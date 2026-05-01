Day Eighty-Two: The Serenity of Love
Becoming lighter
New to this series? The messages build on one another, so starting from the beginning will serve you best. Space limitations prevent me from linking every previous article, but you’ll find the introduction and first five days below to help you get oriented.
A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness
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