Radically Genuine

Hannah Louisa
2d

Yes! This piece is amazing and I totally agree. Having lived through this myself as a teenager 10 years ago, I can attest to this.

It strikes me as profoundly anti-female to give the idea to young girls that they are mentally ill because they don't behave, think and feel like men.

It took me until age 27 to truly start to understand that my deep feelings are not only okay, but hold the potential to make me an excellent wife and mother.

LD
2d

Until age 17, I was an honest, brave, vibrant, bully-ball buster & this is what I became—“the perfect citizen: dependent, doubtful, and docile”

I fell for the degrading names they called me. I took their DSM label and thanked them for it, as if I’d graduated summa cum laude from their university! Mission Accomplished for 38 YEARS!

I’m not ashamed tho. THEY DRUGGED ME! (Forced I might add, restraints, injections, locked seclusion & all. Just for a firm verbal NO THANK YOU) But at 56 years old after a medication adverse reaction & a cold turkey the veil began to lift and I went down the rabbit hole into Wonderland. Three years later & I am a full fledged human being who knows who she is. Definitely who she’s not! I’m an ever changing, ever learning, growing ,DYNAMIC mama bear human female being with plenty to offer the world and certainly NOT chronically severely mentally ill, needing a life sentence of drug management by men & women dressed up in doctor costumes until they eventually kill me!

Yes I’m angry. And no I don’t need to forgive to find peace! I don’t need to move on with my life! I need to do my part to stop this madness! And my righteous anger is my fuel not my disease!

Watch out world! Here I come!!

