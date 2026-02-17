Something has been coming through that I need to share more widely. For nine days, a series of channeled messages has been arriving, and I've been publishing them with my commentary for paid subscribers. Please read: A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness to learn more.

Blessings. Now on to today’s lesson.

Yesterday we spoke of systems built on control and based in fear. Now we wish to discuss Love and fear. You do not like the hard lessons. You wish we only spoke of Love and Truth, and the good and the holy. We understand, but to present only one side of the ball leaves the other half in darkness and does not complete understanding. We must meet you where you are at in order to dismantle what has been. And so we wish to talk about Love and fear in relation to your personal life. This is one of the biggest lessons to learn, and therefore we cannot cover all aspects entirely in one day. So we will take this idea of Love and fear and show you how it relates to you as an individual. We have spoken before of the choice before you each day, each moment: Love or fear. And we ask you again as you read these words, are you reading from a place of Love or a place of fear and judgment? What we ask of you is this: to bring your awareness into the present moment and question your energy, your frequency, your state of being. Are you living in Love or fear? You know the difference. Love is expansive, healing, full of truth and joy. Fear contracts and throws judgment, and believes in lack. Everything comes back to this choice: Love or fear. You will notice that we repeat ourselves often, but it is for your learning. What the mind cannot understand is often better understood by the heart through repetition. And so, as you walk down the street, do you contract, judge, and avoid your fellow souls? Or do you look on all with the eyes of Christ and let Love fill you? As you bring awareness to each moment, you will be surprised at how often you choose contraction, almost habitually. This undoing will take time, but awareness is the starting point. As you notice a change in your energy field, maybe a tightening in your chest, maybe quicker breaths, just notice the contraction, then choose otherwise. When your son begins to show signs of a meltdown, when your coworker starts to complain once again, when your wife gives you that look— notice. Notice the emotions that play through your body. Do not judge them, for that is once again fear manifesting. Simply observe and let them go. Let go of the fear that the meltdown will ruin your plans to get to work on time. Let go of the thought that all you ever do is listen to your coworker complain. Let go of the emotions that come when you think your wife is upset with you. Let it all go. Just simply bring awareness and non-resistance. Let the feelings of contraction and fear pass right through you. For as long as you either resist or hold on to them, you are choosing fear. Once you have met these feelings with non-resistance and let them go, you have come to a place of neutrality, of non-attachment to your feelings in relation to the events transpiring around you. Now you can choose Love. Look with the eyes of Christ. What would he see? He might see a two-year-old having difficulty navigating an adult world, in need of a warm embrace. He might see a lonely coworker who needs someone to direct Love her way. He may see a wife that is tired and fearful, in need of reassurance and love. When you look at such situation with the eyes of Christ, everything changes. Not physically, but from within your perspective. And from this place you have so much power and authority to affect change. You worry that by giving your coworker airtime you are fueling her addiction to negativity. Is this fear or Love talking? Will she not continue to complain whether you pay attention or not? You worry you will become permissive, and that people will trample all over you. Again we ask, is this fear or Love talking? Love is the most powerful energy force in the universe. Only Love can bring about lasting change. But we do not ask you to believe our words. Try it for yourself. See what transforms around you when you pause, notice, and then choose to respond from a place of Love, true Love. And so the invitation stands. Notice where you have been living in fear and choose again. Choose Love and watch your life transform around you. We are not asking you to change everything all at once. We are simply reminding you to stay in the present moment, each and every moment, and notice what is coming up for you— fear or Love. There will be times when you notice, and yet you knowingly still choose fear. This will happen, but let it not deter you from your determination to let Love rule your life. Step by step, choice by choice, you will begin to build new habits rooted in Love. Let go of everything that is not Love. Set your mind on the true, the good, and the beautiful, and let the life force of the universe flow through you and out into your world. This is the path your soul has chosen. Awaken now and choose anew. Blessings, dear children. The fullness of life that comes from choosing only Love awaits you. You are loved. Amen.

My Commentary:

Yesterday the message went macro. Systems. Institutions. The architecture of fear that governs civilizations. Today it comes back home. Into your kitchen. Your commute. Your marriage.

This is where it gets uncomfortable.

It’s easy to point at pharmaceutical companies and say “fear.” It’s easy to look at government overreach and say “control.” It’s much harder to notice the tightening in your own chest when your kid melts down and you’re already running late.

But that’s exactly where the message goes.

I've sat across from thousands of people in my career. The diagnoses change. The stories change. The medications change. But underneath every single one of them is the same thing: fear. Fear on a loop becomes what we call anxiety. Fear collapsed inward becomes what we label depression. Two people choosing fear and calling it self-protection becomes what we treat as relationship dysfunction. Fear of feeling what's actually underneath becomes the addiction we medicate with another prescription. Strip away the DSM codes and the treatment plans and the billable hours, and you're left with a human being who forgot they had another option.

The entire mental health industry has been built to manage the symptoms of fear without ever naming it as such. We give it clinical labels. We prescribe medications to dull the felt sense of it. We teach coping skills to function within it. But we rarely, if ever, say the simple thing: you are living in fear, and you can choose otherwise.

This message does.

And it doesn’t just say “choose Love” as some abstract spiritual platitude. It gives you the mechanism. Notice. That’s it. Notice the contraction. The quickened breath. The tightening chest. The judgment that arises before you’ve even had a conscious thought. Just notice.

This is not new psychology. This is the foundation of every contemplative tradition that’s ever existed. Mindfulness. Witness consciousness. The observer self. What cognitive behavioral therapy tried to formalize and what meditation has taught for millennia. The message strips it down to its essence: awareness is the starting point.

But here’s where the message goes further than therapy ever does.

Therapy typically stops at awareness and coping. Notice your thoughts. Challenge them. Replace them with more adaptive ones. The message says something different. It says once you’ve noticed the fear and let it pass through you without resistance, you’ve arrived at neutrality. And from neutrality, you can choose Love. Not manage fear. Not cope with it. Transcend it.

Look with the eyes of Christ.

I know that language will land differently depending on who’s reading this. But set aside your theological reflexes for a moment and hear what’s actually being said. What would it look like to see your melting-down toddler as a small soul overwhelmed by an adult world? What would shift if you saw your complaining coworker as someone desperately lonely? What would change in your marriage if you looked at your exhausted partner and saw not a threat, but a fellow soul carrying weight you can’t see?

Everything would change. Not the circumstances. The perspective. And from that perspective, you respond differently. You hold instead of lecture. You listen instead of fix. You soften instead of defend.

The message says there will be times you notice the fear and choose it anyway. Let it not deter you. This isn’t about perfection. It’s about direction.

The message also confronts a fear I hear constantly from people who are beginning to awaken: “If I choose Love, people will take advantage of me.” The message calls this out directly. Is this fear or Love talking? And then the kicker: Love is the most powerful energy force in the universe. Only Love can bring about lasting change.

The people who transform aren’t the ones who build better walls. They’re the ones who learn to stand undefended. Not naive. Not permissive. Undefended. There’s a difference. And it can only come from Love.

Try it. Not as a belief system. As an experiment. The next time you feel the contraction, pause. Let it pass. Then choose to respond from Love. See what happens.

The message ends where it began. Step by step. Choice by choice. New habits rooted in Love.

This is the work. Not the grand spiritual revelations. Not the systems-level awakening. This. Right here. In the moments nobody sees. In the choices that seem too small to matter. That’s where the shift lives.

Read slowly. Let it land.

AWAKEN

Thank You!

