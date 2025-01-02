Last week, I sat down with Dr. Hennessy Powell, whose research forced me to question not just my clinical training, but everything I thought I knew about the boundaries of human potential. As a psychologist who has spent decades working within conventional paradigms, I never expected to find myself seriously discussing telepathy in non-speaking autistic individuals. Yet here I am, because the evidence Dr. Powell presents is too compelling to dismiss with our usual skepticism.

Her research into apparent telepathic abilities in non-speaking autistic individuals isn't just pushing boundaries - it's completely redefining them. If you're as intrigued as I am by these findings, I strongly recommend tuning into her recent interview on the Radically Genuine Podcast (Episode 166, released today) and the comprehensive documentary series, The Telepathy Tapes. What she's uncovering deserves our serious attention, even if it challenges our conventional frameworks.

When our conversation turned to the burning question of our time - why we're seeing such a dramatic rise in autism diagnoses - Dr. Powell didn't retreat to the usual academic explanations. Instead, she leaned forward and delivered five words that haven't left my mind since:

"Children today are born into an unnatural world."

Her words hit hard because they're undeniably true. A baby's first breath in today's hospital room floods their system with more synthetic chemicals than our ancestors encountered in their entire lives. Don't believe me? Check umbilical cord blood studies - they read like a chemical manufacturer's catalog. Every compound in that list would have been alien to humans just a century ago.

Let's be clear about what 'modern childhood' really means. From birth, our children's bodies face an unprecedented chemical load - from endocrine-disrupting chemicals leaching from plastics to the preservatives in their processed foods. Their developing brains are constantly bathed in electromagnetic frequencies from WiFi routers, cell phones, and smart devices. Even their bedrooms have become electronic ecosystems. Add to this an increasingly intensive medical schedule - including a childhood vaccine program that has expanded dramatically since the 1980s - and we're looking at a profound shift in how young bodies develop.

While we carefully count sugar grams and monitor screen time, we're missing the bigger picture: this isn't just about individual choices anymore. This is about an entire generation being raised in an environment that bears little resemblance to anything humans have evolved to handle. The real question isn't why we're seeing more neurological differences - it's why we expected our children's brains to adapt to this synthetic world without consequence.

Here's another window into how we've medicalized our natural human experience. Sarah (not her real name) was 32 when she was prescribed SSRIs for what was, in essence, normal grief after her father's death. Like so many others, her natural emotional response was treated as a chemical problem requiring a chemical solution. Six years later, having stopped the medication two years ago, she describes feeling like she's 'watching life through a pane of glass.'

What she shared next perfectly captures our modern tragedy. 'The worst part,' she confided, barely above a whisper, 'is that I can't even grieve my dad properly anymore. These drugs didn't just numb my present emotions - they stole my ability to process my past ones too.' Think about that: in our rush to 'fix' normal human emotions, we may be permanently altering our ability to fully experience life.

The arrogance of our current medical approach is staggering. Consider what we're really doing here: we've convinced millions of people like Sarah that their natural human emotions – grief, sadness, anxiety – represent a "chemical imbalance" in their brains. This theory has been thoroughly debunked, yet we're still using it to justify fundamentally altering how people's brains process emotions, using synthetic compounds that never existed in human evolution.

I once sat across from “Mark”, a college student who was put on these drugs at 16 for "social anxiety." Now at 21, he struggles with profound sexual dysfunction that persists even though he stopped the medication a year ago. "Nobody warned me," he said, anger and despair mixing in his voice. "They just said it would 'help with my mood.' Now I can't feel sexual attraction or maintain relationships. How is that helping?"

These aren't isolated cases. A mother whose teenage daughter became suicidal after starting antidepressants. A man in his forties who can't cry at his child's wedding. A teacher who says she hasn't felt true joy in seven years. These drugs aren't just "adjusting neurotransmitter levels" – they're forcing permanent changes in how the brain functions.

Where did we go so wrong?

What extraordinary hubris led us to believe we could artificially manipulate the most complex system known to science – the human brain – without severe consequences? We're essentially taking a sledgehammer to a quantum computer, yet we do this every day, even with developing children's brains. The pharmaceutical industry has convinced us this is "medicine," but let's call it what it really is – a massive experiment on human development with consequences we're only beginning to understand.

Recently, I reconnected with a former client, now in her fifties, who spent two decades on various antidepressants. After carefully tapering off them under medical supervision, she shared a reflection that encapsulates our society's pharmaceutical paradox:

“I feel like I lost twenty years of my life.”

“Yes, I was there physically, but emotionally? I missed my children growing up. I was there, but I wasn't really there.” Then she voiced what many of us in the field have been grappling with: “I thought I was broken and needed fixing, but what if my depression was trying to tell me something important? What if it was a signal I needed to hear?”

The irony wasn't lost on me - she had been prescribed these medications while struggling in her marriage, which ultimately ended in divorce anyway. The very emotions that might have guided her through that life transition had been chemically muted.

The ethical questions here are profound.

How did we reach a point where we believe it's acceptable to fundamentally alter the natural design of human beings?

What makes us think we can improve upon billions of years of evolutionary fine-tuning with chemicals created in a lab? Every week in my practice, I see people struggling to reconnect with their natural emotional responses after years on these drugs. They were never told that these medications might permanently alter their ability to feel, to connect, to experience the full range of human emotions.

Even more disturbing is how we've normalized this intervention. We're not just doing this with adults who can consent – we're doing it with children whose brains are still developing. We're altering the very foundation of how they process emotions, how they experience consciousness, how they develop their sense of self. And we're doing all this based on a theory that we now know is false.

Here's the profound question that keeps me up at night: What if what we're calling "disorders" are actually our desperate attempt to adapt to an environment it was never designed to handle? What if the rising rates of autism, ADHD, anxiety, and other neurodevelopmental conditions aren't signs of something wrong with our children, but rather their brains trying to wire themselves differently to survive in this new world we've created?

What if we've got it all backwards? Dr. Powell's research with non-speaking autistics suggests something extraordinary - what we label as 'disability' might actually be heightened sensitivity to a frequency of consciousness most of us have lost. These children aren't broken; they're tuned to a channel we've forgotten exists.

While we sit in our WiFi-saturated homes, numbing our emotions with pharmaceuticals and following ever-expanding medical protocols, we might be suppressing the very capabilities these individuals are revealing. The real question isn't what's wrong with them - it's what have we done to ourselves?

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

Share

Leave a comment