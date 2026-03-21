Day Forty-One: The Kingdom Is at Hand
Christ consciousness explained
For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:
A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness
Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows
Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made
Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are
Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have
Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray
Day 6: You Are Not A Victim: A challenging lesson
Day 7: Rest for Your Soul: Finding the stillness beneath the noise
Day 8: Control and Fear: An invitation to see what you’ve b been participating in
Day 9: Love and Fear: The choice you’re making every second
Day 10: Love Yourself: Why your healing requires this
Day 11: Peace: The war you keep choosing
Day 12: Pain and Suffering: Pain Is Inevitable. Suffering Is Not
Day 13: Alignment: What you focus on grows
Day 14: Returning to Love: The answer to every question you have
Day 15: Separation is Illusion: You forgot this was a playground
Day 16: Joy is Your Birthright: The collective agreement to stop playing
Day 17: The Way of the Heart: A new age of understanding
Day 18: Staying Present: Be here…now
Day 19: Continuing in Presence: Love holds no records of wrong
Day 20: Freedom: Guilt and shame are not keeping you safe
Day 21: Day Twenty-One: Love Is Unconditional Acceptance: You are a wave in the ocean of God
Day 22: Choose Love to Heal: An introduction to healing
Day 23: Love is A Divine Connection: The new earth is dawning
Day 24: Your Life Has a Purpose: Why the search never ends
Day 25: Obstacles to love: What’s blocking the flow?
Day 26: The Nonduality of Love: Beyond right and wrong
Day 27: Hope: Raising your frequency
Day 28: Love Draws Together: Gather Together
Day 29: Place Your Trust in God: Call Back Your Power To Yourself
Day 30: Letting Go of the Old: What keeps you small
Day 31: Love As Service: Your essence is your offering
Day 32: Know Your Worth: The light under the shade
Day 33: Abundance in Love: Scarcity is a decision
Day 34: Healing Through Forgiveness: Judgment is making you sick
Day 35: Become As Little Children: When did you lose your wonder?
Day 36: Every Moment is Extraordinary: Everything is happening for you
Day 37: Sustaining Connection to Source: De-Identify with the small self
Day 38: Love Casts Out Fear: Put down your stones
Day 39: Why Do You Fear God: Undoing what religion installed
Day 40: Release Guilt to Learn Love: The ego requires your shame
Blessings. On to today’s lesson.
Blessings to each of you, beloved children of God. Today is a new day, bright and filled with the hope creation offers, the hope of a new heaven and a New Earth. For behold, I make all things new.
And is this not what is occurring? As you read these lessons, as you put them into practice, as your perception shifts, all things are made new. Miracles occur. For miracles happen when your perception shifts. For then all things are made new in the Light of Love.