For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:

A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness

Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows

Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made

Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are

Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have

Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray

Day 6: You Are Not A Victim: A challenging lesson

Day 7: Rest for Your Soul: Finding the stillness beneath the noise

Day 8: Control and Fear: An invitation to see what you’ve b been participating in

Day 9: Love and Fear: The choice you’re making every second

Day 10: Love Yourself: Why your healing requires this

Day 11: Peace: The war you keep choosing

Day 12: Pain and Suffering: Pain Is Inevitable. Suffering Is Not

Day 13: Alignment: What you focus on grows

Day 14: Returning to Love: The answer to every question you have

Day 15: Separation is Illusion: You forgot this was a playground

Day 16: Joy is Your Birthright: The collective agreement to stop playing

Day 17: The Way of the Heart: A new age of understanding

Day 18: Staying Present: Be here…now

Day 19: Continuing in Presence: Love holds no records of wrong

Day 20: Freedom: Guilt and shame are not keeping you safe

Day 21: Day Twenty-One: Love Is Unconditional Acceptance: You are a wave in the ocean of God

Day 22: Choose Love to Heal: An introduction to healing

Day 23: Love is A Divine Connection: The new earth is dawning

Day 24: Your Life Has a Purpose: Why the search never ends

Day 25: Obstacles to love: What’s blocking the flow?

Day 26: The Nonduality of Love: Beyond right and wrong

Day 27: Hope: Raising your frequency

Day 28: Love Draws Together: Gather Together

Day 29: Place Your Trust in God: Call Back Your Power To Yourself

Day 30: Letting Go of the Old: What keeps you small

Day 31: Love As Service: Your essence is your offering

Day 32: Know Your Worth: The light under the shade

Day 33: Abundance in Love: Scarcity is a decision

Day 34: Healing Through Forgiveness: Judgment is making you sick

Day 35: Become As Little Children: When did you lose your wonder?

Day 36: Every Moment is Extraordinary: Everything is happening for you

Day 37: Sustaining Connection to Source: De-Identify with the small self

Day 38: Love Casts Out Fear: Put down your stones

Day 39: Why Do You Fear God: Undoing what religion installed

Day 40: Release Guilt to Learn Love: The ego requires your shame

Blessings. On to today’s lesson.

Blessings to each of you, beloved children of God. Today is a new day, bright and filled with the hope creation offers, the hope of a new heaven and a New Earth. For behold, I make all things new.

And is this not what is occurring? As you read these lessons, as you put them into practice, as your perception shifts, all things are made new. Miracles occur. For miracles happen when your perception shifts. For then all things are made new in the Light of Love.