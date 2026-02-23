For those new to this series, I suggest reading them in order, starting with the introductory article:

A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness

Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows

Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made

Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are

Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have

Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray

Day 6: You Are Not A Victim: A challenging lesson

Day 7: Rest for Your Soul: Finding the stillness beneath the noise

Day 8: Control and Fear: An invitation to see what you’ve b been participating in

Day 9: Love and Fear: The choice you’re making every second

Day 10: Love Yourself: Why your healing requires this

Day 11: Peace: The war you keep choosing

Day 12: Pain and Suffering: Pain Is Inevitable. Suffering Is Not

Day 13: Alignment: What you focus on grows

Day 14: Returning to Love: The answer to every question you have

Blessings. Now on to today’s lesson.

Blessings, dear children. Today is a new day. We wish to discuss your belief in separation. Separation is an illusion. It is a construct of your ego mind. We will discuss this today in order to begin to open your mind and heart to the reality of the oneness of all. Again, we ask that you listen and understand with the heart. Once again, we remind you that you are a fractal of God Himself. God, out of divine Love, wished to extend Himself into creation in order to experience Himself. That Love lives in you. Your soul has chosen to be part of this experience. However, you have taken the experience a little too far. What was intended to be a garden for play and laughter has become a battlefield of fear. See, you have taken this all a little too seriously. You have listened to your ego mind and you have believed these thoughts to be the truth. You have replaced the thoughts of God with the thoughts of the ego, and you believe them still. You believe yourself to be small and separate from God. You have taken the small plastic shovel from the sandbox and chosen to believe it to be a weapon of war, and you use it as such, wielding it wildly to protect yourself from your playmates, believing this to be your only chance at survival. But your thoughts change not the truth that you still hold a small plastic shovel, and you are still in the sandbox, and your playmates are but your friends. And yet you choose to see this not. You prefer the thought that you can protect yourself with this weapon, and you choose to keep seeing your playmates as enemies simply so that you can hold on to the illusion. It has become familiar and comforting to you, and you fear to let it go. And so we once again remind you that this is your choice, to live from Love or fear. Are you willing to recognize the thoughts of the small self, the ego mind, and to smile and see them for what they are? For they are but a grand fairy tale you have spun, and now so fully immersed in it, you have forgotten that it is but fiction in your mind. It is this illusion that causes you to believe that you are separate from your brother. Your body form appears to support this belief that you are separate, but we ask you to once again listen with your heart. You are a fractal of the Creator God. So is your brother. You are sourced from the same. You are one with the Mind of God. So is your brother. And while you may temporarily have chosen a body form to inhabit on this plane, that is not who you truly are. For what happens when the body ceases to function? You are a soul, a divine creator, a fractal of God. You are part of a whole. You are forever joined to the Mind of God, and none of your beliefs in the illusion of separation will ever change this. The Kingdom of God dwells within you and within your brother, and you are on a journey back to wholeness and union with God. Release these thoughts of separation. See Christ in your brother. See God in your sister, for all of you came from the same, and so you are one. The choice is yours: to continue on in believing the voice of your small self, or to embrace the Mind of God. When you are willing to see that the body form is but temporary housing for your soul that is of God, you are now choosing Love over fear. Fear keeps you small, keeps you limited in believing the idea that you are alone and separate here on your planet. Do you not see how foolish this belief is? You have come from the Mind of God and you will return to the Mind of God. This experience in your world is but temporary, and yet it is such a beautiful opportunity to come into your Knowing despite your choice to forget your oneness with your Creator. Come into your knowing by choosing to listen to the small voice of the egoic mind no longer. For it is but a remembering of what you once knew full well. You are one with God and therefore one with all creation. And so we invite you to look at what you have been gripping so tightly, and see that it is but a sand toy, a small plastic shovel intended to be played with but never intended for harm. Smile at yourself for ever seeing it otherwise. Embrace your brothers and sisters as your fellow souls and do not look back. And when you are tempted to believe once again that this is a battlefield and not a playground, simply notice and remember and smile at such thoughts; for they are not real, they are but illusion. And now you see and you choose anew. Each moment, choose anew. And soon the thoughts of illusion and separation that have ruled so much of your life will fall away and disintegrate around you. Embrace this true reality: that you are one with God, with creation, with your fellow souls. This is your journey home. Choose to love, and choose to live fully as the divine soul that you are. You are loved and cherished, each of you. Begin the Way back home. Amen.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

My Commentary:

This message contains one of the most striking metaphors in the entire series, and I want to sit with it before moving to the teaching itself.

