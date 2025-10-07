“The data are clear. Antidepressants decrease suicide.”

Dr. Ragy Girgis delivered this pronouncement on my Radically Genuine Podcast with the unshakeable certainty of someone who’s never had to sit with a grieving parent after an SSRI induced suicide. Never testified in court about why a loving grandfather executed his family 48 hours after starting Paxil. Never reviewed internal pharmaceutical documents revealing that drug companies hid suicide data and prescribed tranquilizers to mask the psychosis their “life-saving” medications were causing.

The data are clear.

This phrase, deployed like a tactical nuke to end all debate, represents everything wrong with modern psychiatry. It’s the academic equivalent of plugging your ears and screaming “LA LA LA I CAN’T HEAR YOU” while people are literally dying.

Let me tell you what’s actually clear: When the FDA puts black box warnings on your drugs, when courts award millions to families destroyed by SSRI-induced violence, when internal company documents reveal deliberate data manipulation, and you still claim these medications PREVENT the very violence they’re documented to cause, you’re not practicing science. You’re performing theater.

Dr. Girgis, safely ensconced in Columbia’s ivory tower, hasn’t treated a patient in over a decade. While he’s been publishing papers and appearing on cable news, I’ve been sitting with the wreckage. The survivors of their own medication-induced suicide attempts who describe experiences so horrific they still wake up screaming years later.

But sure, tell me again how “the data are clear.”

This is the same man who dismissed FDA black box warnings as regulatory agencies being “conservative.” Think about that. When government agencies that rubber-stamp nearly every pharmaceutical product that crosses their desk finally issue their strongest possible warning, this Columbia expert waves it away like an annoying mosquito. When those same agencies’ approval is cited as proof of safety, he’ll genuflect before their authority. But warnings that contradict his narrative? Suddenly they’re just being overly cautious.

The intellectual gymnastics would be impressive if they weren’t so deadly.

1:15:51 - “So the data are clear. Antidepressants decrease suicide.”

He also makes related claims at several other points:

1:10:03 - “Antidepressants do not make people kill themselves.”

1:10:45 - He discusses that “the data support that SSRIs antidepressants in general decrease completed suicide”

1:24:37-1:25:09 - He claims that “in the first 10 to 12 years after SSRIs came to market the suicide rate in America decreased substantially and most people attribute that to SSRIs.”

1:32:01 - “antidepressants are effective that they decrease completed suicide”

Throughout the discussion (roughly from 1:09:00 to 1:32:00), he repeatedly returns to this theme, consistently maintaining that while there might be “equivocal” data about suicidal ideation, antidepressants definitively decrease completed suicides, dismissing contradictory evidence and FDA black box warnings as overly conservative.

In my recent articles, I’ve explored how “Trust me, I’m an expert” has become the rallying cry of credentialed charlatans who can’t defend their positions with actual evidence. How academic echo chambers create a special kind of stupidity that only very smart people can achieve. Dr. Girgis embodies both phenomena perfectly: demanding deference to his expertise while demonstrating shocking ignorance about his own field’s documented failures.

He actually looked me in the eye and said pharmaceutical companies “can’t” hide adverse events in their trials.

They can’t?

Someone should probably tell Eli Lilly, who paid out 1.4 Billion for concealing serious side effects and illegally marketing the antipsychotic drug Zyprexa. Tell GlaxoSmithKline, who got caught red-handed burying suicide data. Tell the families who only learned the truth through lawsuits that forced these companies to unseal documents they’d hidden for decades.

But in Dr. Girgis’s world, where media reports are reliable enough to diagnose mental illness in mass shooters but not to document SSRI-induced violence, where government warnings should be ignored but government approvals worshipped, where saying “the data are clear” apparently ends all discussion, none of this matters.

I’m done pretending this is acceptable. Done pretending that deadly ignorance becomes wisdom just because it comes with an Ivy League pedigree. Done watching academic psychiatrists sacrifice human lives on the altar of their own certainty while having the audacity to claim they’re helping.

The data I’m about to show you isn’t hidden in obscure journals or conspiracy websites. It’s in FDA databases, court records, and documents the pharmaceutical industry fought desperately to keep sealed. It’s in the voices of survivors and the silence of the dead.

Dr. Girgis says the data are clear. He’s right about that much. The data are exceptionally clear. They just don’t say what he thinks they do.

In today’s article, I will specifically outline some of the evidence pertaining to antidepressants and their links with suicide and violence. If regulatory agencies across the globe have issued warnings about the hazards posed by these drugs, one might question why this information isn’t more widely disseminated. Is there a connection between these drugs and incidents of mass shootings, homicides, suicides, or other violent behaviors? What happens when multiple mood and mind altering drugs are prescribed ?

I’ll leave that determination up to you.

But if you’re a mental health professional, you better memorize every word of this evidence, because your clients are learning it whether you tell them or not. This isn’t some fringe discussion anymore. It’s the conversation dominating parent forums, medical ethics boards, and yes, even your precious professional conferences when the microphones are off.

You can’t hide behind “clinical guidelines” when those guidelines are fraudulent. You can’t claim “best practices” when your slogan is built on a bedrock of lies. You can’t keep selling certainty when the evidence screams caution. The cocktail party conversations have turned into class-action lawsuits. The whispered doubts have become published research. The truth you’ve been trained to dismiss as “stigma” is now the evidence you’ll have to defend when the reckoning comes.

And it’s coming.

Your honor… if it pleases the court of public opinion may I enter into the public record the following evidence: