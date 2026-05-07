New to this series? The messages build on one another, so starting from the beginning will serve you best. Space limitations prevent me from linking every previous article, but you’ll find the introduction and first five days below to help you get oriented.

A Transmission Has Begun: Guidance for the Shift, Received in Stillness

Day 1: Divine Love: The foundation of everything that follows

Day 2: Forgiveness: The sacred contracts you forgot you made

Day 3: Identity: The roles you play are not who you are

Day 4: Holy Relationship: How to transform every relationship you have

Day 5: Prayer: A new way to pray

Blessings. On to today’s lesson.

Beloved children, blessings to each one of you this day. We are here with you in your time and space dimension, right now. For we operate outside of these dimensions and therefore can meet each of you where you are at in this very moment. And so, we are here with you to support you in every way. To make your path straight and your soul nourished with the Love of Heaven. And today is a discussion on the healing power of Love. And we have left this conversation until now because you are now ready for it. Each lesson builds on the last and all have arrived in a very intentional order to assist with your ascension of consciousness. And we will dive right in and disclose to you that Love has regenerative powers. For Love restores wholeness and health and perfect order. Love, when fully accepted and embraced, restores everything to its natural order. And your natural state is one of health, wholeness, and perfection. So, beloved children, focus the healing power of Love wherever you perceive disorder. For where your attention goes your energy flows. And in the frequency of Love, this energy is regenerative. And yes, this can apply to your planet, your Earth, your body, your fellow souls. There is no limit to Love. But please know that any healing that is desired, must come from a place of alignment and knowingness. For if you seek health and wholeness from a place of desperation and a belief in lack and separation, the power of Love will not flow through you purely. And by purely we mean that Love finds a channel to flow through most effectively when belief in illusion has been put aside. For the power of your belief, of your attentive consciousness, is more powerful than you truly realize. You are creating all the time. Choose to create from a place of pureness, that the frequency of Love may resonate clearly and unchecked. And where healing does not occur immediately, do not lose heart. Some of you have chosen to experience sickness and lack of health to learn a specific lesson. And this is beautiful and must be respected. And yes, here we speak of children and the unexplained suffering that seems to occur in the littlest of these. Beloved friends, there is a cosmic perspective that is yet unavailable to you and is difficult to grasp in your dimension. But we will say this: Be at peace. Children on your planet who suffer are masters who have chosen this pathway with deliberation that they may ascend so much faster than had they lived a “normal” life. That is not to say healing will not occur, but know that there is a much bigger purpose to all of Life than you can fully grasp. And so, let the healing power of Love into your life. Focus the frequency of Love wherever you desire restoration, be it your heart, your mind, your back, or anywhere that you desire wholeness. Let the power of Love do its work. Let it return you to your natural state of wholeness. And do not waste any time in doubt or fear, that is simply to put off what could be. Open your heart and mind to what is possible, beloved friends. Live in the knowledge that your natural state is one of Wholeness, for that is a quality of Love. Lean into this and let it transform your current reality. There is so much waiting for you! You are loved, dear children. We shower you with the blessings of the Most High in Love and Light. Be at peace this day. Amen.

My Commentary:

Post-material science on consciousness and healing confirms this lesson. Belief systems shape gene expression. Emotional states influence immune function. The body responds to the field the mind generates, and that field is shaped by what you believe to be true about yourself and reality.

Your natural state is one of health, wholeness, and perfection. Disease is departure from natural order, and healing is simply return to it. Love, fully accepted and embraced, restores everything to its natural state because Love is the frequency at which natural order operates.

Then comes the critical instruction: any healing that is desired must come from a place of alignment and knowingness. If you seek health from a place of desperation and a belief in lack and separation, the power of Love will not flow through you purely. This is why the teaching comes now and not earlier. You cannot heal from desperation because desperation is a lower frequency of lack. You cannot restore wholeness while believing in brokenness. The channel must be clear, and the belief in illusion must be set aside for Love to flow through unobstructed.

Popular figures in the alternative health space, like Joe Dispenza, have been writing about this for decades. Those who are able to see themselves as healed and live that reality show miraculous results. The belief precedes the biology. The inner shift creates the conditions for the outer change. Those who approach healing from desperation remain stuck because the desperation itself broadcasts the frequency of disease.

The instruction is practical: focus the healing power of Love wherever you perceive disorder. Where your attention goes, your energy flows, and in the frequency of Love, this energy is regenerative. This applies beyond bodies. Relationships that have fallen into disorder. Systems that have departed from their purpose. The planet itself, groaning under the weight of misalignment. Wherever you perceive disorder, you can direct Love’s regenerative frequency.

Consider the paradigm most of us absorbed without questioning. Modern medicine is built on fear. Fear of disease motivates the prevention industry, which turns healthy people into patients through screening protocols designed to find what might eventually kill them. Fear of liability produces defensive medicine, where practitioners order tests and procedures to protect themselves legally rather than serve the patient in front of them. Genetic determinism teaches that your fate is encoded in your DNA, that you’re destined for whatever diseases run in your family, that biology is a prison sentence written before you were born.

The entire system orients around pathology. Medical education trains practitioners to look for what’s wrong, not what’s right. Insurance reimburses disease codes, not wellness. The infrastructure profits from chronic conditions requiring lifetime management, not from people who heal and no longer need the system.

This is the frequency of fear institutionalized. And a system built on fear will generate what it fears. Where attention goes, energy flows. A culture obsessed with disease will produce disease. A disease management industry requires disease to manage. The very paradigm creates the conditions it claims to treat.

The message says healing must come from alignment and knowingness, not desperation and lack. But the medical system runs on desperation and lack. It cannot produce what it doesn’t carry. This is why so many remain sick despite endless intervention. The frequency is wrong.

The message then addresses what many find most difficult. Where healing does not occur immediately, do not lose heart. Some of you have chosen to experience sickness and lack of health to learn a specific lesson. This is hard to hear, and it becomes harder when the message continues: here we speak of children and the unexplained suffering that seems to occur in the littlest of these.

The explanation offered will not satisfy everyone. Children on your planet who suffer are masters who have chosen this pathway with deliberation that they may ascend so much faster than had they lived a normal life. I sit with this teaching carefully because it challenges everything we believe about innocence and suffering. It suggests a cosmic perspective unavailable to us from this dimension and asks us to trust that purposes exist beyond what we can see.

I don’t offer this as definitive answer to the problem of suffering. I offer it as one perspective from a tradition that sees souls as eternal, incarnation as chosen, and our earth experience as curriculum.

Read slowly. Let it land.

AWAKEN

Thank You!

Radically Genuine is a reader supported publication. No advertisers. No sponsors. No institutional funding. Your paid subscriptions make this work possible and allow me to continue dedicating time to what matters. More than that, we are building something here. A community of people who sense the shift and refuse to stay asleep. Thank you for being part of it.

Leave a comment

Share