You are children in a sandbox. The experience was designed to be a garden for play and laughter. But somewhere along the way, you picked up your small plastic shovel and decided it was a weapon. You looked at your playmates and decided they were enemies. You began defending yourself against threats that don’t exist, wielding your toy as though your survival depended on it. And now the game has gone on so long that you’ve forgotten it was ever a game at all. The sandbox feels like a battlefield because you’ve made it one in your mind.

This image has stayed with me since I first read it. There’s something almost comical about it, the absurdity of children at war with plastic shovels, and yet the comedy dissolves when you recognize yourself in it. We have taken this all a little too seriously, the message says. We’ve replaced the thoughts of God with the thoughts of the ego and believed them to be truth. We’ve constructed elaborate justifications for our fear, our defensiveness, our separation from each other, when the whole time we’ve been standing in a sandbox surrounded by friends.

The core teaching today is one that runs through every authentic spiritual tradition: separation is an illusion. It is a construct of the ego mind, convincing in its apparent reality but ultimately fictional. The body seems to confirm it. You end at your skin. I begin at mine. We are obviously separate beings, occupying different locations in space, having different experiences, holding different perspectives. The evidence appears overwhelming.

And yet.

You are a fractal of God, the message reminds us. So is your brother. You are sourced from the same. You are one with the Mind of God. So is your brother. The apparent separation is a feature of the physical experience, not a description of ultimate reality. When the body ceases to function, what happens to the separation? It was never real. It was a temporary condition of incarnation, useful for certain kinds of learning, but never the truth of what you are.

I think about how much suffering flows from the belief in separation. The loneliness epidemic that no amount of social media can solve because the isolation is internal before it’s external. The tribalism that divides humanity into us and them, worthy and unworthy, saved and damned. The environmental destruction that becomes possible only when you believe you’re separate from the earth that sustains you. The wars fought over lines drawn on maps, as though the land itself recognizes the borders we’ve imagined into existence.

All of it rests on the foundational lie that we are separate. Remove that lie and the entire structure collapses.

This doesn’t mean differences disappear. You still have your body, your perspective, your unique expression of the divine. The wave doesn’t stop being a wave when it recognizes it’s made of ocean. But the wave stops fighting other waves. It stops believing its existence is threatened by their existence. It relaxes into the deeper truth that holds them all.

The message connects this directly to the choice between Love and fear that has threaded through every teaching. Fear keeps you small, keeps you limited in believing the idea that you are alone and separate here on your planet. Separation is fear’s foundation. Without the belief that you are fundamentally alone, fundamentally other, fundamentally at risk from those around you, fear loses its grip. You can’t be truly threatened by what you recognize as yourself.

I’ve watched this play out in countless ways. The person convinced that no one understands them, that they are uniquely broken, that their suffering sets them apart from the rest of humanity. The isolation compounds the pain. The belief in their fundamental otherness becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, pushing away the very connection that might heal them. When that belief softens, when they begin to see their struggles as part of the shared human experience rather than evidence of their separation from it, something shifts. The pain doesn’t necessarily disappear, but the loneliness around it dissolves. They discover they were never as alone as they believed.

The invitation here is profound in its simplicity: see Christ in your brother. See God in your sister. Not as a spiritual platitude, but as a practice of perception. When you look at another person, any person, you have a choice about what you see. You can see a separate being who may be friend or threat, useful or inconvenient, worthy of your attention or beneath it. Or you can see a fractal of the same Source that you emerged from, a soul on the same journey home, wearing a different costume but made of the same light.

The message ends with an image that balances the gravity of the teaching with gentleness. When you recognize that what you’ve been gripping so tightly is just a plastic shovel, you don’t need to condemn yourself for ever believing otherwise. You smile. You embrace your brothers and sisters. You remember that this was always a playground, and you simply forgot for a while.

That forgetting is part of the experience. The message doesn’t shame you for it. It simply invites you to remember now, in this moment, and to choose anew. Each moment, choose anew. Eventually the thoughts of separation that have governed your life begin to fall away, not through force but through recognition. They were never true. They were stories you told yourself in a sandbox, wielding a toy and calling it a weapon.

Put down the shovel. Look at your playmates. Remember what you forgot.

Read slowly. Let it land.

AWAKEN

Thank You!

Radically Genuine is a reader supported publication. No advertisers. No sponsors. No institutional funding. Your paid subscriptions make this work possible and allow me to continue dedicating time to what matters. More than that, we are building something here. A community of people who sense the shift and refuse to stay asleep. Thank you for being part of it.

Share

Leave a comment