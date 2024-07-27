30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 6
We begin today by revisiting our work from Day 5, where we identified our core values. These values serve as our personal compass, guiding us towards who we truly want to be.
Reflect for a moment on the idea of having a roadmap in life. Without a clear sense of what matters most to us, we become vulnerable to simply reacting to life's fleeting emotions, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Radically Genuine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.