A mother recently forwarded me a letter from her daughter’s elementary school. Her daughter is in fifth grade. She is eleven. She still believes in Santa Claus.

The letter was from a police sergeant, cheerfully introducing himself as the instructor for a nine-week program called L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence). He would be conducting weekly 40-minute sessions with her daughter’s class. He was “proud to say it has been a huge success.”

The mother’s question was simple and reasonable: Is this appropriate for my child?

The answer is no. And the reasons why say far more about the state of public education in this country than they do about any single program.

What a Police Officer Will Be Teaching Your Fifth Grader

Here is the actual nine-week curriculum, taken directly from the letter:

Lesson 1: Setting Reachable Goals.

Lesson 2: Making Responsible Decisions.

Lesson 3: Identifying and Managing Emotions.

Lesson 4: Effective Communication.

Lesson 5: Bonding and Relationships.

Lesson 6: Safe Use of Prescription and OTC Medications.

Lesson 7: Peer Pressure Refusal.

Lesson 8: Effects of Alcohol/Nicotine Use.

Lesson 9: Maintaining Respectful Relationships.

Read it again. Slowly.

Out of nine lessons, exactly two involve drugs or substances, and even those have no business being delivered to eleven-year-olds in a classroom by a police officer. But the other seven are not even pretending to be about drugs. They are social-emotional development topics: goal-setting, emotional regulation, communication, bonding, relationships. These are among the most intimate, complex, and consequential dimensions of a child’s inner life.

And a local school board decided that "Bonding and Relationships" is a fifth-grade subject. That "Identifying and Managing Emotions" belongs on a lesson plan between social studies and recess. That the emotional life of an eleven-year-old, a child who still believes in Santa Claus, is something that can be meaningfully addressed in a 40-minute classroom session, delivered on a schedule, nine weeks in a row, and then wrapped up before summer.

This is what no one in that school board meeting had the courage to question. Not the instructor. The premise. That "Bonding" is a subject. That "Managing Emotions" is a classroom activity. That any public institution has the right to claim ownership over the emotional development of other people's children and package it into 40-minute weekly sessions.

No one in that room asked whether this belonged in a school at all. No one objected. They debated logistics and schedules and funding, and not a single person stopped to ask the only question that mattered: Since when is this ours? And so a police officer now stands in front of your fifth grader teaching her about relationships. Not because anyone proved this works. Because no one in the room had the spine to challenge the assumption that made it possible.

The fact that any parent would consent to this is not a reflection of the program's credibility. It is a reflection of how thoroughly this culture has trained parents to surrender authority over their own children without even recognizing they are doing it.

Your daughter is going to sit through a 40-minute lesson on "Bonding and Relationships."

In a classroom.

On a Tuesday.

For 40 minutes.

Then the bell rings and she goes to lunch.

She will get 40 minutes on "Identifying and Managing Emotions," a process that unfolds across an entire childhood and that even trained clinicians approach with care over months of therapeutic relationship. Your school board believes it fits in a single class period. She will get 40 minutes on "Effective Communication," a skill most adults spend a lifetime failing to develop. But your eleven-year-old will have it covered by spring.

And of course, none of this could possibly go wrong.

There is no chance that reducing a child's emotional world to a 40-minute lesson plan could teach her that her inner life is something to be performed, assessed, and moved past before lunch.

No chance that a surface-level group exercise on "managing emotions" could trivialize what a struggling child is actually experiencing.

No chance that asking a room full of eleven-year-olds to explore bonding and relationships on command, in front of their peers, could backfire in ways no one in that room is equipped to handle.

And certainly no chance that doing all of this under the guidance of a uniformed police officer could introduce even the slightest complication. What could possibly go wrong?

Step back far enough and the only honest response is: How did any of this become normal? There was a time, not long ago, when a police officer announcing he would be teaching your eleven-year-old about emotional regulation and bonding would have been met with a single question from every parent in the room:

Who do you think you are?

That question is gone now. It was replaced by compliance dressed as trust, by silence dressed as cooperation. And every year the institution claims a little more of what used to be untouchable, because no one is left who remembers it was never theirs to take.

D.A.R.E. by Another Name

If I did not convince you already this is absurd here is a bit more:

L.E.A.D. is a direct descendant of the DARE program. Some police departments do not even bother to obscure this. Multiple law enforcement agencies across the country state openly that L.E.A.D. “replaced” DARE in their schools.

For those who need a reminder: DARE was one of the most thoroughly debunked social programs in American history. At its peak, it operated in over 75% of U.S. school districts, consumed an estimated $1 to $1.3 billion annually, and was present in all 50 states. It was also a complete failure.

By 1991, more than a dozen published studies showed DARE had zero measurable effect on drug use. A meta-analysis by the Research Triangle Institute, commissioned by the same Department of Justice that funded DARE, found the program was less effective than alternatives in every category: drug knowledge, attitudes, social skills, and actual drug use.

Studies in the American Journal of Public Health confirmed it. In Houston, one study showed a 29% increase in drug use and a 34% increase in tobacco use among DARE participants. Research from Ohio University and Penn State suggested the program may have actually increased curiosity about drugs by introducing them in a way that was more intriguing than informative.

DARE’s response to this mountain of evidence? They called the research “bogus,” “academic fraud,” and “voodoo science.” They attempted legal action to suppress studies funded by the Department of Justice. The organization created to teach children to make good decisions tried to silence scientists for producing inconvenient data.

