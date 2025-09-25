The most seductive story we tell ourselves isn’t about triumph or transformation. It’s about how we’ve been wronged. And our culture has become intoxicated with this narrative, drunk on the righteous certainty of our own victimhood.

I see this play out often in therapy, in social media, in politics, in family dynamics, in workplace conflicts. It’s become the dominant framework through which we interpret every difficulty, every setback, every uncomfortable emotion. But I’ve started asking myself some uncomfortable questions: What are the psychological consequences of this mass identification with victimhood? What happens to a psyche that organizes itself entirely around wounds? Are we creating patterns that will replay endlessly throughout our lives, passed down through generations like inherited trauma?

And perhaps most critically: Does this narrative actually serve our healing, or does it keep us trapped in the very suffering we claim to want to escape?

These questions became urgently real for me this past Sunday when I watched Erika Kirk stand before thousands of people, just eleven days after her husband Charlie was publicly murdered. Here was someone with every right to claim the ultimate victim status. Her husband was literally assassinated for his beliefs. She’s raising two young children who will grow up without their father. If anyone had earned the right to rage against a perpetrator, to build an identity around this wound, to demand retribution, it was her.

Instead, she said three words that shattered my understanding of what’s possible in the face of profound loss: “I forgive him.”

Not eventually. Not after justice is served. Not with conditions. Simply: “I forgive him, because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”

In that moment, witnessing her transcend the victim-perpetrator narrative in the most challenging circumstance imaginable, I understood something that twenty years of clinical practice had been trying to teach me: The story of being wronged isn’t just failing to heal us. It’s actively keeping us sick.

When Love Ends and Villains Are Born

Nowhere is the victim-perpetrator narrative more seductive than when relationships end. I’ve watched countless clients transform their ex-partners from complex human beings into cartoon villains, because rage is so much easier to bear than loss. Grief demands that we feel the full weight of what we’ve lost, that we sit with the emptiness, that we face our own role in the relationship’s demise.

But anger?

Anger gives us energy, direction, someone to blame. It’s far less painful to say “He was a narcissist” than to admit “We both failed each other.” It’s easier to cast her as the villain who destroyed everything than to acknowledge “I chose someone unavailable because I was unavailable too.”

The victim narrative protects us from this confrontation with self. And our culture enthusiastically supports this evasion.

Friends gather to denounce the ex, validating every grievance, adding their own evidence to the case. Social media becomes a courtroom where we present our evidence of being wronged. The gossip mill churns out increasingly dramatic versions of the story until the person we once loved becomes unrecognizable, a monster in the mythology of our own creation. We feed on these narratives because they confirm what we desperately want to believe: that when love fails, someone must be to blame, and that someone is never us.

The victim story often protects us from the most painful recognition of all: that we are often active participants in our own heartbreak, architects of our own loss, co-creators of the very patterns we claim only happened to us. If you chose the perpetrator, what does that say about you? Not as judgment, but as information. If we keep attracting the same “toxic” people, what’s the common denominator?

When we stop pointing fingers long enough to look in the mirror, what stares back is often the very thing we’re desperately trying not to see: our own patterns, our own unavailability, our own contribution to the chaos we claim was done to us. But what if that’s the point? What if these relationships aren’t happening TO you but FOR you?

What if every difficult partner is a perfectly designed teacher, arriving at exactly the moment you’re ready (though you’d never admit it) to learn what they’re here to show you? That “narcissist” did not randomly appear; you cast them in the role because their emotional unavailability matched yours perfectly.

When we understand relationships as mirrors rather than attacks, as curriculum rather than chaos, everything shifts. The question changes from “Why do I keep attracting toxic people?” to “What is this pattern trying to teach me about myself?”

From “Why did they do this to me?” to “What part of me needed this exact experience to finally wake up?” This isn’t about blame or shame. It’s about recognizing that you’re not a victim of bad relationship luck; you’re the director of a play where every character is showing you something essential about yourself, if only you’d stop insisting they’re the villain long enough to receive the gift.

And here’s what disturbs me: The more people identify with the victim, the worse they feel. The more evidence they collect of being wronged, the more depressed they become. The more they perfect their victim narrative, the more anxious and helpless they feel. It’s as if the story itself has become a poison they’re voluntarily drinking, expecting it to cure them.

The Comfort of Rage

Love is the hardest choice because it demands we stay open when every instinct screams to close. Anger and fear are neurologically cheap. They’re primitive responses that require no growth, no vulnerability, no expansion of who we are. They’re the emotional equivalent of fast food: immediately satisfying, ultimately toxic, but so much easier than cooking something nourishing.

