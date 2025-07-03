Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

richard noakes
3h

I was depressed for over 20 years and whatever the cause of your depression and the validity of it, once you are on anti depressants it feels like your mind is floating in cotton wool clouds and you become a Zombie, you don't have any personal charisma, you don't have any real feelings anymore for yourself, or anyone else, you are cold, emotionless and uncaring of others, you get up, drift through each day and go to bed in this mindless, Zombie like existence, happy, yes, I would call it happy, but you can't be creative or inspired, because your motions are suppressed by the tablets or medication you are taking and it is a bastard to break free and become what you once were, before anti depressants.

After 20 years, I reached a point in time where my life had improved for the better and I decided I wanted to come off the depressive tablets, which my doctor warned me not to do - but I'm not very good at doing what I'm told, I refused to have any Covid vaccines for much the same reason and I have my free salt water cure which I hope all of you have too now, for your next viral infection, but if not, ask me and I'll post it here - you know, there is "one" in every crowd and that's me.

There was a guy who was on the same tablets as me in America and his Psych had him on a stronger dose than me and then one day this "Quack" stopped his anti-depressive tablets dead and the guy went off and bought himself a rifle, scope and a lot of bullets, went up a tower and killed a lot of people in the square below - when he went up before the Beak (Judge) he was asked why he did what he did.

By then he had come off the effects of the anti depressant tablets he was on and he said he had no idea, because he was a peaceable guy and would not hurt a fly, but he got sentenced to life in prison - but I know why, it was because his Psych took him off the tablets dead, without any slow down period for his mind to adapt to not being on the anti depressant tablets anymore - which I taught myself how to do and I share it with you here:

Reduce the tablets you are on by 1/4 of a tablet, once a week, until you are off them altogether - if you feel yourself slipping, go back on the full dose immediately and try again a few weeks later and eventually, you will be able to get off them altogether, without fucking up your mind in the process, like the guy above and what he did.

You will be very emotionally fragile and expect that, but you will start to live your life again and take pleasure in the simple things you see about you and the people you meet - I got off my anti depressant tablets in 2012 and I've been off them ever since and I'm a mentally tough guy, but I still burst into tears for no reason and I like to think I am able to show my feelings easier and I'm not ashamed of myself when I do, I think I have a gift, because of it.

John K
3h

Very well thought out and written. I knew this whole mental health crisis was just another pharma scam but never really thought about how it was perpetuated. I saw how it negatively affected my mom’s life after they put her on Prozac after her divorce. Then unqualified people started stacking more antidepressants on her in her assisted living residence because she “presented as being depressed”. I think these pills dramatically accelerated, if not caused her Alzheimer’s. This article provided many insights on how the medical complex created a whole new group of lifelong customers. Well done.

