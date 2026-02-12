Radically Genuine

Thomas Wedge
8h

When did we hand over the most sacred responsibility we have, the formation of our child’s emotional and relational world, to an institution? That's easy to answer. In the 1980's when industrial pre school, childcare, Day Care, came to the fore and parents wanted more stuff in their 3 bedroom ranches. Parents went off to work so to consume more and handed their kids over to complete strangers for 8 hours a day. We parented between dinner and bedtime. Some weekends too. And if you think DARE went down in flames you should see the studies on Daycare via current parents abilities to raise emotionally well adjusted kids. Add screens and ADHD drugs since 2000 and you have one giant social cluster F when it comes to creating functionally operational and emotionally regulated adults. Erika Komisar waxes eloquent on this terrible experiment in her books and teaching. Nuclear families matter just not more than a 3 car garage.

3 replies
Maria Annino
8h

I removed both of my (then) teen and adolescent boys from the public school system for this very reason- our schools are a therapy mill- constantly scanning and diagnosing and then forcing treatment on children - it's obscene