The mayor of Salt Lake City called DARE “a fraud on the people of America.” The top drug education official at the U.S. Department of Education said flatly: “Research shows that DARE hasn’t been effective in reducing drug use.” The man who helped design the original DARE curriculum said: “I think the program should be entirely scrapped.”

DARE’s own defense was that “if D.A.R.E. detoured just one child, communities should support it.” As researchers pointed out, if a drug worked one percent of the time, the FDA would pull it from the market.

L.E.A.D. emerged from the wreckage, kept the same delivery model (police officers in classrooms), broadened the scope to encompass nearly every aspect of childhood development, and declared itself “evidence-based.” What it has not produced is a single independent, peer-reviewed, long-term longitudinal study demonstrating that a police officer delivering this content to fifth graders produces better outcomes than a parent having a conversation at the kitchen table.

None of this is theoretical. I have written extensively about the paradoxical harm of school-based mental health programming. In one study of over 1,000 teenagers, a social-emotional skills training program produced higher depression, increased anxiety, greater emotional dysregulation, and worse relationships with parents compared to standard education. One in eight participants met criteria for clinical depression after completing the program.

The intervention created the very problems it claimed to prevent. That research should have ended the conversation about whether schools belong in the business of emotional development. Instead, programs like L.E.A.D. expanded it, pushing deeper into younger classrooms, claiming authority over the emotional lives of children who were doing fine before a police officer showed up with a lesson plan on bonding.

The Real Question

But the deeper question is not about the program. It is about you and I. The parents. The ones who read that letter, put it on the counter, and send your kid to school the next morning without a word.

When did we decide this was acceptable?

When did we hand over the most sacred responsibility we have, the formation of our child’s emotional and relational world, to an institution?

Was it gradual?

Was it the third or fourth letter home that we stopped reading carefully?

Or have our lives become so overscheduled, so fragmented, so buried under the demands of a system designed to keep you too busy to notice, that we simply do not have the bandwidth to ask the obvious question: Why is someone else teaching my child how to feel?

Because this is how the pattern works. The state identifies something important, emotional health, substance prevention, relationship skills, and inserts itself as the default authority. Not as a supplement to the family. Not as a resource available upon request. As the replacement. It wraps each new incursion into family life in the language of safety, wellness, and prevention, language engineered to make any objection sound unreasonable.

Who could be against helping children manage their emotions? Who could oppose teaching kids about healthy relationships? And so you say nothing. And the institution takes another inch.

This is not the school board’s failure. They will take every inch you give them. This is ours. We opened the door. We kept it open. And now a stranger is standing in front of your eleven-year-old explaining “bonding” while you are at work, trusting the institution, because somewhere along the way you were taught to believe that is what good parents do.

Every letter you do not question, every program you do not challenge, teaches your child something far more powerful than any worksheet ever could: that the state is the appropriate authority on their inner life. That government-appointed figures belong in the most personal dimensions of their development. That their emotional world belongs to the institution first and to their family second.

And once you understand this pattern, the next step becomes obvious. Because it does not stop at teaching your child about emotions. The same institution that decided it has the authority to instruct your eleven-year-old on emotional regulation and bonding has also decided it has the authority to screen your child for mental health disorders. In schools across the country, children are being administered mental health questionnaires, behavioral assessments, and social-emotional screenings, often without meaningful parental consent, sometimes without parental knowledge at all.

The school that is not qualified to teach your child about emotions is now qualified to determine whether your child’s emotions are disordered.

Let that sink in.

The same system that hands a police officer a lesson plan on “Managing Emotions” has also appointed itself the front door of the psychiatric pipeline, screening children for conditions that can lead to diagnostic labels, referrals, and medication, all before a parent has any idea it is happening. This is not education. This is surveillance dressed as care. And the L.E.A.D. program is not separate from this machinery. It is the on-ramp.

This is purposeful.

What Parents Can Do

The mother who sent me this letter was doing exactly the right thing. She was questioning. She was examining what was being presented to her daughter as education. She was exercising the most fundamental right a parent possesses: the right to determine who speaks into her child’s life about matters of emotional and relational development.

That is not the school board’s job. It is not a sergeant’s job. It is not a nonprofit’s job.

It is yours.

If your child's school is running this program, do not ask for better qualifications. Do not ask for peer-reviewed research. Do not ask for a different instructor. Those questions accept the premise that this belongs in a school at all. Ask the only question that matters: By what authority does this institution believe it has the right to teach my child about their emotional life, their relationships, and their capacity to bond with other human beings? And when they answer with language about safety and prevention and evidence-based curricula, ask the follow-up they are not prepared for: When did I give you permission to replace me?

And if the answers do not satisfy you, say so. Loudly. Because the only reason these programs continue is that not enough parents do.

Your child’s emotional life is not a curriculum. Their relationships are not a lesson plan. Their inner world is not a jurisdiction.

These belong to you and to them. Protect them accordingly.

AWAKEN

Thank You!

Radically Genuine is a reader supported publication. No advertisers. No sponsors. No institutional funding. Your paid subscriptions make this work possible and allow me to continue dedicating time to what matters. More than that, we are building something here. A community of people who sense the shift and refuse to stay asleep. Thank you for being part of

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment