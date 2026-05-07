Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Tess's avatar
Tess
6h

So wonderful. So swiftly my hearts questions are answered; pure ponderings confirmed.

Thank you all for being here with me. My best experience of community has been with you here. Quietly we have been receiving this coherently sublime empowering gift.

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Kevin Rigley's avatar
Kevin Rigley
5h

This is the kind of offensive nonsense that requires policing.

Roger McFillin’s essay begins with a legitimate insight and ends in a deeply dangerous ideology.

There is no serious dispute that emotional state influences physiology. Chronic stress alters immune function. Attachment, safety, love, and belonging affect autonomic tone, inflammation, hormonal balance, and cognition. A child raised in fear is biologically different from a child raised in safety. These are real observations grounded in psychoneuroimmunology, developmental neuroscience, and epigenetics.

But McFillin takes these truths and stretches them far beyond their evidential limits into metaphysical certainty disguised as post-material science.

“Love is a regenerative frequency.”

“Belief precedes biology.”

“Disease is departure from natural order.”

“Children who suffer have chosen this pathway.”

These are not scientific claims. They are spiritual assertions wrapped in scientific vocabulary.

The most morally troubling claim is the suggestion that suffering children are “masters” who deliberately chose illness or suffering in order to spiritually ascend. This is not wisdom. It is the spiritualisation of tragedy. It risks transforming our obligation to protect vulnerable children into a metaphysical narrative that explains suffering away rather than confronting it honestly.

A child with cancer does not need adults theorising that they selected their illness for cosmic advancement. A traumatised child does not need their suffering reframed as curriculum for ascension. They need protection, treatment, nourishment, regulation, attachment, and love.

McFillin also constructs a false dichotomy between medicine and meaning. Modern medicine absolutely deserves criticism. It can become overly reductionist, excessively pharmaceutical, defensive, bureaucratic, and pathology-focused. But the failures of medicine do not validate magical thinking.

The statement “belief systems shape gene expression” is a classic example of scientific inflation. Of course psychological experience influences physiology. Stress, behaviour, sleep, nutrition, trauma, and social connection all influence epigenetic signalling. But this is a very long way from claiming that consciousness manifests biological reality through “frequency” and “alignment.”

This language becomes especially dangerous because it subtly shifts responsibility for illness onto the sufferer. If healing depends on proper alignment, sufficient belief, or freedom from desperation, then failure to heal begins to imply spiritual or psychological inadequacy. That is not compassion. It is victim-blaming cloaked in transcendence.

There is also a profound arrogance hidden inside this worldview. It assumes access to cosmic explanations that conveniently cannot be tested, falsified, or challenged. Any suffering can be explained retrospectively as chosen, meaningful, or spiritually necessary. Such claims are immune to evidence precisely because they are metaphysical narratives rather than empirical observations.

The tragedy is that there is a powerful truth buried underneath all this excess:

love matters biologically.

Love regulates the nervous system. Love reduces chronic threat activation. Love improves developmental outcomes. Love changes the interostate from which cognition, immunity, and healing emerge. Safety matters. Connection matters. Meaning matters.

But love is not magic.

A mature understanding of biology does not require reductionist materialism, nor does it require mystical metaphysics. We do not need to choose between mechanistic medicine and spiritual fantasy.

We need rigorous biology with human depth.

Not fear-based medicine.

Not frequency mysticism.

Not cosmic justifications for suffering.

Just the difficult, honest work of understanding how human beings actually flourish.

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