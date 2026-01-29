One in five women of childbearing age are now on an SSRI.

Approximately 10% of pregnant women take an antidepressant at some point during pregnancy—and that’s likely an underestimate.

Three scientific facts are not in dispute:

Serotonin plays a crucial role in fetal development SSRIs disrupt the serotonin system SSRIs freely cross the placenta

So why are pregnant women routinely told these drugs carry “little or no risk”?

Why did a recent New England Journal of Medicine editorial claim SSRIs “may have no risk in pregnancy”?

And why do most physicians have no idea how to answer these questions?

The Debate

I brought together two physicians willing to have the conversation your doctor probably can’t.

Dr. Adam Urato is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who testified on the recent FDA expert panel reviewing SSRI risks during pregnancy. He’s been called a “grifter” by mainstream psychiatry for stating what the science actually shows. He delivers babies. He counsels pregnant women daily. And he’s been sounding the alarm for over two decades.

Dr. Robert Chen is a third-year psychiatry resident at the University of Washington—young in his career, still embedded in the training system, but willing to do what most of his colleagues refuse: enter the arena and defend the establishment position with actual evidence.

What happened surprised me.

Where They Agreed

Both physicians acknowledged:

Informed consent is failing pregnant women. Women are not receiving accurate information about risks.

“Untreated depression” is a misleading frame. Untreated doesn’t mean “not on a drug”—it erases psychotherapy, lifestyle intervention, and the basic act of listening to patients.

The chemical imbalance theory is dead. Yet 88% of Americans still believe depression is caused by a chemical imbalance that antidepressants correct. Patients are walking into doctors’ offices with pharmaceutical propaganda already installed.

The research is concerning. Even Dr. Chen acknowledged consistent evidence for increased preterm birth risk and low APGAR scores in SSRI-exposed infants.

Where They Diverged

The central tension: Why do women who stay on SSRIs during pregnancy have worse outcomes than women who stop?

If SSRIs effectively treat depression, and untreated depression causes pregnancy complications, the women who continue their medication should do better.

That’s not what the data shows.

Dr. Urato argues the pattern looks like what we see with smoking during pregnancy—a chemical insult where discontinuation leads to better outcomes.

Dr. Chen argues we can statistically adjust for confounding variables like depression severity.

Dr. Urato’s response: Why are we adjusting for depression in the group that’s supposedly treating their depression?

This is where the conversation gets uncomfortable.

The Question No One Can Answer

Dr. Michael Levin, a developmental biologist at Tufts, presented research at the FDA panel showing that blocking the serotonin transporter caused up to 40% heterotaxia (organ laterality defects) in embryos.

Serotonin affects neural crest migration, cell division, cytoskeleton function, calcium fluxes, and cellular adhesion.

We’re not talking about a minor signaling molecule. We’re talking about one of the most fundamental systems in embryonic development.

So I asked Dr. Chen directly: If this is true, why don’t we see 40% of SSRI-exposed infants with these defects?

His honest answer: “I don’t have an explanation for that.”

That’s not a criticism. That’s the only scientifically honest response available.

But it raises a harder question: Should we be conducting this experiment on millions of pregnant women while we figure it out?

The Informed Consent Crisis

Here’s what women are actually being told:

48% of women of childbearing age with depression were told by providers that a “chemical imbalance” explained their problems

63% were offered medications

The only counseling many receive: “It doesn’t affect the baby and doesn’t cause complications”

Meanwhile, the FDA label warnings are minimal. The pregnancy complications documented in study after study—miscarriage, birth defects, preeclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, newborn withdrawal, potential long-term neurodevelopmental effects—are largely absent from what patients are told.

Dr. Urato put it bluntly: Patients are being lied to.

Not necessarily by malicious doctors. By a system where pharmaceutical marketing has so thoroughly shaped medical education, practice guidelines, and even AI search results that the propaganda has become invisible.

The AI Test

Dr. Urato shared something that should disturb anyone paying attention.

Ask ChatGPT: Does serotonin play an important role in platelet function? Yes.

Do SSRIs affect serotonin function? Yes.

Do SSRIs alter platelet function? Yes.

Now try it with fetal development:

Does serotonin play an important role in fetal development? Yes.

Do SSRIs affect serotonin function? Yes.

Do SSRIs alter fetal development?

Suddenly the AI pivots to discussing the importance of treating depression, the risks of untreated mental illness, and the need to weigh benefits against risks.

The pharmaceutical narrative is now so embedded in our information ecosystem that artificial intelligence has learned to deflect the obvious scientific question.

What Would You Tell Your Daughter?

I ended the debate with a simple question: If someone you loved—your sister, your wife, your daughter—was struggling after a breakup, job loss, or unplanned pregnancy, and she scored high on a PHQ-9, would you tell her to go on an SSRI?

Dr. Chen: “The answer is no... but I would try to learn a lot more.”

Dr. Urato: “I would probably steer them towards non-medication-based approaches.”

Two physicians. Same answer.

Now ask yourself: Is that the conversation happening in doctors’ offices across America?

Watch the Full Debate

This is the conversation the medical establishment doesn’t want to have.

Not because the physicians are malicious—most are doing their best within a broken system. But because the financial incentives, the liability concerns, the training deficits, and the decades of pharmaceutical influence have created a situation where stating obvious scientific concerns puts your career at risk.

Dr. Chen showed courage by stepping into this conversation. Dr. Urato has shown courage for twenty years by refusing to stop.

The least we can do is listen.

The Bottom Line

If you’re pregnant or planning to become pregnant and you’re on an SSRI, you deserve to know:

The evidence for efficacy during pregnancy is essentially nonexistent (no RCTs)

The evidence for risks—while debated in degree—is substantial and growing

“Untreated depression” is not your only alternative to medication

Your doctor may not have the information or the time to have this conversation with you

This isn’t about shaming anyone for their choices. As Dr. Urato emphasized, he supports his patients regardless of what they decide.

It’s about making sure the choice is actually yours—made with real information, not pharmaceutical marketing disguised as medical advice.

If this conversation matters to you, share it with someone who needs to hear it. The medical establishment won’t amplify this message. We have to.