When someone hurts us, rage floods our system with adrenaline and dopamine, making us feel powerful, righteous, alive. We get high on our own indignation. Fear keeps us vigilant, special, important. After all, we must matter if someone went to the trouble of hurting us.

But love?

Love after injury requires us to metabolize the poison without becoming poisonous ourselves. It demands we hold our heart open while it’s still bleeding. It insists we see the humanity in someone who didn’t see ours.

This is why the victim-perpetrator narrative is so addictive. It lets us choose the easy emotions, the ones that make us feel strong while keeping us weak. Anger tells us we’re fighting back when we’re actually stuck in place. Fear tells us we’re protecting ourselves when we’re actually building prisons.

But love, the kind Erika Kirk demonstrated, requires us to transcend our entire programming, to choose the harder path of remaining soft in a world that gave us every reason to harden. Most people would rather be right about being wronged than do the excruciating work of staying open.

Because love doesn’t let you hide. It demands you show up fully, wounds and all, and still choose connection over protection, growth over grievance, freedom over the familiar comfort of rage.

Is Therapy Culture Fueling the Narrative?

I’m deeply concerned about what I’m witnessing in modern therapy culture. We now have a generation of therapists who grew up binging reality TV, where every relationship is a hero-villain narrative, where every breakup requires choosing sides, where drama equals engagement. They’ve unwittingly absorbed these scripts and now, sitting in the therapist’s chair, they’re playing them out.

They validate and validate, session after session, year after year, afraid that challenging the victim narrative might be seen as harmful or invalidating. Even when they dig into childhood looking for “root causes,” they’re often just finding earlier versions of the same victim story, as if identifying your mother as the original perpetrator somehow resolves the pattern rather than just extending it backward.

I hear of clients who spend five, ten years in therapy, telling the same story of victimization with only minor variations: first about their spouse, then about their boss, then about their childhood, then back to their spouse. The therapist nods along, both parties trapped in an endless loop, mistaking the exhaustive archaeology of wounds for actual healing.

The therapeutic process itself becomes the problem, each session reinforcing neural pathways of helplessness, each “how did that make you feel?” deepening the identification with woundedness. These therapists, marinated in a culture that rewards victimhood with attention and treats accountability as victim-blaming, don’t even realize they’re keeping their clients stuck.

They think they’re being trauma-informed when they’re actually trauma-reinforcing. The therapy room becomes a stage where the same drama plays out weekly, with the therapist as audience, validator, and unwitting enabler. No one questions why the client isn’t getting better, why the same patterns keep repeating, why years of “processing” haven’t led to transformation. It’s become therapeutic theater, expensive and endless, with everyone playing their assigned roles perfectly while genuine healing remains perpetually out of reach.

I think about Erika Kirk choosing forgiveness while political figures at the same memorial promised retribution and hatred toward their opponents. The contrast illuminates something profound: The victim-perpetrator narrative isn’t inevitable. It’s a choice. And the consequences of that choice ripple through every aspect of our lives.

What would our world look like if we collectively chose Erika Kirk’s path? If we stopped feeding the victim-perpetrator narrative that keeps us small, divided, and suffering? If we recognized that forgiveness isn’t weakness but the ultimate reclamation of power?

I think about my clients who’ve made this shift. They don’t forget what happened to them, but they stop living there. They don’t excuse those who hurt them, but they stop giving them control over their future. They transform from wound collectors to wisdom cultivators, from grievance professionals to growth practitioners.

The victim story will always be available. It’s validated by our culture, reinforced by our politics, and often enabled by well-meaning but misguided therapy. It’s comfortable. It explains everything. It demands nothing except our continued suffering.

But there’s another story waiting. One where we’re not victims or perpetrators but conscious creators, using every experience, even the painful ones, as material for our becoming. One where forgiveness isn’t about them but about our freedom. One where we recognize that holding onto victimhood is like gripping a burning coal and wondering why our hand won’t heal.

Erika Kirk showed us what’s possible when we choose freedom over righteousness, evolution over repetition, love over fear. She demonstrated that even in the face of ultimate loss, we still have the power to choose who we become.

The question isn’t whether we’ve been wronged. Most of us have. The question is whether we’ll let that wrong define us forever, or whether we’ll do the hard, necessary work of reclaiming authorship of our own lives.

The prison door is open. It always has been. We just have to be willing to let go of the story that’s keeping us inside. We CAN actively resist the narratives that keep us sick and dependent and we WILL.

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment