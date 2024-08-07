30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 17
In our modern world, comfort and convenience have become prized commodities, leading many to instinctively avoid discomfort and challenge. This natural tendency, amplified by technological advances and societal shifts, has inadvertently contributed to a generation that may be less resilient and more fragile than its predecessors. The implications of thi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Radically Genuine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.