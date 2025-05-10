Meet Dr. Mamta Singhvi, a recent guest on the Radically Genuine Podcast (full episode below) defies every stereotype you thought you knew. A Trump supporter with degrees from UCLA and Harvard. Board Certified in Radiation Oncology & Integrative Medicine who speaks openly about miracles. The daughter of Indian immigrants who advocates for stronger borders. She graduated summa cum laude from UCLA, became the youngest graduate in her medical school class, earned a Masters from Harvard School of Public Health, and has practiced in rural America while jetting to over 40 countries. She's visited India more than 50 times- where she received her Yoga teacher training and provided free medical care from El Salvador to Ethiopia. During COVID, while most physicians fell in line, she took a public stand against vaccine mandates. She has a background modeling & pageantry, was selected to serve as ambassador for global clothing brand Bebe, an experience she parlayed into a national cancer awareness campaign. We talk about the rise in cancer, true healing, spirituality and achieving freedom from systems designed to keep us sick and dependent.

The experts you're told to trust are the same ones collecting paychecks from pharmaceutical giants who profit from your chronic illness. While they push treatments that create lifelong patients, voices like Dr. Singhvi's are systematically silenced precisely because true healing would collapse their trillion-dollar sickness industry.

Ask yourself: if health were truly their priority, why would they demonize doctors who help patients break free from pharmaceutical dependence? Why censor those who wanted to provide true informed consent? What is the threat?

During this episode we discussed a case you won't find in any medical journal, despite its documentation by multiple physicians. The medical establishment has suppressed stories like this for decades—because it threatens everything they want you to believe about cancer.