small plastic cards can be exchanged for all manner of things and services. You have allowed your mind to become aligned with so many different systems. Just notice this. Judge them not. Simply bring awareness. Yes, many may be systems based in control and fear, and others may simply be systems that help society function. We are not asking you to judge, simply notice. When you align with a system or a belief, you come into agreement with it. You hold it in consciousness as something that you see as true, and there you align with it. As we have said before, what you create in consciousness is manifested in your life. And so it is with the belief systems you have aligned with in your consciousness. They are projected out into your world, and that creates your reality. If you are someone that believes that all people are always doing their best at all times with what they have, and you come into alignment with this belief in your consciousness, you will begin to see that manifested all around you. Everywhere you look, you will see people going through their days, doing the best they can. The world you see will be filled with compassion and understanding, as you look on those around you with the belief that no matter their behavior, people are doing their best in that moment. Likewise, if you are someone who has aligned with the idea that people are selfish, you will see that belief mirrored back to you as you look on the souls around you. For you have come into alignment and agreement with this thought system and have manifested it into your reality. This is why we say you are a powerful creator. Yes, you create your own reality based on the systems and beliefs you choose to align with. And so we ask you to simply bring awareness to your thoughts and beliefs and see what you have aligned with. If it serves you, continue on in alignment with it. If it serves you not, choose anew. If you have a history of relationships that have been based on a lack of love, and you see that you have bought into, and aligned with the belief that women or men cannot be trusted, see that. Is it serving you? Choose anew and come into alignment with a thought system and belief based in Love rather than fear, and watch what transforms in your relationship. This is by no means an easy lesson. We are asking you to look at your underlying beliefs and unquestioned thoughts. Asking you to notice if what you have chosen to align with is serving you, is serving the highest version of you. And as you go about your day and notice these unconscious patterns, you will begin to see that the choice to align with Love, with God is the foundation to build on. We have spoken of alignment with God, with the Kingdom of Heaven within you. This is where true Knowing and peace can be found. Once again, we are not asking you to change your outward circumstances. We are asking you to look within. As you begin to change what you align with in consciousness, your physical experience will also begin to change; for you are a powerful creator. What you focus on grows, and what you leave behind diminishes. Choose to place your focus on alignment with God, with Love, with Christ Consciousness. That is your highest calling, and that will settle out any other discrepancies in other aspects of your life. Become one with your Creator. Love the children, the birds, and the flowers. Let go of your investment in systems of fear and control and align with Christ. Once again, we ask you to look at all with the eyes of Christ and transform your mind. Blessings, dear children. Come into the knowing that you are a powerful, divine creator and that what you choose to be in alignment with will be brought forth in your life. Again, the choice awaits: Love or fear. Choose Love today. Be the divine spark of God that you are, incarnated on this earth in a body, and become Love to all your fellow souls. This is the highest calling of your soul. Let the rising sun bring warmth to your heart, and stretch your arms wide to receive God’s Love. You are here for a purpose. Believe. Amen.

My Commentary:

This message connects several threads that have been building throughout the series. It takes the teaching on systems from Day Eight and makes it personal. It takes the teaching on consciousness creating reality and makes it practical.

You are already aligned with something.

That’s the first recognition. Alignment isn’t something you choose to do or not do. It’s happening constantly, whether you’re aware of it or not. Every belief you hold, every system you participate in, every assumption you’ve never questioned. These are alignments. Agreements you’ve made, often unconsciously, that shape what you see and experience.

The message starts with simple examples. The belief that you need coffee to wake up. The agreement to drive on the right side of the road. The acceptance that paper and plastic cards can be exchanged for goods and services. None of these are inherently true. They’re collective agreements. Alignments that enough people share to make them functional.

Then it goes deeper.

What beliefs have you aligned with about yourself? About others? About what’s possible? About what you deserve?

I think about the people I’ve worked with over the years. The ones who believed they were fundamentally broken. The ones who believed relationships always end in betrayal. The ones who believed success wasn’t for people like them. The ones who believed their diagnoses defined the boundaries of their lives. These weren’t just thoughts. They were alignments. Agreements with belief systems that then manifested as lived reality.

The message says something that sounds mystical but operates mechanically: what you create in consciousness is manifested in your life.

I don’t believe this is magical thinking.

If you believe people can’t be trusted, you filter for evidence of untrustworthiness. You interpret ambiguous behavior as threatening. You hold back in relationships, which creates distance, which confirms your belief that people aren’t safe. The belief creates the reality it describes. Not because the universe is responding to your vibration. Because your perception is selective and your behavior follows your beliefs.

But it goes beyond just perception and behavior.

There’s something about alignment that affects what shows up. I’ve watched it happen too many times to dismiss. When someone genuinely shifts their internal alignment, their external circumstances begin to shift in ways that can’t be fully explained by changed behavior alone. Opportunities appear. People arrive. Doors open. Call it synchronicity. Call it confirmation bias. Call it grace. Something happens when alignment shifts.

The message offers a practical instruction: notice what you’ve aligned with. Judge it not. Simply bring awareness.

This is harder than it sounds. Our alignments are largely invisible to us. They’re the water we swim in. The assumptions so fundamental we don’t recognize them as assumptions. Bringing awareness to unconscious patterns requires a willingness to question everything, including the beliefs that feel most obviously true.

Ask yourself: what do I believe about money? About health? About relationships? About my own worth? About what’s possible for my life? About other people? About God?

Then ask: where did these beliefs come from? Did I choose them consciously? Or did I inherit them, absorb them, align with them without examination?

Most of our alignments were formed in childhood. We adopted the belief systems of our families, our cultures, our religions, our traumas. We didn’t choose them. We received them. And we’ve been projecting them outward ever since, experiencing them as reality rather than recognizing them as constructions.

The message says: if it serves you, continue. If it serves you not, choose anew.

This is freedom. Not freedom from circumstances. Freedom from unconscious alignment. The recognition that you have a choice about what you agree with, what you hold in consciousness, what you allow to shape your perception and your reality.

I’ve written extensively about the belief systems embedded in mainstream psychiatry. The belief that emotional suffering is brain disease. The belief that lifelong medication is necessary for management. The belief that diagnoses are discoveries rather than constructions. These are alignments. Millions of people have come into agreement with them, often without conscious choice, and those alignments have shaped their lives in profound ways.

What would shift if they chose to align with something different?

The message points toward the ultimate alignment: God. Love. Christ Consciousness. Whatever language resonates for you. The invitation is to align with the highest frequency available rather than the fear-based systems that dominate collective consciousness.

This doesn’t mean withdrawing from the world. You can still drive on the right side of the road. You can still use money. You can still participate in society. But you do so consciously, aware of what you’re aligning with, choosing what serves and releasing what doesn’t.

What you focus on grows. What you leave behind diminishes.

This is the creative power the message keeps pointing to. You are not a passive recipient of reality. You are a creator. Your alignments shape your experience. Your consciousness projects outward and returns to you as the life you’re living.

Choose what you align with. Notice the unconscious agreements. Question the inherited beliefs. And when you find alignments rooted in fear, lack, and separation, choose anew.

Align with Love. See what transforms.

Read slowly. Let it land.

