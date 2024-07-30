30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 9
Welcome to Day 9 of our mindset challenge! Yesterday, we practiced redirecting our attention to the present moment through mindful anchoring. Today, we're taking this a step further by connecting our grounded awareness to purposeful action.
“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” – Dalai Lama
Some of you might have wondere…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Radically Genuine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.