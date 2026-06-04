Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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AnnaEspi's avatar
AnnaEspi
1d

“change where you point your attention, because that is the one lever you actually hold.”

Love this quote from your article.

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Tim Wilson's avatar
Tim Wilson
1d

I would agree that a life dominated by fear can become deeply limiting. My concern is that fear itself is not the problem. Fear is a normal human response and, in many situations, an appropriate one.

In my own long experience of mental health challenges, including working with people in a support role, people are rarely helped by being told to simply replace fear with love. What often helps first is being listened to, supported, and finding a sense of belonging. From that foundation, courage, trust, and sometimes even love can begin to grow naturally.

For many people who are struggling, being listened to and experiencing genuine human connection comes before transformation.

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